Selena Gomez's Favorite Tights Are Temporarily on Sale for Amazon's October Prime Day
I follow stylist Erin Walsh on Instagram for many reasons. Her account provides a behind-the-scenes look at working with famous clients like Selena Gomez, Anne Hathaway, Elizabeth Banks, Juno Temple, and more. She also throws in fun videos of her own outfits, allowing her followers to get to know her personal style too. But there is one main reason I'm one of her 395,000 Instagram fans: She gives *all* the outfit details for every look she styles—down to the jewelry, shoes, bags, and tights.
In other words, if you were wondering how I know Gomez prefers to wear Wolford tights, Erin Walsh's Instagram is your answer. If you want to emulate Gomez, you're in luck: Her luxury tights are on sale during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. But you might want to act quickly because the discounts end at 11:59 p.m. PT. Scroll down to see three ways Gomez styles Wolford tights and shop the brand for yourself.
3 Ways Selena Gomez Styles Wolford Tights
On Selena Gomez: Saint Laurent dress and jacket; Tiffany & Co. jewelry; Wolford tights; Jimmy Choo shoes; Roger Vivier bag
On Selena Gomez: Saint Laurent dress; Christian Louboutin shoes; Wolford tights; Jennifer Fisher rings; Mimosa Jewelers earrings
On Selena Gomez: Prada dress and bag; Erinness jewelry; Giuseppe Zanotti shoes; Wolford tights and turtleneck
Shop On-Sale Wolford Tights From Amazon
Shop Other On-Sale Tights From Amazon
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.