Selena Gomez's Favorite Tights Are Temporarily on Sale for Amazon's October Prime Day

I follow stylist Erin Walsh on Instagram for many reasons. Her account provides a behind-the-scenes look at working with famous clients like Selena Gomez, Anne Hathaway, Elizabeth Banks, Juno Temple, and more. She also throws in fun videos of her own outfits, allowing her followers to get to know her personal style too. But there is one main reason I'm one of her 395,000 Instagram fans: She gives *all* the outfit details for every look she styles—down to the jewelry, shoes, bags, and tights.

In other words, if you were wondering how I know Gomez prefers to wear Wolford tights, Erin Walsh's Instagram is your answer. If you want to emulate Gomez, you're in luck: Her luxury tights are on sale during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. But you might want to act quickly because the discounts end at 11:59 p.m. PT. Scroll down to see three ways Gomez styles Wolford tights and shop the brand for yourself.

3 Ways Selena Gomez Styles Wolford Tights

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Selena Gomez: Saint Laurent dress and jacket; Tiffany & Co. jewelry; Wolford tights; Jimmy Choo shoes; Roger Vivier bag

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Selena Gomez: Saint Laurent dress; Christian Louboutin shoes; Wolford tights; Jennifer Fisher rings; Mimosa Jewelers earrings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Selena Gomez: Prada dress and bag; Erinness jewelry; Giuseppe Zanotti shoes; Wolford tights and turtleneck

Shop On-Sale Wolford Tights From Amazon

Wolford Fatal High Waist Sheer Tights 50 Denier $80 $40 SHOP NOW You know I can't resist a whopping 50% off.

Wolford Individual 100 Denier Leg Support Tights $95 $71 SHOP NOW These tights have rave reviews on Amazon.

Wolford Velvet De Luxe 50 Denier Sheer Tights $55 $41 SHOP NOW A classic choice.

Wolford Pure 50 Denier Sheer Tights $65 $48 SHOP NOW Wolford tights are known for being exceptionally comfortable.

Shop Other On-Sale Tights From Amazon

L'eggs Casual Tights $7 $5 SHOP NOW These $5 tights are perfect if you're on a budget.

Veluk Sheer Tights for Women 40 Denier $17 $13 SHOP NOW Another excellent choice.