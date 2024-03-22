6 Outdated Trends We're Pressing Pause on and 6 New Trends We're Wearing for Spring

Everyone refers to spring as the season of "out with the old, in with the new," and as fashion editors, we're no stranger to this phrase. If you love personal style as much as we do, you certainly find joy in this time of cleaning out your closet and discovering what's next for the upcoming season. We're getting a head start on determining what makes sense in our wardrobes, and we're excited to discuss it.

In my unabashed curiosity, I couldn't resist probing my co-workers about their stance on this season's spring fashion trends. From formerly It items to basic colorways, they're discarding these trends to make way for what truly embodies sophistication in spring style.

Pausing: Crisscross Jeans

Shopping: Capris

"In the pant world, a trend I'm ready to let rest is those crisscross jeans . I suppose I don't have a lot of patience in general for fussy denim these days! I'm excited for capris. I know they feel super trendy, but the slim, abbreviated pants are finally getting their day in the sun, which means there are lots of good affordable options to choose from."

Mango Capri Leggings $37 SHOP NOW

Urban Outfitters Ellie Capri Pant $35 SHOP NOW

Zara Capri Pants $38 SHOP NOW

3.1 Phillip Lim Compact Rib Capris $495 SHOP NOW

Pausing: Chunky Cardigans

Shopping: Mesh Flats

"Mesh flats have been around for a few seasons now, but I finally gave them a go recently with a studded baby-blue pair from Loeffler Randall, and the compliments just kept rolling in. I thought I couldn't pull them off, but I'm glad I gave them a try and will continue to wear them this spring. Experimentation is key—you'll never know what you end up loving!

"One item I won't be buying much this spring is a chunky cardigan. While I think they can look great, they can be awkward to layer with, especially on those spring days when a light jacket is needed. I'd much rather opt for a classic thin cardigan à la Miu Miu F/W 24!"

Loeffler Randall Leonie Crystal Mesh Ballet Flats $275 SHOP NOW

The Row Mesh Sock Flat $690 SHOP NOW

Mango Ballerinas With Mesh Bracelet $79 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Mesh Mary Jane Flat $107 SHOP NOW

Pausing: Puff-Sleeve Dresses

Shopping: Halter Dresses

"I recently overhauled my spring dresses in anticipation of the new season, and I pulled out four puff-sleeve dresses that I hadn't touched in several years. These days, I'm much less interested in anything too sweet or delicate and have instead been gravitating toward the sleek and streamlined silhouette of halter dresses. I love the sophistication that the neckline brings, whether it's a casual ribbed knit number or something fancier like a satin dress."

Reformation Percy Linen Dress $278 SHOP NOW

Mango Ruffle Halter Sundress $99 SHOP NOW

Interior The Sybil Plunge Neck Satin Twill Halter Dress $1042 SHOP NOW

Nine.Eight Halter Maxi Dress $25 SHOP NOW

Pausing: Micro Miniskirts

Shopping: Column Skirts

"This spring, I'll be hanging up my micro miniskirts that I bought into maybe a bit too aggressively a few years back and instead experimenting a lot with column skirts—both midi and knee lengths. No matter what, they always just look put together and classy, so even if I'm going from one event to another, the two differing entirely when it comes to their dress codes, I know that my look will work. I also love playing around with tights with this trend, adding fishnets or colored hosiery for some added excitement."

J. Crew Classic Denim Maxi Skirt $89 SHOP NOW

Open Edit Suited Midi Column Skirt $38 SHOP NOW

Mango Metallic Midi Skirt $58 SHOP NOW

Naked Wardrobe Far From Casual Maxi Skirt $72 SHOP NOW

Pausing: Fisherman Sandals

Shopping: Slingback Flats

“While I still love a cool Fisherman sandal, I'm storing my styles from last year (for now) and reaching for sleek slingback flats instead. These feel more elevated and streamlined this season. Plus, they are more versatile since they can be worn with a range of looks from everyday to more formal occasions.”

Aeyde Black Dani Slippers $305 SHOP NOW

Dolce Vita Narah Flats Silver Metallic Leather $130 SHOP NOW

Sam Edelman Cleo Slingback Flat $130 SHOP NOW

Sam Edelman Whitney Macadamia Slingback $120 $59 SHOP NOW

Pausing: Daisy Duke Denim Shorts

Shopping: Bermuda Styles

It’s no secret that fashion people are over the super-revealing cutoff denim shorts that ruled the parties I went to during my "intern" summers. Bermuda styles are the perfect example of how something more modest can appear to be just as flattering. My uniform this spring will be these shorts paired with a really great poplin shirt.

Lucky Brand Loose Raw Hem Denim Bermuda Shorts $69 SHOP NOW

PTCL Distressed Denim Bermuda Shorts $29 SHOP NOW

R13 Nina Distressed Cuffed Denim Shorts $695 SHOP NOW