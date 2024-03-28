The Absolute Best H&M Sale Pieces for $45 and Under
Although living in Los Angeles comes with plenty of perks, I'm jealous of everyone who gets to witness the proper passing of seasons. Even though I don't get to experience the snow melting, I never miss an opportunity to revamp my wardrobe, so the beginning of a new season is still the perfect excuse to buy some new things. I recently did shopping deep dives at J.Crew and Madewell, but now, I'm turning my focus to another reader-favorite brand: H&M, which is currently hosting an epic sale featuring pieces up to 60% off.
H&M's spring collection encompasses a mix of lightweight fabrics, classic patterns, trendy silhouettes, work-appropriate clothes, and more. In other words, there's truly something for everyone here. Scroll down to shop my curated picks from H&M's spring 2024 sale.
I'll be buying a size larger than my usual one and wearing this as a swimsuit cover-up.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 12 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of senior news editor (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.