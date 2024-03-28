The Absolute Best H&M Sale Pieces for $45 and Under

Although living in Los Angeles comes with plenty of perks, I'm jealous of everyone who gets to witness the proper passing of seasons. Even though I don't get to experience the snow melting, I never miss an opportunity to revamp my wardrobe, so the beginning of a new season is still the perfect excuse to buy some new things. I recently did shopping deep dives at J.Crew and Madewell, but now, I'm turning my focus to another reader-favorite brand: H&M, which is currently hosting an epic sale featuring pieces up to 60% off.

H&M's spring collection encompasses a mix of lightweight fabrics, classic patterns, trendy silhouettes, work-appropriate clothes, and more. In other words, there's truly something for everyone here. Scroll down to shop my curated picks from H&M's spring 2024 sale.

H&M Oxford Shirt $25 $11 SHOP NOW It doesn't get any more classic than an oxford shirt.

H&M Double-Breasted Jacket $50 $29 SHOP NOW Try swapping your basic black blazer for a fresh white one.

H&M Crop Tank Top $13 $5 SHOP NOW You can never have too many tank tops if you ask me.

H&M Rib-Knit Cardigan $20 $14 SHOP NOW I hoard striped sweaters like there's no tomorrow.

H&M Cotton Poplin Shirt $18 $12 SHOP NOW I'll be buying a size larger than my usual one and wearing this as a swimsuit cover-up.

H&M Open-Back Scuba Dress $30 $12 SHOP NOW This open-back detail is so pretty.

H&M Tapered-Waist Twill Blazer $41 $30 SHOP NOW For all you corporate girlies out there.

H&M Denim Cargo Pants $58 $35 SHOP NOW This $35 price tag is calling my name.

H&M Suede Slides $80 $39 SHOP NOW These sandals are giving '90s vibes in the best way.

H&M One-Button Jacket $50 $27 SHOP NOW The kind of jacket you can style in a million different ways.

H&M Mock-Turtleneck Jersey Dress $32 $19 SHOP NOW You can never go wrong with an LBD.

H&M Mesh Pencil Skirt $65 $30 SHOP NOW A pencil skirt is always a good idea.

H&M Oversized Double-Breasted Blazer $67 $45 SHOP NOW I adore how this blazer was styled with a fun sequin skirt.