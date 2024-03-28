The Absolute Best H&M Sale Pieces for $45 and Under

Erin Fitzpatrick
By Erin Fitzpatrick
published

Although living in Los Angeles comes with plenty of perks, I'm jealous of everyone who gets to witness the proper passing of seasons. Even though I don't get to experience the snow melting, I never miss an opportunity to revamp my wardrobe, so the beginning of a new season is still the perfect excuse to buy some new things. I recently did shopping deep dives at J.Crew and Madewell, but now, I'm turning my focus to another reader-favorite brand: H&M, which is currently hosting an epic sale featuring pieces up to 60% off.

H&M's spring collection encompasses a mix of lightweight fabrics, classic patterns, trendy silhouettes, work-appropriate clothes, and more. In other words, there's truly something for everyone here. Scroll down to shop my curated picks from H&M's spring 2024 sale.

Oxford Shirt
H&M
Oxford Shirt

It doesn't get any more classic than an oxford shirt.

Double-Breasted Jacket
H&M
Double-Breasted Jacket

Try swapping your basic black blazer for a fresh white one.

Crop Tank Top
H&M
Crop Tank Top

You can never have too many tank tops if you ask me.

striped sweater
H&M
Rib-Knit Cardigan

I hoard striped sweaters like there's no tomorrow.

Cotton Poplin Shirt
H&M
Cotton Poplin Shirt

I'll be buying a size larger than my usual one and wearing this as a swimsuit cover-up.

Open-Back Scuba Dress
H&M
Open-Back Scuba Dress

This open-back detail is so pretty.

Tapered-Waist Twill Blazer
H&M
Tapered-Waist Twill Blazer

For all you corporate girlies out there.

Denim Cargo Pants
H&M
Denim Cargo Pants

This $35 price tag is calling my name.

Suede Slides
H&M
Suede Slides

These sandals are giving '90s vibes in the best way.

One-Button Jacket
H&M
One-Button Jacket

The kind of jacket you can style in a million different ways.

Mock-Turtleneck Jersey Dress
H&M
Mock-Turtleneck Jersey Dress

You can never go wrong with an LBD.

Mesh Pencil Skirt
H&M
Mesh Pencil Skirt

A pencil skirt is always a good idea.

Oversized Double-Breasted Blazer
H&M
Oversized Double-Breasted Blazer

I adore how this blazer was styled with a fun sequin skirt.

Rib-Knit Top
H&M
Rib-Knit Top

Sleek and simple.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Erin Fitzpatrick
Senior News Editor

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 12 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of senior news editor (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

Latest