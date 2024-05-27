These Free People Dresses Are 50% Off, But You Better Hurry

a model wears a yellow headband and a sleeveless floral dress

(Image credit: Free People)

I'm usually a slow and methodical shopper. I save things I'm eyeing to a Pinterest board and then compare and contrast everything on my wishlist before I decide what I actually want to spend my money on. That said, sometimes I don't have the luxury of time to mull over my next buy. That's exactly the case when it comes to Free People's Memorial Day sale, which is only running for three short days: May 27 to 29. The deals are so good, however, that I'm willing to pull the trigger much quicker than I normally do to ensure I take full advantage of the excellent sale.

Free People's current sale features a whopping 50% off a selection of dresses. Minis, midis, and maxis—they're all here. Whether you're looking for a breezy floral frock or a sheer beach cover-up, Free People has you covered. Scroll down to shop my favorite dresses from the sale.

Lavender Daze Dress
Free People
Lavender Daze Dress

This yellow color is so cheerful.

a model wears an off-the-shoulder beige maxi dress
Malina Maxi

I adore this off-the-shoulder dress.

a model wears a maxi white eyelet dress
Free People
Marieanne Eyelet Maxi Dress

You can never go wrong with a crisp white dress.

a model wears a denim dress with frilly sleeves
Allina Liu
Terra Set

I love everything about this.

a model wears a floral drop-waist sleeveless dress
Free People
Lavender Daze Dress

Suddenly, I need a yellow headband too.

a model wears a white sleeveless midi dress
Free People
Drops of Venus Midi Dress

The styling options are endless with this one.

a model wears a green sleeveless midi dress
Free-est
Sandy Cover-Up Midi

Meet your new favorite beach cover-up.

a model wears a sleeveless white dress with buttons down the front
Free People
Desert Desire Midi Dress

I'd layer a thin long-sleeve top under this.

a model wears a white short floral sleeveless dress
For Love & Lemons
Kiela Mini Dress

Now's your chance to score a For Love & Lemons dress at a deep discount.

a model wears a white maxi dress with puffy sleeves
Free People
Perfect Storm Midi

Ethereal.

a model wears a strapless white dress with ruffles and eyelet details
Free People
Hi Hello Midi Dress

I'd style this with an oversize denim jacket.

a model wears a yellow short dress on the beach
Free People
Deserted Island Mini Dress

The perfect beach dress does exist.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 12 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

