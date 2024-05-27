These Free People Dresses Are 50% Off, But You Better Hurry

(Image credit: Free People)

I'm usually a slow and methodical shopper. I save things I'm eyeing to a Pinterest board and then compare and contrast everything on my wishlist before I decide what I actually want to spend my money on. That said, sometimes I don't have the luxury of time to mull over my next buy. That's exactly the case when it comes to Free People's Memorial Day sale, which is only running for three short days: May 27 to 29. The deals are so good, however, that I'm willing to pull the trigger much quicker than I normally do to ensure I take full advantage of the excellent sale.

Free People's current sale features a whopping 50% off a selection of dresses. Minis, midis, and maxis—they're all here. Whether you're looking for a breezy floral frock or a sheer beach cover-up, Free People has you covered. Scroll down to shop my favorite dresses from the sale.

Free People Lavender Daze Dress $128 $64 SHOP NOW This yellow color is so cheerful.

Malina Maxi $198 $99 SHOP NOW I adore this off-the-shoulder dress.

Free People Marieanne Eyelet Maxi Dress $398 $199 SHOP NOW You can never go wrong with a crisp white dress.

Allina Liu Terra Set $310 $155 SHOP NOW I love everything about this.

Free People Lavender Daze Dress $128 $64 SHOP NOW Suddenly, I need a yellow headband too.

Free People Drops of Venus Midi Dress $148 $74 SHOP NOW The styling options are endless with this one.

Free-est Sandy Cover-Up Midi $78 $39 SHOP NOW Meet your new favorite beach cover-up.

Free People Desert Desire Midi Dress $198 $99 SHOP NOW I'd layer a thin long-sleeve top under this.

For Love & Lemons Kiela Mini Dress $250 $125 SHOP NOW Now's your chance to score a For Love & Lemons dress at a deep discount.

Free People Perfect Storm Midi $168 $84 SHOP NOW Ethereal.

Free People Hi Hello Midi Dress $248 $124 SHOP NOW I'd style this with an oversize denim jacket.