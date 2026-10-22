Want to Nail Effortless Elegance this Winter? Our Editors Share the Covetable Pieces On Their Seasonal Shopping Lists

Wondering how a fashion editor really shops? From classic cashmere to cocktail bags, team Who What Wear UK share the best buys on their winter wish lists for 2026, andI have a feeling you're going to want to bookmark these for later.

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fashion editor winter shopping list
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It doesn't take much to get the Who What Wear UK team excited about shopping, but the start of a new season feels like reason enough to consider a wardrobe refresh. Thankfully, we had already planned our autumnal capsules back in summer, but as the temperatures really started to drop this month, we’re been dreaming of sumptuous knitwear, timeless coats, elegant boots and those little luxuries that make getting dressed on the coldest winter mornings feel that much better.

With a group chat full of fresh finds and a rigid policy against gatekeeping, it occurred to me, who better to turn to for seasonal inspiration than my fellow fashion editors who spend their days uncovering the pieces worth knowing? From the elevated essentials we’ll wear on repeat to the standout buys that feel destined to sell out, I've rounded up the winter wish lists of the editors in the know. Want to know how a shopping team really spend their money? Consider this your edit of the season’s most covetable pieces—and a little inspiration for your own winter wardrobe too.

Shop Our Fashion Editors' Winter Shopping Lists for 2026

Poppy Nash, Associate Business Director

Poppy Nash: Influencers handbag wish list winter 2026

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Shop Poppy's Picks:

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki, Junior Fashion Editor

headshot of Imani Nia Francis Tsolaki fashion editor winter shopping list 2026

(Image credit: WWW UK)

Shop Imanis Picks:

Florrie Alexander, Shopping Editor

Headshot of Florrie Alexander for fashion editor winter shopping list 2026

(Image credit: WWW UK)

Shop Florrie's Picks:

Remy Farrell, Fashion Editor

Remy Farrell fashion editor shopping list winter 2026

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Shop Remy's Picks:

Maxine Eggenberger, Editor

Maxine Eggenberger: fashion editor shopping list winter 2026

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Shop Maxine's Picks:

Ava Gilchrist, Fashion Writer

Headshot of Ava Gilchrist fashion editor shopping list winter 2026

(Image credit: WWW UK)

Shop Ava's Picks:

Natalie Munro, News Editor

Natalie Munro headshot

(Image credit: Phill Taylor)

Shop Natalie's Picks:

Remy Farrell
Remy Farrell
Fashion Editor

Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.

In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.