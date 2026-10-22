Want to Nail Effortless Elegance this Winter? Our Editors Share the Covetable Pieces On Their Seasonal Shopping Lists
Wondering how a fashion editor really shops? From classic cashmere to cocktail bags, team Who What Wear UK share the best buys on their winter wish lists for 2026, andI have a feeling you're going to want to bookmark these for later.
It doesn't take much to get the Who What Wear UK team excited about shopping, but the start of a new season feels like reason enough to consider a wardrobe refresh. Thankfully, we had already planned our autumnal capsules back in summer, but as the temperatures really started to drop this month, we’re been dreaming of sumptuous knitwear, timeless coats, elegant boots and those little luxuries that make getting dressed on the coldest winter mornings feel that much better.
With a group chat full of fresh finds and a rigid policy against gatekeeping, it occurred to me, who better to turn to for seasonal inspiration than my fellow fashion editors who spend their days uncovering the pieces worth knowing? From the elevated essentials we’ll wear on repeat to the standout buys that feel destined to sell out, I've rounded up the winter wish lists of the editors in the know. Want to know how a shopping team really spend their money? Consider this your edit of the season’s most covetable pieces—and a little inspiration for your own winter wardrobe too.
Shop Our Fashion Editors' Winter Shopping Lists for 2026
Poppy Nash, Associate Business Director
Shop Poppy's Picks:
Massimo Dutti
Cropped Jacquard Detail Jacket
"Any one who knows me can attest to the fact that I have an office uniform that works for any occasion. Smart jacket + jeans + a dressy shoe = polished and ready for anything, and this Massimo Dutti jacket is perfect for dressing down with denim, and feeling styled up for after-work dinners too."
ArteOf
Slow Living Wool Cashmere Jumper
"I've just discovered premium womenswear brand ArteOf, and their and luxurious fabrics and relaxed fits are perfect for a winter spent curled up by the fire or wrapping up for coastal walk."
Leset
Barb Satin Wide-Leg Pants
"Hear me out—satin trousers are not just for summer, and I'm convinced that these Leset trousers layered up with a baggy tee, chunky knit and shearling shoes could make the dream winter outfit for comfort that doesn't compromise on style."
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki, Junior Fashion Editor
Shop Imanis Picks:
NOUR HAMMOUR
Nina Tiger-Print Shearling Coat
"I'm not one to shy away from a statement print, and this Nour Hammour tiger coat is ideal for throwing on over my everyday jeans and a white tee, and making it feel really special."
THE ATTICO
L'altra Di Milano Leather Shoulder Bag
Saint Laurent
Secret Slingback Pumps in Leopard Grosgrain
"Hibernation season? I don't know her. Shoes like this deserve to be seen, and if my social calendar continues to fill up over party season and beyond, I need a festive shoe that can go the distance. What these lack in heel height, they make up for in sheer drama."
Florrie Alexander, Shopping Editor
Shop Florrie's Picks:
SoftGoat
Alpaca Cardigan
"I've been counting down to weather cool enough to get away with wearing Soft Goat's alpaca cardigan. Soft but not itchy, cosy but not too overwhelming, I'd happily wear this now with wide black trousers, and throughout winter with a heavy wool coat on top."
Mother Denim
The Reifler
"MOTHER denim is severely underrated, and if you're a die hard straight-leg fan, I urge to check out the sculpting Reifler jeans in this classic blue wash. They're the kind of well-crafted, rigid pair you can happily wear for a lifetime without them ever feeling dated."
Jimmy Choo
Cinch Medium
"Forget statement jewellery and fancy shoes, the Cinch's glossy, patent finish and eye-catching gold hardware are all you need to add the finishing touch to a pared-back look."
Remy Farrell, Fashion Editor
Shop Remy's Picks:
Rise & Fall
Women's Reversible Shearling Funnel Neck Jacket
"Despite the fact that I have a reputation in the office for choosing fashion over function, the one thing I do not compromise on is coats. If you're looking for a sumptuously soft option that will guard you against the winter cold (and look good while doing it), look no further than Rise & Fall's Reversible Shearling Funnel Neck. Button it up, turn it out—however you style it, it still looks good, and the 5 star reviews tell you everything you need to know about the quality."
Sezane
Anatole Merino Wool Jumper
"I'm sorry but I just can't go back to jersey crew necks now I've worn oversized, slubby merino knits like this one. I'm convinced everything looks better in laidback, baggy fits, and this perfect camel knit is no exception."
COS
Croc-Effect Leather Loafers
"I recommended these to a friend who was looking for a designer loafer that wouldn't blow her budget, and I'm pleased to say that they ticked every box on style and fit, and it only made the deal sweeter that they ended up costing well under £150."
OMHU
BogØ Mittens on String
"It feels like we fell head first into a cold spell after what was an unseasonably warm start to autumn, but now as we contend with cold winds and downpours, comfort is my top priority and OMHU's adorable mittens are the cheery lift you need on a grim day."
Maxine Eggenberger, Editor
Shop Maxine's Picks:
ROHE
Santi Velvet Jacket
"I don't believe in waiting until party season to start dressing up, and this decadent copper velvet is just the excuse I needed to make some evening plans that are deserving of this beautiful jacket."
Hai
Cala Bag in Black
"Opulent, opera-inspired dressing is having a moment right now, and with robe coats, long gloves and slip dresses comes the return of the cocktail bag—a mini style that packs a big punch, even if you aren't front row of La Boheme."
Reformation
Yoanna Flat Mule
"You may sense a theme in my picks, and even if you don't wear all three together, any one of these pieces would elevate anything they're paired with. In the case of these flat mules, the chocolate satin is perfect for wearing with a grey knit and light wash jeans that would otherwise feel quite samey with trainers. Bravo, Reformation."
Ava Gilchrist, Fashion Writer
Shop Ava's Picks:
Hayley Menzies
Olsen Satin Coat Black
"I was busy researching vintage robe coats when I stumbled across this Hayley Menzies Olsen satin and faux fur number and was immediately sold. All the beauty and elegance of antique design, but with the longevity of modern construction."
THE POSSE
Rosanna Pant
"Fun, flirty and perfectly finished with intricate beadwork, why would settle for run-of-the-mill capris when you have options like the Rosana pant? Though you could add an ankle boot if things get really cold, I'd prefer to wear them with a kitten heel mule on the bottom, and a big faux fur coat up top."
Monsoon
Scarlet Beaded Fringe Clutch Bag
"This has party written all over it—just try and get me off the dancefloor."
Natalie Munro, News Editor
Shop Natalie's Picks:
Reformation
Lilibeth Cape
"I've never been one for jewel tones, glitter or sequins, so what to wear on a winter evening usually comes down to an LBD. Thankfully though, this sheer cape just gave whole new meaning to 'jeans and a nice top', so that's my Christmas party look sorted."
KHAITE
Clive Leather Boots
"Despite being an Aussie, I've fully acclimatised to British weather, but I've come to realise that winter means investing in a great boot. Khaite's Clive boot feels like it stands up to the spells of rain, but it's also fashion forward enough to still feel like I've made the effort."
ANNA SUI
Bead-Embellished Fringe-Trimmed Velvet Shoulder Bag
"Anna Sui, beads, fringing, and crushed velvet, need I say more? This feels like the best of 2026's ostentatious, ornate trend all in one beautiful bag."
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.
In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.