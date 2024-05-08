I've Been a Fashion Buyer for Over 10 Years—These Are the 6 Independent Brands I Always Recommend

Unless you’ve been living under a not-so-fashionable rock, you probably already know and follow Studio B on Instagram. Started by fashion buyer Bethany Rowntree six years ago, Studio B was once an online treasure trove of a store that Bethany hand-curated, showcasing small and emerging fashion brands that she loved herself and knew her customer base would love, too. Fast forward to 2023 and Bethany rebranded the online shopping destination as a social-first platform, becoming a directory of fabulous pieces and brands that she shares daily with her 60,000 followers and ample Substack readers. With years of buying expertise under her belt and a loyal audience who can’t wait to see what she finds next, who better to share her favourite indie brands? Bethany, the floor is yours…

This is the story I’ve been looking forward to writing the most, and it's probably also the closest to what my latest Substack newsletter is about, which is revealing all my secret sources and special somethings! In this month's column, I'll be showing you a little selection of some of my most loved small and independent brands.



Oh, you're in for a treat! I doubt you'll have heard of some of these brands, and it's so nice to be able to shine a spotlight on amazing small designers and makers; having run my own business when Studio B was an online store, I know first-hand how hard running a small business actually is. I have so many tricks up my frilly sleeves, so here are just a few of my favourites, all of which I own pieces from and would 100% recommend. Enjoy!

Shop Bethany's Favourite Independent Brands:

1. Ferrat Jewellery

Style Notes: Ferrat is a one-man brand with an ethos that just hits the nail on the head: To create quality-made jewellery without the outrageous markup, ethically made and built to last. I also love the fact it uses recycled silver as a base for the pieces.

Shop the Brand:

FERRAT Gold Puffy Daisy Earrings £98 SHOP NOW The brand is one of my best-kept secrets for statement earrings. I have these Gold Puffy Daisy Earrings and someone always asks me where they're from!

FERRAT Gold Shell Bracelet £98 SHOP NOW The shell bracelet is just adorable. I feel I may need this for summer.

FERRAT Gold Triple Puffy Heart Earrings £98 SHOP NOW And the puffy hearts! I know I'd get so much wear out of these.

2. Ciao Lucia

Style Notes: A U.S.-based brand "for the girl on eternal vacation." Since discovering it early last year, I’ve always looked to Ciao Lucia for summer styles, although it did have a beautiful bow-front velvet jacket last winter… anyway, I'll be keeping my eye out for more collections later this year.

Shop the Brand:

Ciao Lucia Julieta Dress White £295 SHOP NOW I’ve been dying to show you this sailor dress. If you’re after a vintage-feeling nautical dress for summer, this is the one! And it’s just been restocked.

Ciao Lucia Karolin Pullover Boat £287 SHOP NOW This pullover is ideal for summer; it's a perfect throw-on sweater to take everywhere with you—beach, garden party, al fresco pub day that turns to night…

Ciao Lucia Cassia Dress Shell £209 SHOP NOW I have massively fallen for this shell print for holidays and high summer. I’m going to opt for this minidress or the trousers.

3. Sabina Sommer

Style Notes: This brand has my heart, and maybe a fair bit of my wardrobe too. I have a few fruity-print pieces from over the years and I can tell you that they’re some of my most worn summer staples. They’re colourful, cute and so comfy.

Shop the Brand:

Sabina Sommer Alyssa Banana Dress £171 SHOP NOW I have this same style dress but in the cherry print (it always sells out but look out for restocks). I just love wearing this; it’s such an easy style and the fruit print always make people smile.

Sabina Sommer Kamma Cherry Shirt £92 SHOP NOW I have this set in the pink strawberry print which is sold out right now, but I’m certain there will be a remake for summer.

Sabina Sommer Sana Cherry Pants £103 SHOP NOW These trousers are seriously beyond comfy—they're my go-to travel pants. But to be fair, I actually wear them everywhere with the matching top. There are other fruit prints as well as gingham, floral and plain colours.

4. Second Stories

Style Notes: Nicci, who runs Second Stories, is a bit of a wonder woman, running a vintage online site and adding in her own jewellery drops too. Just this week, she launched her own made-to-order summer capsule in collaboration with a Ukrainian maker.

Shop the Brand:

SECOND STORIES Spicy Margs Cap £30 SHOP NOW I’ve been a fan of Nicci's slogan caps for a while (I can’t choose between Spicy Margs and Pass the Vino!).

SECOND STORIES Hebe Dress £330 SHOP NOW I love the gorgeous detailing on this dress.

SECOND STORIES Penelope Shirt £250 SHOP NOW I'm sure this linen, cut-out, embroidered shirt is going to be a sell out.

5. Stella Nova

Style Notes: Okay, this one might not be so small, but we rarely see the brand over here in the UK. When I had my online store I was actually one of the first UK stockists of Stella Nova, and I still highly rate its collections. There are a few stockists here now, and you’ll find the brand at some independent boutiques as well as on its own site (shipping is from Copenhagen).

Shop the Brand:

Stella Nova Scallop Edge Denim Shorts £138 SHOP NOW Scalloped edges are always a good idea, and the length of these denim shorts is exactly what I’ve been after. Look out for Stella Nova’s Loan Dress too; it isn't available right now, but it’s a scalloped-trim midi style the brand has become known for.

Stella Nova Tailored Tuxedo Blazer £318 SHOP NOW How good do those shorts look teamed with this cropped blazer for a sophisticated summer outfit?

Stella Nova Checked Mini Dress With Tongues £258 SHOP NOW What did I just say about scalloped edges ?

6. Back By Sundown

Style Notes: This gal knows a good dress! Everything is handmade by founder Jeanie (who is the sweetest) using sustainably sourced or deadstock fabrics. Think never-date styles in oversized silhouettes and bold colours. They’re the kind of throw-on dresses that just make you feel great and ready to go, and they're perfect with trainers, sandals, heels or boots. Be warned: each drop often sells out fast!

Shop the Brand:

Back By Sundown Martina in Emerald Linen £295 SHOP NOW This one is already sold out, but you can still buy the same silhouette in another hue…

Back By Sundown Martina in Marigold Linen £295 SHOP NOW … such as this marigold yellow!