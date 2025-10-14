If You Want Your Clothes Mistaken for Designer, Try These 7 Zara Outfits

models wear zara outfits
(Image credit: Zara)
Fall is officially here, and the temperatures are getting chillier day by day. If you’re like me and you’re looking to add a few elegant items to your wardrobe ahead of the cool temperatures, now is the time to make your move. I love a designer find just as much as the next fashion person, but shelling out thousands of dollars isn’t always the most feasible. Recently, I took a browse through Zara's latest arrivals for fall, and I was taken aback by all the gorgeous, expensive-looking pieces I found online. Since shopping is quite literally my job, I’ve put together an easy-to-shop Zara outfit guide to help you channel all the luxurious fall dressing vibes this season.

Whether you’re looking for something sleek for the office, the perfect corduroy pants outfit, an easily-layerable look, or all of these above, there’s a stunning fall outfit combination waiting for you ahead. In the mix expect pretty outerwear, gorgeous knits, a range of stylish trousers, and so much more. Keep scrolling to stock up on some seriously luxe-looking fall outfits today.

Outfit #1

model wears skirt, faux fur jacket, denim shirt and leather gloves while posing

(Image credit: Zara)

Outfit #2

model wears brown striped button dow, tan corduroy pants, brown pointed toe kitten heels, and black tote with a sweatshirt around her waist

(Image credit: Zara)

Outfit #3

model wears fleece lined bomber jacket with corduroy pants, black turtleneck sweater, and pointed toe kitten heels with a sweatshirt around her waist

(Image credit: Zara)

Outfit #4

model wears black turtleneck sweater, zara midi trench skirt, and kitten heels while posing with a black oversized leather tote

(Image credit: Zara)

Outfit #5

model wears matchign kimono blazer and balloon pants with tan sweater layered under and black square toe flats

(Image credit: Zara)

Outfit #6

model wears draped plaid dress with brown kitten heels

(Image credit: Zara)

Outfit #7

model wears white button down, black suited bloomers, and pointed toe sling back kitten heels

(Image credit: Zara)
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor who relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast office in 2022. At WWW, she utilizes over 10 years of editorial experience to dish out shopping advice to the masses and analyze key pop-cultural moments. Chichi previously worked at Refinery29, where she helped revolutionize the brand’s plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage. In her spare time, she’s keeping up with the latest movie releases, enjoying a relaxing day at the spa, or obsessing over her latest ADHD-fueled hyperfixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, the negative effects of bicoastal intellectual elitism, and Gen Z’s loneliness epidemic). You can find her online @thechichio on Instagram.

