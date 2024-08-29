COS Excels at Elegant Basics, and Now, They're *All* on Sale
I've long relied on COS for grown-up, sleek, elegant finds—the things I'd wear to the office or a nice dinner. Imagine my delight when I found out that the brand is hosting an incredibly tempting sitewide sale this weekend. From August 29 to September 3, use code SHOPFALL for 15% off $150, 20% off $250, and 25% off $350. Yes, this even includes brand-new fall arrivals!
Everything at COS is chic, but I spent a considerable amount of time poring over the site to find the cream of the crop. The results? A polished cape, a practical blazer, beautiful earrings, a luxurious cashmere sweater, and sophisticated trousers all made my list. Scroll down to shop my COS sale selections, and don't forget to use the aforementioned code on your purchase. Happy sale shopping!
Bring the pleated-skirt trend into fall with the addition of boots and a sweater.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.