COS Excels at Elegant Basics, and Now, They're *All* on Sale

By
published
in News

I've long relied on COS for grown-up, sleek, elegant finds—the things I'd wear to the office or a nice dinner. Imagine my delight when I found out that the brand is hosting an incredibly tempting sitewide sale this weekend. From August 29 to September 3, use code SHOPFALL for 15% off $150​, 20% off $250​, and 25% off $350. Yes, this even includes brand-new fall arrivals!

Everything at COS is chic, but I spent a considerable amount of time poring over the site to find the cream of the crop. The results? A polished cape, a practical blazer, beautiful earrings, a luxurious cashmere sweater, and sophisticated trousers all made my list. Scroll down to shop my COS sale selections, and don't forget to use the aforementioned code on your purchase. Happy sale shopping!

Gray Wool-Blend Cape
Cos
Wool-Blend Cape

Suddenly, I need a cape in my life.

Double-Hoop Clip-On Earrings
COS
Double-Hoop Clip-On Earrings

These earrings are so pretty.

Single-Breasted Linen Blazer
COS
Single-Breasted Linen Blazer

The kind of jacket you can wear seven days a week.

Parachute Blouse
COS
Parachute Blouse

This would instantly dress up your favorite pair of jeans.

Denim Pointed Slingback Kitten Heels
COS
Denim Pointed Slingback Kitten Heels

COS's shoe selection is highly underrated in my opinion.

Raw Denim Pants
COS
Raw Denim Pants

Yes, baggy jeans are still hugely popular.

Parachute Cargo Pants
COS
Parachute Cargo Pants

These cargo pants are simply perfect.

Asymmetric Twist-Panel Midi Dress
COS
Asymmetric Twist-Panel Midi Dress

The styling options are endless with this sleek dress.

Pure Cashmere Sweater
COS
Pure Cashmere Sweater

Cashmere season is almost here!

Pleated A-Line Midi Skirt
COS
Pleated A-Line Midi Skirt

Bring the pleated-skirt trend into fall with the addition of boots and a sweater.

Hooded Cotton Utility Jacket
COS
Hooded Cotton Utility Jacket

Practical and chic—what more could you possibly want?

Ribbed-Knit Bucket Hat
COS
Ribbed-Knit Bucket Hat

This is definitely an upgrade from a basic beanie.

Double Droplet Ring
COS
Double Droplet Ring

This ring is guaranteed to earn you compliments.

Pleated Barrel-Leg Wool-Blend Pants
COS
Pleated Barrel-Leg Wool-Blend Pants

A simple pair of black trousers is never a bad investment.

Boxy Double-Faced Wool Jacket
COS
Boxy Double-Faced Wool Jacket

I love a boxy jacket for fall and winter.

Facade Jeans - Straight
COS
Facade Jeans

Don't worry: Wide-leg jeans are still trending.

Waisted Leather Trucker Jacket
COS
Waisted Leather Trucker Jacket

This is priced higher than the average COS product, but it's exquisitely luxurious.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

Latest