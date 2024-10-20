I Asked 7 Fashion People to Tell Me the Most Controversial Thing in Their Closet—They Spilled
In the world of fashion, personal style often walks a fine line between individuality and conformity. While trends come and go, what we choose to keep in our closets says a lot about who we are, and sometimes, the pieces we hold on to spark debate. Whether it's a vintage item that’s out of touch with today's values, a bold runway piece that's too avant-garde for daily wear, or even a top that your family might find a bit too scandalous, every fashion person has that one item that they hold near and dear to their hearts (regardless of public opinion). To uncover these hidden style secrets, I reached out to a few friends in the industry to ask about the most controversial pieces in their wardrobes.
What I received were candid responses that sometimes made me laugh out loud and most times made me want to sneak a peek at their closets. The research for this story has really revealed to me how each and every one of us has a skeleton in our closet. From iconic designer items that might now be seen as a relics to guilty pleasures that simply aren’t practical to wear, these industry insiders have quite the collection to share. Their answers shed light on what really makes personal style personal—owning something that others might never understand. Curious to see what they’re hoarding? Let’s dive in.
“The most controversial item in my closet also happens to be my favourite item: my Margiela Tabis. To me, they are such a beautifully crafted shoe, but to most of my family members and anyone outside of the fashion community, they are hooves. Aside from being beautiful, comfortable, and insanely cool. I love being able to tell a story when I have them on. I find the history of the Tabi silhouette very interesting, and I love being able to share that with people who may not understand the allure of the Tabi.” — Bridget Brown
“I think I could find a lot of controversial items in my closet, but most recently, it would be the raffia corset from Cult Gaia. It led to lots of interesting conversations with my followers, e.g., whether it’s possible to wear it/sit in it. The answer to both of those questions is yes! It’s such a fun piece to style! I wore it with a shirt and suede shorts!” — Renia Jaz
“May not be controversial per se, but it's definitely the most impractical thing hanging in my closet: this oversize crystal-embellished denim vest from Gucci's menswear collection! I honestly cannot explain how it came to be in my closet, but I'd venture to guess that it had something to do with the post-COVID crystals-and-glitter craze that we saw all over fashion pieces in 2021 and 2022. Do I have anywhere to wear this anytime soon? Nope, but maybe it'll make for a good statement piece to wear to a Beyoncé Cowboy Carter concert, if we ever get one!” — Coco Bassey
"I think my most controversial item in my closet right now are my leopard-print jeans. It causes a debate every time I pull them out amongst my friends. Some say I wear them too often for them being such a niche print; the others think it’s okay for it to be a closet staple. The lore continues because even though I literally got them off TikTok Shop, it’s the item that gets me stopped the most asking where they’re from." — Hailey Sani
"These are my funky clogs! I bought them in a vintage store in Saint-Malo, this coastal city in Brittany, France. They're the coolest shoes I own. I guess it's 'controversial' because it's real fur, BUT it's secondhand." — Nil Sani
“Definitely my most controversial piece is my Reformation jumpsuit. I think it is so cute, but my comments say otherwise LOL. I love it and will always stand by it as a great outfit, but I think people thought it looked like shapewear.” — Sara Walker
"I found the fish bag dress on my friend @magda_’s Instagram. I thought it was so cute and funny and would be perfect for Coachella. I love a conversational piece!" — Izzi
