I'm a Fashion Director at Nordstrom—These Are the Only Fall 2024 Shoes That Matter

When you’re fashion obsessed and have the opportunity to talk to an expert about shoes, you always say yes. I recently got to speak with Linda Cui Zhang , the associate fashion director at Nordstrom, about the shoe trends that she thinks will make the strongest impact this season, and she had me taking notes. At the helm of one of the leading platforms in fashion retail, Cui Zhang has a perspective on what to purchase that holds some extra weight.

With her experience curating collections and a finger on the pulse of consumer shopping habits, Zhang knows exactly which trends will define the coming months , and she reported on exactly that. There’s a trend in this story for everyone, so keep scrolling to find your shoe match for fall.

1. Tall, Fall Boots

“Enhance an outfit with a pair of tall boots. A tall boot extends the line of your leg, offering a sleek complement to skirts and creating a streamlined silhouette.” — Linda Cui Zhang

2. Cozy Browns

“Warm, earthy neutral colors are a softer alternative to black. From cognac to espresso, there’s a shade of brown for everyone.” — Cui Zhang

3. Ladylike Heels

“Refine your style with a classic ladylike heel to sharpen your outfit. It brings a dash of femininity to professional attire and a polished finish to occasion dressing.” — Cui Zhang

4. Pretty & Preppy

“Whether you’re pairing a loafer or flat with a laid-back striped polo or sophisticated patterned separates, the preppy look is cool and suitable for multiple occasions.” — Cui Zhang

5. Suede & Shearling

“Texture and tactile fabrications like suede and shearling add dimension to your full look while bringing a cozy touch to your outfit.” — Cui Zhang

6. The City Boot

“Find the perfect balance with an ankle boot that toes the line, literally. The multipurpose style can elevate a casual look or add a touch of edge to a formal ensemble.” — Cui Zhang

7. Romantic Bohemian

“Embrace the free-spirit style with bold shoes paired with flowing, romantic pieces to make a full boho-chic, sensible look.” — Cui Zhang

8. Sporty Sneakerhead

“Go for a sporty yet minimalist vibe with ultra-low-profile sneakers. They’re perfect for adding an athletic touch to your everyday style.” — Cui Zhang

