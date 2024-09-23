I'm a Fashion Director at Nordstrom—These Are the Only Fall 2024 Shoes That Matter

When you’re fashion obsessed and have the opportunity to talk to an expert about shoes, you always say yes. I recently got to speak with Linda Cui Zhang, the associate fashion director at Nordstrom, about the shoe trends that she thinks will make the strongest impact this season, and she had me taking notes. At the helm of one of the leading platforms in fashion retail, Cui Zhang has a perspective on what to purchase that holds some extra weight.

With her experience curating collections and a finger on the pulse of consumer shopping habits, Zhang knows exactly which trends will define the coming months, and she reported on exactly that. There’s a trend in this story for everyone, so keep scrolling to find your shoe match for fall.

1. Tall, Fall Boots

woman wearing loafers

“Enhance an outfit with a pair of tall boots. A tall boot extends the line of your leg, offering a sleek complement to skirts and creating a streamlined silhouette.” — Linda Cui Zhang

Shop:

Marfa Suede Knee High Boot
Khaite
Marfa Suede Knee High Boot

Wally Tall Boot
Staud
Wally Tall Boot

Keely Knee High Boot
Paige
Keely Knee High Boot

Sylvia Knee High Boot
Sam Edelman
Sylvia Knee High Boot

2. Cozy Browns

woman wearing loafers

“Warm, earthy neutral colors are a softer alternative to black. From cognac to espresso, there’s a shade of brown for everyone.” — Cui Zhang

Shop:

Romy Pointed Toe Pump
Jimmy Choo
Romy Pointed Toe Pump

Zoe Kitten Heel Bootie
aeyde
Zoe Kitten Heel Bootie

Lisbeth Slingback Pointed Toe Pump
Veronica Beard
Lisbeth Slingback Pointed Toe Pump

Haylee Slingback Pointed Toe Pump
Dolce Vita
Haylee Slingback Pointed Toe Pump

3. Ladylike Heels

woman wearing loafers

“Refine your style with a classic ladylike heel to sharpen your outfit. It brings a dash of femininity to professional attire and a polished finish to occasion dressing.” — Cui Zhang

Shop:

Runway Pointed Toe Pump
Prada
Runway Pointed Toe Pump

Lola Pointed Toe Slingback Pump
BETZÁBE
Lola Pointed Toe Slingback Pump

Bianca Slingback Pointed Toe Pump
Vince
Bianca Slingback Pointed Toe Pump

Paloma Embellished Pointed Toe Mule
Loeffler Randall
Paloma Embellished Pointed Toe Mule

4. Pretty & Preppy

woman wearing loafers

“Whether you’re pairing a loafer or flat with a laid-back striped polo or sophisticated patterned separates, the preppy look is cool and suitable for multiple occasions.” — Cui Zhang

Shop:

Penny Loafer Mule
Miu Miu
Penny Loafer Mule

Viv Rangers Buckle Loafer
Roger Vivier
Viv Rangers Buckle Loafer

X Sandy Liang Loafer
Stuart Weitzman
X Sandy Liang Loafer

Cap Toe Mary Jane Pump
Tory Burch
Cap Toe Mary Jane Pump

5. Suede & Shearling

woman wearing loafers

“Texture and tactile fabrications like suede and shearling add dimension to your full look while bringing a cozy touch to your outfit.” — Cui Zhang

Shop:

Evolve Genuine Shearling Clog
Prada
Evolve Genuine Shearling Clog

Arizona Big Buckle Genuine Shearling Lined Sandal
Birkenstock
Arizona Big Buckle Genuine Shearling Lined Sandal

Boston Genuine Shearling Clog
Birkenstock
Boston Genuine Shearling Clog

Persona Faux Shearling Pointed Toe Slingback Pump
Jeffrey Campbell
Persona Faux Shearling Pointed Toe Slingback Pump

6. The City Boot

woman wearing boots

“Find the perfect balance with an ankle boot that toes the line, literally. The multipurpose style can elevate a casual look or add a touch of edge to a formal ensemble.” — Cui Zhang

Shop:

Whitney Bootie
TOM FORD
Whitney Bootie

Cecile Cap Toe Bootie
Veronica Beard
Cecile Cap Toe Bootie

Rebecca Bootie
AllSaints
Rebecca Bootie

Mikki Pointed Toe High Heel Bootie
Schutz
Mikki Pointed Toe High Heel Bootie

7. Romantic Bohemian

woman wearing loafers

“Embrace the free-spirit style with bold shoes paired with flowing, romantic pieces to make a full boho-chic, sensible look.” — Cui Zhang

Shop:

Duerto Studded Western Boot
Isabel Marant
Duerto Studded Western Boot

Jeanette Platform Sandal
Chloé
Jeanette Platform Sandal

Zuri Sculpted Heel Boot
Cult Gaia
Zuri Sculpted Heel Boot

Dolly Embroidered Raffia Platform Sandal
Larroudé
Dolly Embroidered Raffia Platform Sandal

8. Sporty Sneakerhead

woman wearing loafers

“Go for a sporty yet minimalist vibe with ultra-low-profile sneakers. They’re perfect for adding an athletic touch to your everyday style.” — Cui Zhang

Shop:

Leather Low Top Sneaker
Miu Miu
Leather Low Top Sneaker

Sl 72 Sneaker
adidas
Sl 72 Sneaker

Rc42 Sneaker
New Balance
Rc42 Sneaker

Nike, Killshot 2 Sneaker
Nike
Killshot 2 Sneaker

Sierra Mayhew
Associate Editor

Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, trying the latest fitness craze in New York City, or exploring luxury vintage boutiques.

