5 Ways to Style Boots Like J.Lo, Dakota Johnson, and Jennifer Lawrence

Tall, short, slouchy, stiff—there are scores of boots on the market for fall. If you're unsure of where to start, why not borrow some pointers from well-dressed celebrities? Right now, I'm feeling particularly energized by recent looks worn by Jennifer Lopez, Dakota Johnson, and Jennifer Lawrence. The three women are favorites of Who What Wear readers, and I can easily see why. They each have a distinctive personal style that's easy to translate to every day.

J.Lo, for instance, recently wore the perfect fall outfit in New York City. She wore a brown plaid Michael Kors blazer along with beige separates and brown leather knee-high Saint Laurent boots. It's truly my ideal fall outfit because it exudes quiet luxury. I particularly love how she mixed different shades of brown and beige for a fun tonal look. Scroll down to shop J.Lo's outfit, in addition to excellent fall looks worn by Johnson and Lawrence.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Jennifer Lopez: Michael Kors blazer; Intimissimi top; Saint Laurent boots; Eéra earrings

GANNI Check Boxy Blazer $595 SHOP NOW

H&M Sheer Jersey Top $15 SHOP NOW

COS Pleated A-Line Midi Skirt $190 SHOP NOW

Victoria Beckham Double Bridge Aviator Sunglasses in Black $395 SHOP NOW

Schutz Raffaela Up Stiletto Pointed Toe Knee High Boots $298 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Dakota Johnson: Gucci jacket, shirt, and pants; Bottega Veneta sunglasses; Christian Louboutin boots

AJE Bonnie Tailored Jacket $525 $265 SHOP NOW

Joe's Jeans The Margot Vegan Leather $198 SHOP NOW

Schutz Mikki Mid Booties $188 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Courtesy of Dior/BFA)

MANGO Maxi Lapel Manteco Wool Coat $300 SHOP NOW

Aquazzura Matignon Boots 105 $1350 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Jennifer Lopez: Chloé dress; Sabyasachi jewelry

ZARA Combination Lace Dress ZW Collection $139 SHOP NOW

STAUD Wally High Heel Boots $595 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Dakota Johnson: Nili Lotan jacket; Gucci shirt and sunglasses

MANGO 100% Suede Leather Jacket $440 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jeans $138 SHOP NOW

The Attico x Linda Farrow Marfa Rectangular Sunglasses in Purple and Yellow $275 SHOP NOW