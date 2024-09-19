5 Ways to Style Boots Like J.Lo, Dakota Johnson, and Jennifer Lawrence

Tall, short, slouchy, stiff—there are scores of boots on the market for fall. If you're unsure of where to start, why not borrow some pointers from well-dressed celebrities? Right now, I'm feeling particularly energized by recent looks worn by Jennifer Lopez, Dakota Johnson, and Jennifer Lawrence. The three women are favorites of Who What Wear readers, and I can easily see why. They each have a distinctive personal style that's easy to translate to every day.

J.Lo, for instance, recently wore the perfect fall outfit in New York City. She wore a brown plaid Michael Kors blazer along with beige separates and brown leather knee-high Saint Laurent boots. It's truly my ideal fall outfit because it exudes quiet luxury. I particularly love how she mixed different shades of brown and beige for a fun tonal look. Scroll down to shop J.Lo's outfit, in addition to excellent fall looks worn by Johnson and Lawrence.

Jennifer Lopez wears a brown blazer with a skirt and brown knee-high boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Jennifer Lopez: Michael Kors blazer; Intimissimi top; Saint Laurent boots; Eéra earrings

Check Boxy Blazer
GANNI
Check Boxy Blazer

Sheer Jersey Top
H&M
Sheer Jersey Top

Pleated A-Line Midi Skirt
COS
Pleated A-Line Midi Skirt

Double Bridge Aviator Sunglasses in Black
Victoria Beckham
Double Bridge Aviator Sunglasses in Black

Raffaela Up Stiletto Pointed Toe Knee High Boot
Schutz
Raffaela Up Stiletto Pointed Toe Knee High Boots

Dakota Johnson wears a tan blazer and black leather pants with boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Dakota Johnson: Gucci jacket, shirt, and pants; Bottega Veneta sunglasses; Christian Louboutin boots

Tan Tailored Blazer for Women
AJE
Bonnie Tailored Jacket

Cotton-Blend Shirt
H&M
Cotton-Blend Shirt

black vegan leather straight-leg pants
Joe's Jeans
The Margot Vegan Leather

Mikki Mid Booties
Schutz
Mikki Mid Booties

Jennifer Lawrence wears a black coat with black slouchy boots

(Image credit: Courtesy of Dior/BFA)

Maxi Lapel Manteco Wool Coat
MANGO
Maxi Lapel Manteco Wool Coat

Tie-Belt Dress
H&M
Tie-Belt Dress

Aquazzura black knee-high slouchy suede boots
Aquazzura
Matignon Boots 105

Jennifer Lopez wears a pale pink frilly dress with boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Jennifer Lopez: Chloé dress; Sabyasachi jewelry

Combination Lace Dress Zw Collection
ZARA
Combination Lace Dress ZW Collection

Wally High Heel Boots
STAUD
Wally High Heel Boots

Dakota Johnson wears a brown suede jacket with jeans and black boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Dakota Johnson: Nili Lotan jacket; Gucci shirt and sunglasses

100% Suede Leather Jacket
MANGO
100% Suede Leather Jacket

Madewell, The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jeans
Madewell
The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jeans

The Attico Marfa Rectangular Sunglasses in Purple and Yellow
The Attico x Linda Farrow
Marfa Rectangular Sunglasses in Purple and Yellow

1460 Bex Boots
Dr. Martens
1460 Bex Boots

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

