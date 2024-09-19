5 Ways to Style Boots Like J.Lo, Dakota Johnson, and Jennifer Lawrence
Tall, short, slouchy, stiff—there are scores of boots on the market for fall. If you're unsure of where to start, why not borrow some pointers from well-dressed celebrities? Right now, I'm feeling particularly energized by recent looks worn by Jennifer Lopez, Dakota Johnson, and Jennifer Lawrence. The three women are favorites of Who What Wear readers, and I can easily see why. They each have a distinctive personal style that's easy to translate to every day.
J.Lo, for instance, recently wore the perfect fall outfit in New York City. She wore a brown plaid Michael Kors blazer along with beige separates and brown leather knee-high Saint Laurent boots. It's truly my ideal fall outfit because it exudes quiet luxury. I particularly love how she mixed different shades of brown and beige for a fun tonal look. Scroll down to shop J.Lo's outfit, in addition to excellent fall looks worn by Johnson and Lawrence.
On Jennifer Lopez: Michael Kors blazer; Intimissimi top; Saint Laurent boots; Eéra earrings
On Dakota Johnson: Gucci jacket, shirt, and pants; Bottega Veneta sunglasses; Christian Louboutin boots
On Jennifer Lopez: Chloé dress; Sabyasachi jewelry
On Dakota Johnson: Nili Lotan jacket; Gucci shirt and sunglasses
