I've always had a complicated relationship with hats. They're bold and statement making, and let's be honest—sometimes, they feel impossible to pull off without looking a bit cartoonish. But if there's one thing the recent runway shows have taught us, it's that hats are the accessory to embrace in the new year, from sculptural bucket hats to dramatic wide brims. Designers are doubling down on headwear as a key styling piece.

How do you translate these runway moments into something you'd actually wear? That's where I come in. I've rounded up the most wearable (but still chic) runway-inspired hats you'll want to add to your rotation. These picks strike the perfect balance between trendy and timeless, so yes, you'll be the stylish one in the room—not just the brave one.

(Image credit: Imaxtree)

The structured, high-crowned black hat in this look adds a dramatic, sculptural element—perfectly complementing the streamlined, monochromatic ensemble. It's the evolution of the pillbox hat from Altuzurra's previous collection that will go very well with 2025. Paired with classic stripes, the hat brings an editorial edge while enhancing the outfit's Parisian-chic vibes.

(Image credit: Imaxtree)

Prada's avant-garde approach shines through with the unconventional black leather headpiece that meets somewhere at the crossroad of luxe tourist who travels in raffia to a forensic scientist who wears goggles while they work. Styled with vibrant pink pants, the hat adds an experimental, futuristic flair, embodying the brand's penchant for blending classic tailoring with bold innovation.

(Image credit: Imaxtree)

This collegiate-inspired baseball cap delivers a sporty, casual twist to the preppy look that follows it. True to Tommy Hilfiger's all-American aesthetic, the cap introduces a youthful, laid-back energy while tying together the relaxed yet polished look, making yet another case for adding hats to your rotation ahead of the New Year.

Shop the trend:

Prada Re-Nylon Newsboy Cap $750 SHOP NOW A work of art.

Gucci Yasmine Embellished Wool Baseball Cap $675 SHOP NOW This is giving an "English horseback riding" vibe.

Unreal Fur Natasha Hat $189 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with this vibe.

Freya Wander Wolf Trucker Hat $48 SHOP NOW Hike with me.

Toteme Shearling-Trimmed Suede Hat $530 SHOP NOW Wearing this when I book my next ski trip.

Sporty & Rich '94 Racquet Club Cotton Hat $36 SHOP NOW Play ball.

Janessa Leone Judith Straw Hat $285 SHOP NOW Western is everything.

Jakke Arella Shearling Hat Tan $89 SHOP NOW A cozy moment for sure.

Dries Van Noten Gulia Shearling Hat $370 SHOP NOW Fun furry hats will always win me over.

Acne Studios Fluffy Faux Fur Bow Hat $500 SHOP NOW Now, this is a fun one.

Loro Piana Jasmine Rabbit Hair Felt Pillbox Hat $1225 SHOP NOW A must-have for the fashion people of 2025.

Lack of Color Paloma Raffia Hat $160 SHOP NOW Here for this "picking strawberries" moment.

Moncler Pom-Detailed Knit Hat $545 SHOP NOW The best conversation starter.

Apparis Gilly Bucket Hat $155 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed.

Lola Hats Fringed Raffia Visor $147 SHOP NOW A fresh take on fringe.

Prada Crystal-Embellished Satin Bucket Hat $2250 SHOP NOW Try wearing a disco ball on your head. You'll thank me later.

Shop more runway approved accessories:

Khaite Snake-Effect Leather Belt $440 SHOP NOW Adding to my wish list.

Loewe Cat-Eye Gold-Tone and Acetate Sunglasses $520 SHOP NOW I'm in love with this subtle statement.

Prada Modellerie Pointed Toe Slingback Pump $1200 SHOP NOW A classic purchase.

SAINT LAURENT Calypso Long Padded Leather Pouch $1000 SHOP NOW My kind of clutch.

B-Low the Belt Aurelia Belt $145 SHOP NOW I'm in love with this.

Gucci Horsebit Ballet Flat $990 SHOP NOW These are incredible.

Ulla Johnson Zahara Earrings $350 SHOP NOW All the vintage vibes.

Shashi Micro Teeny Tiny Tennis Necklace $112 SHOP NOW I've been wearing this daily and love it.

Éliou Soluna Necklace $230 SHOP NOW I can't wait for sunshine again.

Toteme Belted Leather Bucket Bag $1340 SHOP NOW Adding to my vision board.

DIOR Oval-Frame Acetate Optical Glasses $510 SHOP NOW Entering my optical era soon.

Susan Alexandra Mushy Bag Charm Keychain $60 SHOP NOW Bag charms are having their moment.

Lelet Dome Pony Hair Cuff $158 SHOP NOW Just wow.

Burberry Check Mini Bag $910 SHOP NOW Beautiful.

GUEST IN RESIDENCE Cable-Knit Wool and Cashmere-Blend Balaclava $185 SHOP NOW I'm officially sold on balaclavas.