The Chicest Runway-Inspired Hats to Wear in 2025

By
published
in Features

I've always had a complicated relationship with hats. They're bold and statement making, and let's be honest—sometimes, they feel impossible to pull off without looking a bit cartoonish. But if there's one thing the recent runway shows have taught us, it's that hats are the accessory to embrace in the new year, from sculptural bucket hats to dramatic wide brims. Designers are doubling down on headwear as a key styling piece.

How do you translate these runway moments into something you'd actually wear? That's where I come in. I've rounded up the most wearable (but still chic) runway-inspired hats you'll want to add to your rotation. These picks strike the perfect balance between trendy and timeless, so yes, you'll be the stylish one in the room—not just the brave one.

Altuzarra model wearing a statement-making hat.

(Image credit: Imaxtree)

The structured, high-crowned black hat in this look adds a dramatic, sculptural element—perfectly complementing the streamlined, monochromatic ensemble. It's the evolution of the pillbox hat from Altuzurra's previous collection that will go very well with 2025. Paired with classic stripes, the hat brings an editorial edge while enhancing the outfit's Parisian-chic vibes.

Prada model wearing a statement-making headpiece.

(Image credit: Imaxtree)

Prada's avant-garde approach shines through with the unconventional black leather headpiece that meets somewhere at the crossroad of luxe tourist who travels in raffia to a forensic scientist who wears goggles while they work. Styled with vibrant pink pants, the hat adds an experimental, futuristic flair, embodying the brand's penchant for blending classic tailoring with bold innovation.

Tommy Hilfiger model wearing a logo-adorned baseball cap.

(Image credit: Imaxtree)

This collegiate-inspired baseball cap delivers a sporty, casual twist to the preppy look that follows it. True to Tommy Hilfiger's all-American aesthetic, the cap introduces a youthful, laid-back energy while tying together the relaxed yet polished look, making yet another case for adding hats to your rotation ahead of the New Year.

Shop the trend:

Re-Nylon Newsboy Cap
Prada
Re-Nylon Newsboy Cap

A work of art.

Yasmine Embellished Wool Baseball Cap
Gucci
Yasmine Embellished Wool Baseball Cap

This is giving an "English horseback riding" vibe.

Natasha Hat
Unreal Fur
Natasha Hat

I'm obsessed with this vibe.

Freya Wander Wolf Trucker Hat
Freya
Wander Wolf Trucker Hat

Hike with me.

Shearling-Trimmed Suede Hat
Toteme
Shearling-Trimmed Suede Hat

Wearing this when I book my next ski trip.

'94 Racquet Club Cotton Hat
Sporty & Rich
'94 Racquet Club Cotton Hat

Play ball.

Judith Straw Hat
Janessa Leone
Judith Straw Hat

Western is everything.

Arella Shearling Hat Tan
Jakke
Arella Shearling Hat Tan

A cozy moment for sure.

Gulia Shearling Hat
Dries Van Noten
Gulia Shearling Hat

Fun furry hats will always win me over.

Acne Studios Fluffy Faux Fur Bow Hat
Acne Studios
Fluffy Faux Fur Bow Hat

Now, this is a fun one.

Jasmine Rabbit Hair Felt Pillbox Hat
Loro Piana
Jasmine Rabbit Hair Felt Pillbox Hat

A must-have for the fashion people of 2025.

Paloma Raffia Hat
Lack of Color
Paloma Raffia Hat

Here for this "picking strawberries" moment.

Pom-Detailed Knit Hat
Moncler
Pom-Detailed Knit Hat

The best conversation starter.

Apparis Gilly Bucket Hat
Apparis
Gilly Bucket Hat

I'm obsessed.

Exclusive Fringed Raffia Visor
Lola Hats
Fringed Raffia Visor

A fresh take on fringe.

Crystal-Embellished Satin Bucket Hat
Prada
Crystal-Embellished Satin Bucket Hat

Try wearing a disco ball on your head. You'll thank me later.

Shop more runway approved accessories:

Snake-Effect Leather Belt
Khaite
Snake-Effect Leather Belt

Adding to my wish list.

Cat-Eye Gold-Tone and Acetate Sunglasses
Loewe
Cat-Eye Gold-Tone and Acetate Sunglasses

I'm in love with this subtle statement.

Modellerie Pointed Toe Slingback Pump
Prada
Modellerie Pointed Toe Slingback Pump

A classic purchase.

Calypso Long Padded Leather Pouch
SAINT LAURENT
Calypso Long Padded Leather Pouch

My kind of clutch.

B-Low the Belt Aurelia Belt
B-Low the Belt
Aurelia Belt

I'm in love with this.

Horsebit Ballet Flat
Gucci
Horsebit Ballet Flat

These are incredible.

Ulla Johnson Zahara Earrings
Ulla Johnson
Zahara Earrings

All the vintage vibes.

Shashi Micro Teeny Tiny Tennis Necklace
Shashi
Micro Teeny Tiny Tennis Necklace

I've been wearing this daily and love it.

Eliou Soluna Necklace
Éliou
Soluna Necklace

I can't wait for sunshine again.

Belted Leather Bucket Bag
Toteme
Belted Leather Bucket Bag

Adding to my vision board.

30montaigne0 B1i Oval-Frame Acetate Optical Glasses
DIOR
Oval-Frame Acetate Optical Glasses

Entering my optical era soon.

Susan Alexandra Mushy Bag Charm Keychain
Susan Alexandra
Mushy Bag Charm Keychain

Bag charms are having their moment.

Lelet Ny Dome Pony Hair Cuff
Lelet
Dome Pony Hair Cuff

Just wow.

Check Mini Bag
Burberry
Check Mini Bag

Beautiful.

Cable-Knit Wool and Cashmere-Blend Balaclava
GUEST IN RESIDENCE
Cable-Knit Wool and Cashmere-Blend Balaclava

I'm officially sold on balaclavas.

Uxor Pointed Toe Pump
The Row
Uxor Pointed Toe Pump

I'm loving this shape.

Sierra Mayhew
Associate Editor

Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, trying the latest fitness craze in New York City, or exploring luxury vintage boutiques.

Latest