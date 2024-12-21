The Chicest Runway-Inspired Hats to Wear in 2025
I've always had a complicated relationship with hats. They're bold and statement making, and let's be honest—sometimes, they feel impossible to pull off without looking a bit cartoonish. But if there's one thing the recent runway shows have taught us, it's that hats are the accessory to embrace in the new year, from sculptural bucket hats to dramatic wide brims. Designers are doubling down on headwear as a key styling piece.
How do you translate these runway moments into something you'd actually wear? That's where I come in. I've rounded up the most wearable (but still chic) runway-inspired hats you'll want to add to your rotation. These picks strike the perfect balance between trendy and timeless, so yes, you'll be the stylish one in the room—not just the brave one.
The structured, high-crowned black hat in this look adds a dramatic, sculptural element—perfectly complementing the streamlined, monochromatic ensemble. It's the evolution of the pillbox hat from Altuzurra's previous collection that will go very well with 2025. Paired with classic stripes, the hat brings an editorial edge while enhancing the outfit's Parisian-chic vibes.
Prada's avant-garde approach shines through with the unconventional black leather headpiece that meets somewhere at the crossroad of luxe tourist who travels in raffia to a forensic scientist who wears goggles while they work. Styled with vibrant pink pants, the hat adds an experimental, futuristic flair, embodying the brand's penchant for blending classic tailoring with bold innovation.
This collegiate-inspired baseball cap delivers a sporty, casual twist to the preppy look that follows it. True to Tommy Hilfiger's all-American aesthetic, the cap introduces a youthful, laid-back energy while tying together the relaxed yet polished look, making yet another case for adding hats to your rotation ahead of the New Year.
Shop the trend:
Try wearing a disco ball on your head. You'll thank me later.
Shop more runway approved accessories:
Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, trying the latest fitness craze in New York City, or exploring luxury vintage boutiques.