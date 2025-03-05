A trio of celebrity stylists walk into a (pasta) bar. It's three days before the Oscars, and they're each dressing a Best Actress nominee. Do the rival stylists take up positions in opposite corners of the restaurant? Are the handshakes as cold as the oysters? Not even close. On Thursday night, there was not a standoffish stylist in sight at our delightful pre-Oscars party. Jamie Mizrahi, Brad Goreski, and Jason Bolden—aka, the stylists for Mikey Madison, Demi Moore, and Cynthia Erivo, respectively—were among those present at an intimate dinner hosted by United Talent Agency partner Dan Constable and our own Who What Wear co-founder and Future SVP of Women's and Luxury, Hillary Kerr.

The concept? Carbs before the red carpet, with a side of raising money to benefit L.A. wildfire relief, at a low-key Hollywood insider spot, Marvin, which the group took over for the night. In a rare chance to connect in a relaxing, pasta-fueled setting, the most powerful behind-the-scenes fashion publicists and celebrity stylists gathered ahead of the whirlwind weekend. Key heavyweights from Louis Vuitton, Dior, Bulgari, Jimmy Choo, and other brands bounced from table to table sipping on Don Julio Tequila cocktails without a thought of award-season competition crossing their minds.

In Hollywood, no one slips on a shoe or zips up a dress without them, but fashion publicists and celebrity stylists aren't always acknowledged for making the magic happen on red carpets. For one night in February, however, we were able to make the industry's unsung heroes the center of attention thanks to our partnership with P/S and support from IS Clinical and Swarovski. Scroll down to see all the fun party pics from the night.

Meet your hosts for the evening: Dan Constable and Hillary Kerr.

Brad Goreski was all smiles at the soirée.

Tyler Jackson and Elliot Greenfield arrived in low-key, neutral outfits.

Dan Constable, Hillary Kerr, Jason Bolden, and Adair Curtis took up residence at the bar.

It was all love between Jamie Mizrahi and Dan Constable.

Adair Curtis, Jason Bolden, Dan Constable, and Law Roach gathered at Marvin.

Don Julio Tequila cocktails were a hit with the entire crowd.

Marvin is one of those IYKYK spots in Los Angeles.

Jordan Dorso, Lindsey Jacobs-Meiojas, and Annie Major couldn't resist a good selfie moment.

Jeanne Yang, Katie Goodwin, and Hillary Kerr were tablemates, but no one stayed seated for long.

Dan Constable, Jeanne Yang, Katie Goodwin, Hillary Kerr, Matt Holloway, Sara Riff, and Stacey Kubasak-Goschin were all on hand for the party.

There was plenty of pasta, meatballs, and bread to go around.

Patricia Chong, Hillary Kerr, and Jessica Paster made for a stylish trio.

A powerhouse pair of friends: Dan Constable and Jeanne Yang.

Law Roach, Thomas Christos Kikis, Tyler Jackson, Dan Constable, Celine Khavarani, Maggie Jenks-Daly, Dorian Korbon, and Vittorio Pugliano all joined us for dinner at Marvin.

How cute are Dan Constable and Katie Goodwin?

Dan Constable, Jessica Craig, and Jordan Dorso posed for pics.