(Image credit: Courtesy of Prada)

Prada Group's latest partnership is not with an A-list celebrity or a world-famous athletic brand, but that doesn't make it any less noteworthy. This week, the company announced the next phase of its cooperation with UNFPA, the United Nations' sexual and reproductive health agency. Called “Fashion Expressions: the Stories She Wears,” the joint program, now in its third edition, uses fashion as a catalyst for empowering women. It aims to develop their skills so they can achieve economic independence, help prevent gender-based violence, and provide access to sexual and reproductive healthcare. The 2025 version will involve 46 female artisans from Querétaro, Mexico.

Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada Group's Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, explained the program's importance in a statement: "We are honored to partner with UNFPA for the third consecutive year to bring this cultural program to life, where fashion serves as a vehicle for hope, independence, and empowerment—both for individuals and their communities." Additionally, a statement from Mariarosa Cutillo, UNFPA Private Sector and Civil Society Branch Chief, highlighted the impetus behind the project: "Women are the backbone of the fashion and garment industry," she emphasized. The program run will from April 2025 to February 2026.