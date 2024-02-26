I’m A Fashion Editor Turning 34, And These Are 3 Things I’m Outgrowing
When I look back at the outfits I wore in my twenties, sure, there are certain looks that make me wince a little bit now that I’m a bit surer with my personal style in my thirties. Fashion changes, and while I once may have thought bubble hems were a good idea, surely I don’t anymore. But, a little cringe isn’t a bad thing. Mostly I look back and see someone who was experimenting and pushing boundaries, discovering her sense of style by trial and error. Maybe, it didn’t always work, but I’m still glad I gave myself room to test new things out.
That process has led me to where I am in my thirties, more confident in my personal style, but also more thoughtful about the purchases I make. Comfort is important, as is longevity. My personal goal is that with any new purchase it will stick around for at least a few years. That means I’m also more inclined to splurge here and there since I know the cost-per-wear checks out the more I find ways to wear it.
While I feel a bit more settled into what works for me, I also know that I’ll continue to evolve. A fresh runway will excite me, an inspiring new brand will emerge, and my body will change as well. Clothing doesn’t exist in a vacuum, it’s always in conversation with the context around it, including how I feel on any given day. That being said, I’ve shared a few of the ways I’ve evolved of late, and offered up some shopping based on the ways I approach my personal style. Whatever age you may be at the moment, my hope is that it may resonate with your thoughts about shopping too.
Outgrowing: Overly Trendy Purchases
Instead: Trends That Fit My Style
Sometimes it takes making the same mistake a few times over to finally figure things out. There was a time when my closet was full of trendy pieces that didn't end up getting worn as often as I'd imagined. Now, I'm more inclined to consider if a trend speaks to my personal style before I jump into it.
A subtle take on the double waistband trend that actually feels wearable.
Outgrowing: Anything Hard To Wear
Instead: Comfort First
Now that I work from home, I've gotten used to spending my work days in sneakers and sweats. When it's time or me to dress up, I now prioritize finding polished pieces that are still comfortable. No fidgeting with a tight waistband or walking with blisters.
Knit dresses are the best of both worlds: comfortable and elevated.
Outgrowing: Impulse Purchases
Instead: Buying With Purpose
Shopping online makes it easy to click a few buttons and poof! A few days later, new purchases arrive at my door. Now, I'm trying not to be wooed by the ease of the internet and to make sure anything I'm buying is a piece I want to keep long term.
A great tank is a wardrobe staple I fall back on over and over again.