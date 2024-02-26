I’m A Fashion Editor Turning 34, And These Are 3 Things I’m Outgrowing

When I look back at the outfits I wore in my twenties, sure, there are certain looks that make me wince a little bit now that I’m a bit surer with my personal style in my thirties. Fashion changes, and while I once may have thought bubble hems were a good idea, surely I don’t anymore. But, a little cringe isn’t a bad thing. Mostly I look back and see someone who was experimenting and pushing boundaries, discovering her sense of style by trial and error. Maybe, it didn’t always work, but I’m still glad I gave myself room to test new things out.

That process has led me to where I am in my thirties, more confident in my personal style, but also more thoughtful about the purchases I make. Comfort is important, as is longevity. My personal goal is that with any new purchase it will stick around for at least a few years. That means I’m also more inclined to splurge here and there since I know the cost-per-wear checks out the more I find ways to wear it. 

While I feel a bit more settled into what works for me, I also know that I’ll continue to evolve. A fresh runway will excite me, an inspiring new brand will emerge, and my body will change as well. Clothing doesn’t exist in a vacuum, it’s always in conversation with the context around it, including how I feel on any given day. That being said, I’ve shared a few of the ways I’ve evolved of late, and offered up some shopping based on the ways I approach my personal style. Whatever age you may be at the moment, my hope is that it may resonate with your thoughts about shopping too.  

Outgrowing: Overly Trendy Purchases

Sometimes it takes making the same mistake a few times over to finally figure things out. There was a time when my closet was full of trendy pieces that didn't end up getting worn as often as I'd imagined. Now, I'm more inclined to consider if a trend speaks to my personal style before I jump into it.

Sophia Sleeveless Midi Dress in Tweed
J.Crew
Sophia Sleeveless Midi Dress in Tweed

Modern, yet classic.

Zoom Vomero 5 Sneaker
Nike
Zoom Vomero 5 Sneaker

My current go-to sneaker.

Nico Chunky Stripe Cotton Cardigan
Alex Mill
Nico Chunky Stripe Cotton Cardigan

A simple cardigan in a modern silhouette.

Una Top
Staud
Una Top

A work-to-drinks top currently in my cart.

Pleated Midi Skirt in Satin
J.Crew
Pleated Midi Skirt in Satin

A skirt that's perfect for the Miu Miu enthusiast.

sunglasses
Linda Farrow
x Attico Berta Sunglasses

Sunglasses with attitude.

ZARA, Satin Effect Waistband Pants
Zara
Satin Effect Waistband Pants

A subtle take on the double waistband trend that actually feels wearable.

gap jacket
Gap
Denim Utility Shirt Jacket

Don't underestimate a great denim jacket.

Outgrowing: Anything Hard To Wear

Instead: Comfort First

Now that I work from home, I've gotten used to spending my work days in sneakers and sweats. When it's time or me to dress up, I now prioritize finding polished pieces that are still comfortable. No fidgeting with a tight waistband or walking with blisters.

mango, Semi-Transparent Mesh Ballerinas - Women
Mango
Semi-Transparent Mesh Ballerinas

Flats that look polished, but can handle a long walk.

Nelli Linen Maxi Skirt
Faithfull The Brand
Nelli Linen Maxi Skirt

A tailored yet breathable linen skirt.

green sweater
& Other Stories
Knitted Cardigan

This ultra-soft sweater would look great with trousers or jeans.

Nellis Sleeveless Cotton Sweater Dress
French Connection
Nellis Sleeveless Cotton Sweater Dress

Knit dresses are the best of both worlds: comfortable and elevated.

Madewell, Harlow Wide-Leg Pant
Madewell
Harlow Wide-Leg Pant

Trousers that won't constrict.

GH bass loafers
G.H. Bass
x Madewell Witney Loafers

Loafers are my go-to shoes for work.

Lace Garden Light Blue Off Shoulders Maxi Dress
FARM Rio
Lace Garden Maxi Dress

When I dress up, I love a lightweight floaty dress.

Essential Sweatpants
Fear of God Essentials
Essential Sweatpants

When I'm home, I'm all for comfy sweatpants.

Outgrowing: Impulse Purchases

Instead: Buying With Purpose

Shopping online makes it easy to click a few buttons and poof! A few days later, new purchases arrive at my door. Now, I'm trying not to be wooed by the ease of the internet and to make sure anything I'm buying is a piece I want to keep long term.

Florencia Dress -- Gold Frolicking Floral
DÔEN
Florencia Dress

My go-to brand for spring and summer dresses.

1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket
The North Face
1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket

This jacket is the perfect piece for relaxed weekends.

Stripe Wool & Cashmere Polo Sweater
Rails
Stripe Wool & Cashmere Polo Sweater

A classic striped sweater with a twist.

Esme Organic-Cotton Tank Top
FLORE FLORE
Esme Organic-Cotton Tank Top

A great tank is a wardrobe staple I fall back on over and over again.

mango, Jacquard Shoulder Bag - Women
Mango
Jacquard Shoulder Bag

A stylish everyday bag.

Dolce Zip Up Top
Simkhai
Dolce Zip Up Top

For days when I want to dress up a little.

Water Resistant Belted Single Breasted Trench Coat
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Belted Single Breasted Trench Coat

A trench coat is a timeless investment.

Serita Floral-Lace Smocked Cotton Top
Sea
Serita Floral-Lace Smocked Cotton Top

I always have a little white lace top in my rotation.

