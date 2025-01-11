If there's one thing I learned while exploring my personal style in 2024, it's that investing in the right pieces makes getting dressed so much easier. That's why I've been narrowing in my focus while shopping for closet MVPs. I like to ask myself before making a purchase, How many ways can I really wear this? That has helped me build a dynamic wardrobe so much easier because the true test of a closet MVP isn't just how many compliments it gets—it's how many times you want to reach for it, season after season. As I look back on the outfits that carried me through the year, I'm already plotting how to rework them for 2025.

This roundup is my ode to the items and outfits that proved their staying power, from my most complimented tailored coat ever to the perfect-fitting jeans that happen to be the most affordable pair that I've purchased. Whether you're refreshing your wardrobe or just looking for styling inspiration, these staples are proof that great fashion doesn't have to be fleeting. Let's dive into the pieces I'll be loving (and rewearing) for the foreseeable future.

1. Black Maxi Dress

The places black maxi dresses have taken me this year… I can't name an item that doesn't feel more like an MVP. I've styled the same dress up and down without anyone feeling like I was an outfit repeater. When you find a black dress that suits you, it's the purchase that you'll never regret.

Express Draped Cowl Neck Sleeveless Twist Back Maxi Dress $98 $29 SHOP NOW

SER.O.YA Galleria Rib Knit Maxi Dress $348 $244 SHOP NOW

Rails Franca Mixed Media Sleeveless Midi Dress $238 SHOP NOW

2. Leopard Pants

Everyone needs a personality piece in their closet that goes with everything. This year, I found leopard pants to be the ideal swap for classic denim. It's a micro-trend that's come in and out of style over the years but never fails to entertain me when I'm putting together an outfit.

Abercrombie & Fitch Mid Rise Slouchy Jean $110 $88 SHOP NOW

Reformation Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant $198 SHOP NOW

Munthe Eileen Pants $255 $126 SHOP NOW

3. Tailored Coat

One of my most complimented items this past year has to be this coat, and the power that it holds is really unforgettable. It goes with everything and can even make a pair of sweats feel all dressed up. It was the warrior of my coat collection.

Dorothee Schumacher Double-Breasted Coat $1530 $1224 SHOP NOW

Babaton Publication Coat $350 SHOP NOW

Mango Flecked Wool-Blend Coat $150 SHOP NOW

4. Tweed Jacket

Twenty-twenty-four was the year of cosplaying the ultra-wealthy, and I really loved diving into this aesthetic. A good tweed jacket was a must for me, and it's another staple I wore in so many ways. I styled it with a matching skirt, denim, slip dresses, and more.

Lovers and Friends Alina Jacket $238 SHOP NOW

Mango Pocket Tweed Jacket $130 SHOP NOW

Maje Short Tweed Jacket $535 SHOP NOW

5. Fur Coat

Clearly, I have a thing for outerwear. In this era of opulence, I opted for quite a few fur coats that felt like statement makers but also seamlessly blended into my wardrobe. This one was truly a winner.

Prada Aspen Coat $4500 SHOP NOW

Heartloom Evaline Coat $179 SHOP NOW

Zara Faux Fur Bomber Jacket $259 SHOP NOW

6. Sculpted Pumps

One of my favorite shoe trends of the year was sculpted pumps. I felt like slipping into this pair that I scored on sale at the Bottega store always seemed to effortlessly elevate my outfit, so this is a "trend" that will be with me for quite some time.

Emme Parsons Veneto Satin Pumps $525 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Pierced Pump $468 SHOP NOW

Zara Curved Kitten Pump $49 $24 SHOP NOW

7. Wide-Leg Jeans

Slowly over time, it feels like my denim collection is turning into just different iterations on wide-leg jeans. I love this style that much. My collection of straight-leg jeans is whittling down to just a few options because I've found wide-leg jeans to be more flattering on my silhouette lately. You already know I'll be wearing them well into 2025.

EB Denim Frederic Mid-Rise Wide Curved Jeans $420 SHOP NOW

Abercrombie & Fitch Low Rise Baggy Jean $90 $54 SHOP NOW

Reformation Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans $168 SHOP NOW

8. Column Skirt

I've already mentioned maxi dresses here, but I can't leave you without saying that you need a column skirt too. It does all the work in your closet for you.

Mango Straight Skirt With Slit $40 SHOP NOW

ÉTERNE Emma Cashmere Maxi Skirt $595 SHOP NOW