My 2024 Closet MVPs: 8 Pieces I'll Be Wearing All Over Again in 2025
If there's one thing I learned while exploring my personal style in 2024, it's that investing in the right pieces makes getting dressed so much easier. That's why I've been narrowing in my focus while shopping for closet MVPs. I like to ask myself before making a purchase, How many ways can I really wear this? That has helped me build a dynamic wardrobe so much easier because the true test of a closet MVP isn't just how many compliments it gets—it's how many times you want to reach for it, season after season. As I look back on the outfits that carried me through the year, I'm already plotting how to rework them for 2025.
This roundup is my ode to the items and outfits that proved their staying power, from my most complimented tailored coat ever to the perfect-fitting jeans that happen to be the most affordable pair that I've purchased. Whether you're refreshing your wardrobe or just looking for styling inspiration, these staples are proof that great fashion doesn't have to be fleeting. Let's dive into the pieces I'll be loving (and rewearing) for the foreseeable future.
1. Black Maxi Dress
The places black maxi dresses have taken me this year… I can't name an item that doesn't feel more like an MVP. I've styled the same dress up and down without anyone feeling like I was an outfit repeater. When you find a black dress that suits you, it's the purchase that you'll never regret.
2. Leopard Pants
Everyone needs a personality piece in their closet that goes with everything. This year, I found leopard pants to be the ideal swap for classic denim. It's a micro-trend that's come in and out of style over the years but never fails to entertain me when I'm putting together an outfit.
3. Tailored Coat
One of my most complimented items this past year has to be this coat, and the power that it holds is really unforgettable. It goes with everything and can even make a pair of sweats feel all dressed up. It was the warrior of my coat collection.
4. Tweed Jacket
Twenty-twenty-four was the year of cosplaying the ultra-wealthy, and I really loved diving into this aesthetic. A good tweed jacket was a must for me, and it's another staple I wore in so many ways. I styled it with a matching skirt, denim, slip dresses, and more.
5. Fur Coat
Clearly, I have a thing for outerwear. In this era of opulence, I opted for quite a few fur coats that felt like statement makers but also seamlessly blended into my wardrobe. This one was truly a winner.
6. Sculpted Pumps
One of my favorite shoe trends of the year was sculpted pumps. I felt like slipping into this pair that I scored on sale at the Bottega store always seemed to effortlessly elevate my outfit, so this is a "trend" that will be with me for quite some time.
7. Wide-Leg Jeans
Slowly over time, it feels like my denim collection is turning into just different iterations on wide-leg jeans. I love this style that much. My collection of straight-leg jeans is whittling down to just a few options because I've found wide-leg jeans to be more flattering on my silhouette lately. You already know I'll be wearing them well into 2025.
8. Column Skirt
I've already mentioned maxi dresses here, but I can't leave you without saying that you need a column skirt too. It does all the work in your closet for you.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of experience in the fashion industry to the editorial team. Since joining Who What Wear in 2021, Sierra has made her mark by expertly blending luxury and accessible fashion content. Whether she's decoding the latest runway presentations or crafting a perfectly curated shopping list, Sierra's keen eye and relatable approach have solidified her as a trusted voice in the fashion space. She's also reported on major industry events like Paris Fashion Week and lent her expertise to red carpet coverage, ensuring her audience gets an insider's view of the most glamorous moments in style. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. Her ability to translate editorial expertise into viral social media content sets her apart, seamlessly bringing her articles and personality to life for a new generation of readers and followers. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra brings a unique perspective to the fashion industry that is informed by her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.
