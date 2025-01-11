My 2024 Closet MVPs: 8 Pieces I'll Be Wearing All Over Again in 2025

If there's one thing I learned while exploring my personal style in 2024, it's that investing in the right pieces makes getting dressed so much easier. That's why I've been narrowing in my focus while shopping for closet MVPs. I like to ask myself before making a purchase, How many ways can I really wear this? That has helped me build a dynamic wardrobe so much easier because the true test of a closet MVP isn't just how many compliments it gets—it's how many times you want to reach for it, season after season. As I look back on the outfits that carried me through the year, I'm already plotting how to rework them for 2025.

This roundup is my ode to the items and outfits that proved their staying power, from my most complimented tailored coat ever to the perfect-fitting jeans that happen to be the most affordable pair that I've purchased. Whether you're refreshing your wardrobe or just looking for styling inspiration, these staples are proof that great fashion doesn't have to be fleeting. Let's dive into the pieces I'll be loving (and rewearing) for the foreseeable future.

1. Black Maxi Dress

Sierra Mayhew, Who What Wear fashion editor, wearing LBD.

(Image credit: @_sierramayhew)

The places black maxi dresses have taken me this year… I can't name an item that doesn't feel more like an MVP. I've styled the same dress up and down without anyone feeling like I was an outfit repeater. When you find a black dress that suits you, it's the purchase that you'll never regret.

Express, Draped Cowl Neck Sleeveless Twist Back Maxi Dress
Express
Draped Cowl Neck Sleeveless Twist Back Maxi Dress

Galleria Rib Knit Maxi Dress
SER.O.YA
Galleria Rib Knit Maxi Dress

Franca Mixed Media Sleeveless Midi Dress
Rails
Franca Mixed Media Sleeveless Midi Dress

2. Leopard Pants

Sierra Mayhew, Who What Wear fashion editor, wearing leopard pants

(Image credit: @_sierramayhew)

Everyone needs a personality piece in their closet that goes with everything. This year, I found leopard pants to be the ideal swap for classic denim. It's a micro-trend that's come in and out of style over the years but never fails to entertain me when I'm putting together an outfit.

Mid Rise Slouchy Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Mid Rise Slouchy Jean

Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant

Eileen - Brown
Munthe
Eileen Pants

3. Tailored Coat

Sierra Mayhew, Who What Wear fashion editor, wearing tailored coat

(Image credit: @_sierramayhew)

One of my most complimented items this past year has to be this coat, and the power that it holds is really unforgettable. It goes with everything and can even make a pair of sweats feel all dressed up. It was the warrior of my coat collection.

Double-Breasted Coat
Dorothee Schumacher
Double-Breasted Coat

Publication Coat
Babaton
Publication Coat

Flecked Wool-Blend Coat - Women | Mango Usa
Mango
Flecked Wool-Blend Coat

4. Tweed Jacket

Sierra Mayhew, Who What Wear fashion editor, wearing tweed jacket

(Image credit: @_sierramayhew)

Twenty-twenty-four was the year of cosplaying the ultra-wealthy, and I really loved diving into this aesthetic. A good tweed jacket was a must for me, and it's another staple I wore in so many ways. I styled it with a matching skirt, denim, slip dresses, and more.

Alina Jacket
Lovers and Friends
Alina Jacket

Pocket Tweed Jacket
Mango
Pocket Tweed Jacket

Short Tweed Jacket
Maje
Short Tweed Jacket

5. Fur Coat

Sierra Mayhew, Who What Wear fashion editor, wearing fur coat

(Image credit: @_sierramayhew)

Clearly, I have a thing for outerwear. In this era of opulence, I opted for quite a few fur coats that felt like statement makers but also seamlessly blended into my wardrobe. This one was truly a winner.

Aspen Coat
Prada
Aspen Coat

Evaline Coat
Heartloom
Evaline Coat

Faux Fur Bomber Jacket Limited Edition
Zara
Faux Fur Bomber Jacket

6. Sculpted Pumps

Sierra Mayhew, Who What Wear fashion editor, wearing sculpted pumps.

(Image credit: @_sierramayhew)

One of my favorite shoe trends of the year was sculpted pumps. I felt like slipping into this pair that I scored on sale at the Bottega store always seemed to effortlessly elevate my outfit, so this is a "trend" that will be with me for quite some time.

Veneto Satin Pumps
Emme Parsons
Veneto Satin Pumps

Tory Burch, Pierced Pump
Tory Burch
Pierced Pump

Curved Kitten Pump
Zara
Curved Kitten Pump

7. Wide-Leg Jeans

Sierra Mayhew, Who What Wear fashion editor, wearing denim set.

(Image credit: @_sierramayhew)

Slowly over time, it feels like my denim collection is turning into just different iterations on wide-leg jeans. I love this style that much. My collection of straight-leg jeans is whittling down to just a few options because I've found wide-leg jeans to be more flattering on my silhouette lately. You already know I'll be wearing them well into 2025.

Frederic Mid-Rise Wide Curved Jeans
EB Denim
Frederic Mid-Rise Wide Curved Jeans

Abercrombie, Low Rise Baggy Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Low Rise Baggy Jean

Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

8. Column Skirt

Sierra Mayhew, Who What Wear fashion editor, wearing denim skirt.

(Image credit: @_sierramayhew)

I've already mentioned maxi dresses here, but I can't leave you without saying that you need a column skirt too. It does all the work in your closet for you.

Straight Skirt With Slit - Women | Mango Usa
Mango
Straight Skirt With Slit

Emma Cashmere Maxi Skirt
ÉTERNE
Emma Cashmere Maxi Skirt

Malvo Wool-Blend Maxi Skirt
The Frankie Shop
Malvo Wool-Blend Maxi Skirt

Sierra Mayhew
Sierra Mayhew
Fashion Editor

Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of experience in the fashion industry to the editorial team. Since joining Who What Wear in 2021, Sierra has made her mark by expertly blending luxury and accessible fashion content. Whether she's decoding the latest runway presentations or crafting a perfectly curated shopping list, Sierra's keen eye and relatable approach have solidified her as a trusted voice in the fashion space. She's also reported on major industry events like Paris Fashion Week and lent her expertise to red carpet coverage, ensuring her audience gets an insider's view of the most glamorous moments in style. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. Her ability to translate editorial expertise into viral social media content sets her apart, seamlessly bringing her articles and personality to life for a new generation of readers and followers. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra brings a unique perspective to the fashion industry that is informed by her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.

