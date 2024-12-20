My 2025 Vibe Will Be Minimalistic, Elevated, and Chic—9 Aritzia Outfits I Styled to Get the Look
I've always believed that a new year calls for a new aesthetic, and for 2025, I'm fully leaning into a minimalistic, elevated, and chic vibe. Think timeless pieces, understated tailoring, and effortless styling that works from day to night. To kick off this much-needed refresh, I headed to Aritzia. During this most recent visit, I referred to the store as the place that I would go to if I had to start a wardrobe from scratch. It's the home of elevated and unique basics, where quality is prioritized without an outrageous price point, and I couldn't have imagined a better place to dream up a 2025 wardrobe.
After a deep dive into its latest collection, I styled nine outfits that perfectly capture my love for minimalism with a hint of winter glamour. Whether you're upgrading your work wardrobe or curating off-duty looks, these outfits will inspire you to embrace a sleek and refined approach for the year ahead.
If I see a teddy coat, I immediately want to put it on and get cozy. A good way to dress down an elegant dress if you're looking to overdress for a dinner party is to add a coat like this.
Give a little flair to your basic black blazer with this retro style that's incredibly classic and timeless. I am already fantasizing about more ways to style it, but on this particular day, a tube dress was the vibe.
Sheer lace tops make a really fun statement without being too maximalist in 2025. If you want to bring the look to the next level, add a bold statement fur coat, and you'll win them all over.
I love wearing black, but having another color you call the perfect neutral is a must. For me, that's olive green, especially after runway designers put an emphasis on it. Dress like the dirty martini you aspire to take a sip out of.
Satin pants are the perfect swap for jeans if you are in a sweater-and-denim rut. I went two sizes up in this pair because I just love a baggy look, but if you prefer fitted pants, go for your true size.
Nineties minimalism was really on my mind when I was styling these looks, so this dress jumped out at me immediately. The halter design and low back are incredibly alluring.
They say all you need is a little black dress, but in 2025, what you really need is a maxi black dress. The crossover draping and off-the-shoulder vibe are giving the perfect energy to ring in the New Year.
This is another good alt for pants if you're over the sweaters and denim. The fold-over waistline strikes a contrast that will make your look stand out, and this unique top pairs perfectly with it.
Pants are optional. This outfit is for the person who wants to stand out in 2025. The pleats and monochrome color story are both going to pop up a lot in this new year.
Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, trying the latest fitness craze in New York City, or exploring luxury vintage boutiques.