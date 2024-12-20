My 2025 Vibe Will Be Minimalistic, Elevated, and Chic—9 Aritzia Outfits I Styled to Get the Look

I've always believed that a new year calls for a new aesthetic, and for 2025, I'm fully leaning into a minimalistic, elevated, and chic vibe. Think timeless pieces, understated tailoring, and effortless styling that works from day to night. To kick off this much-needed refresh, I headed to Aritzia. During this most recent visit, I referred to the store as the place that I would go to if I had to start a wardrobe from scratch. It's the home of elevated and unique basics, where quality is prioritized without an outrageous price point, and I couldn't have imagined a better place to dream up a 2025 wardrobe.

After a deep dive into its latest collection, I styled nine outfits that perfectly capture my love for minimalism with a hint of winter glamour. Whether you're upgrading your work wardrobe or curating off-duty looks, these outfits will inspire you to embrace a sleek and refined approach for the year ahead.

If I see a teddy coat, I immediately want to put it on and get cozy. A good way to dress down an elegant dress if you're looking to overdress for a dinner party is to add a coat like this.

Babaton Teddy Coat $325 $227 SHOP NOW

Ten Exclusive Satin Dress $168 SHOP NOW

Give a little flair to your basic black blazer with this retro style that's incredibly classic and timeless. I am already fantasizing about more ways to style it, but on this particular day, a tube dress was the vibe.

Wilfred Claudine Blazer $248 SHOP NOW

Contour Maxi Tube Dress $98 SHOP NOW

Sheer lace tops make a really fun statement without being too maximalist in 2025. If you want to bring the look to the next level, add a bold statement fur coat, and you'll win them all over.

Ten The Banter Coat $198 SHOP NOW

Ten Ignite Longsleeve $78 SHOP NOW

I love wearing black, but having another color you call the perfect neutral is a must. For me, that's olive green, especially after runway designers put an emphasis on it. Dress like the dirty martini you aspire to take a sip out of.

Wilfred Delvina Ponte Dress $110 SHOP NOW

Aritzia Accent Solid Brass Leather Wide Belt $88 SHOP NOW

Satin pants are the perfect swap for jeans if you are in a sweater-and-denim rut. I went two sizes up in this pair because I just love a baggy look, but if you prefer fitted pants, go for your true size.

Babaton Agency Satin Pant $148 SHOP NOW

Wilfred Bloom Longsleeve $58 SHOP NOW

Nineties minimalism was really on my mind when I was styling these looks, so this dress jumped out at me immediately. The halter design and low back are incredibly alluring.

Wilfred Smooth Matter Remedy Dress $98 SHOP NOW

They say all you need is a little black dress, but in 2025, what you really need is a maxi black dress. The crossover draping and off-the-shoulder vibe are giving the perfect energy to ring in the New Year.

Wilfred Ida Dress $110 SHOP NOW

This is another good alt for pants if you're over the sweaters and denim. The fold-over waistline strikes a contrast that will make your look stand out, and this unique top pairs perfectly with it.

Babaton Bureau Pant $168 SHOP NOW

Contour Flourish Top $58 SHOP NOW

Pants are optional. This outfit is for the person who wants to stand out in 2025. The pleats and monochrome color story are both going to pop up a lot in this new year.

Wilfred Polished Dress $178 SHOP NOW