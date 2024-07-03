I'm a Stylist—Here's Everything I Just Wore on Holiday in Santorini

This year has been a particularly good year for travel. I headed to the Philippines to relive my "travelling around South East Asia" era at the start of the year, I watched my first tennis match in Barcelona and one of my most recent trips was a first visit to Santorini. Staying at the newly-opened Santo Mine resort, the breathtaking views, Instagrammable sunsets, bread with every meal and a taste of the Greek wines is what sold the island to me. What I love most about being away is the the lack of decision making, and although choosing an outfit to wear to dinner or for a day of exploring the beautiful Oia (it was only a 7-minute walk from the hotel) is a decision to make, I also get so much joy out of outfit planning.

Like Mykonos, I knew Santorini can be breezy, so I packed oversized shirts and linen trousers for layering along with a light jacket to wear between the plane and the al fresco dinner settings. I'm also all about packing basics I can wear on repeat so vest tops, stretch-waist shorts and interchangeable bikinis were all on my to-pack list. Add to this a few co-ords, some staple accessories (I can never go on holiday without my Loewe basket bag) and I would say these are some of the 7 easiest holiday looks I've ever created. And the best part is, you most likely already have them all in your warm-weather wardrobe.

1. Brown Top + Brown Maxi Skirt + Leopard Heels

Style Notes: I'll take any opportunity to get dressed up, so of course dinner at Santo Mine's al fresco dinner spot overlooking the sea meant a "nice top" with a maxi skirt and a hint of leopard print through accessories. I've got a thing for brown at the moment, so top-to-toe chocolate was one of my first evening looks. With Santorini sometimes being windy, my hair up was a tactical choice!

Shop the Look:

KLAY COLLECTION Square Crop Tank £36 SHOP NOW Klayd's basics are some of the best around.

The Line by K Vana Skirt £150 SHOP NOW This also comes in cream.

Zara Animal Print Heeled Sandals £30 SHOP NOW An easy way to try out a hint of animal print.

CHARLES & KEITH Cesia Shoulder Bag £89 SHOP NOW Love the gold hardware on this one.

2. Orange Dress + Sunglasses + Gold Earrings

Style Notes: Another colour I'm loving this season, is orange. And although it works well with neutrals, I think it's one of those shades best worn as a monochromatic look—so a matching bag or shoes is always a good idea. I loved the cutout detail on this one-shoulder Asos dress (it's now sold out, sorry) but I wish it was either a maxi or a mini. Which is why I've found a similar mini version from Reformation, below.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Avielle Dress £128 SHOP NOW I'm also obsessed with this in the chilli pepper print, too.

YSSO Cote Earrings £320 SHOP NOW I've only had these a few weeks and have worn them on repeat.

DeMellier The Bergen Tangerine Small Grain £335 SHOP NOW You can also get this monogrammed for free.

CELINE EYEWEAR Triomphe Oversized Square-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses £440 SHOP NOW Chic.

3. Bandeau Top + Striped Trousers

(Image credit: @harriet.davey)

Style Notes: One of those pinch me moments, I was lucky enough to have a private pool overlooking Santorini. And yes, this is when I fell in love with the island—along with my bedroom door that made for the perfect outfit picture spot, of course. I've worn my linen-blend striped trousers on heavy rotation this season, and it's not surprising when they go with everything from a bandeau top to a vest top or oversized shirt. Easily one of my best summer buys.

Shop the Look:

Intimately The Carrie Tube £24 SHOP NOW A top so good, Free People made it in 20 colours.

THE FRANKIE SHOP Mirca Fluid Stripe-Print Woven Trousers £180 SHOP NOW I also want the matching shirt.

ROXANNE ASSOULIN Affogato Gold-Tone, Wood and Faux Pearl Necklace £80 SHOP NOW I'm a big fan of wearing beaded jewellery on holiday.

Arket Chunky Thong Sandals £139 SHOP NOW To go with every summer look.

4. Skirt Co-ord + Heeled Thong Sandals

(Image credit: @harriet.davey)

Style Notes: I had heard how magical sunsets are in Santorini, but I had to see it to believe it. And yes, the rumours are in fact true. I currently own around ten printed co-ords (they're so easy to wear no matter the occasion) and I loved this satin style with heels for an easy throw-on-and-go evening outfit. I would also break it up and wear the top with denim shorts and the skirt with a white vest.

Shop the Look:

4th & Reckless 4th & Reckless Satin Scarf Top £32 SHOP NOW This is my actual co-ord from Manchester-born brand, 4th & Reckless.

4th & Reckless 4th & Reckless Satin Maxi Skirt £38 SHOP NOW I never regret packing maxi skirts.

Bottega Veneta Lunettes De Soleil Narrow Cat Eye £490 SHOP NOW I regretted taking these to the Philippines as I nearly lost them so many times, but I always take them on short trips.

AEYDE Wilma Leather Sandals £290 SHOP NOW The perfect heel high for heading to dinner.

5. Vest Top + Jorts + Ballet Flats

(Image credit: @harriet.dvaey)

Style Notes: I was late to both the jorts and mesh ballet flats parties, but I'm so glad I joined. After a couple of days in Santorini, I soon realised my Chanel dad sandals were not going to be the best option for climbing the cliff-top shops and restaurants in Oia. Top tip: After a few near-slip situations, trainers, chunky sole sandals and some secure ballet flats are perfect for exploring.

Shop the Look:

H&M Cropped Vest Top £10 SHOP NOW I really rate H&M's vest tops.

Arket Denim Shorts £57 SHOP NOW You only need to take one pair of denim shorts – I'll remind myself this next time I go away!

ANDERSON'S Leather Belt £126 SHOP NOW To elevate your denim.

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flat £268 SHOP NOW I was late to the party with mesh ballet flats, but so glad I finally joined.

6. Leather Jacket + Shirt + Maxi Skirt

Style Notes: If you're visiting Santorini during high summer, the weather should be on your side. But if you're visiting outside of this (or plan to have dinner outside every night), then light layers are key. I wore this leather jacket on the plane and it doubled up as a jacket for when the sun sets. I also love packing loads of vest tops and oversized shirts to later without looking too bulky.

Shop the Look:

COS Oversized Linen Shirt £75 SHOP NOW An oversized linen shirt will also work for the beach over swimwear.

Whistles Clean Bonded Leather Jacket £449 SHOP NOW I pack a light layer for the plane that can also double up as an evening jacket.

The Frankie Shop Demi Pencil Skirt £119 SHOP NOW My Cos linen skirt has sold out, but this one is pretty similar.

Missoma Ripple Oversized Stud Earrings £105 SHOP NOW Silver jewellery has replaced gold for a lot of my outfits recently.

7. Bikini + Striped Shirt + Basket Bag

Style Notes: My favourite holiday task is laying by the pool with snacks, a drink and a view. Which is why this is my favourite picture from my Santo Mine trip. For me, H&M is always the best for bikinis bikinis on the high street. And when it comes to beach or poolside bags, it's always my carry-everything (mainly, the snacks) Loewe basket bag I always rely on. I also always take my straw styles as airport bags so they don't get squished in my luggage.

Shop the Look:

H&M Padded Bandeau Bikini Top £19 SHOP NOW I'm wearing the grey version – but now I want the black, too.

H&M Brazilian Bikini Bottoms £13 SHOP NOW I often size up in bikini bottoms so they don't dig in anywhere.

H&M Linen-Blend Shirt £15 SHOP NOW I always grab a linen-blend shirt (it won't crease as much as 100% linen) in a few sizes up so I can wear as a cover-up.