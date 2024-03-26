These 4 Anti-Trend Pieces Will Be in Style Forever, According to a Fashion Director

(Image credit: Shopbop)

Congratulations are in order: Shopbop is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. A quarter of a century is a long time to stay in business, particularly in the competitive online fashion retail space, so it's certainly an impressive feat worth celebrating. To accompany the anniversary, Shopbop has launched a new campaign entitled 25 Years of Style Moments, which explores how the site has been a resource for shoppers through all stages of life, from vacations to weddings.

Timed to the anniversary, I got the opportunity to interview Shopbop's fashion director, Caroline Maguire. Since our readers love to read about wardrobe staples, I asked Maguire her thoughts on four spring/summer essentials that will never go out of style. Read on for her expert answers.

1. Wide-Leg Jeans

"Slouchy, wide-leg jeans are forever! They're easy to style, can be dressed up or down, and a good, quality pair will last you for decades. Rips are also making a comeback this year, and this pair from Levi's will easily transition from spring to summer."

Levi's Ribcage Wide Leg Jeans $98 SHOP NOW

MOTHER The Dodger Sneak Jeans $288 SHOP NOW

L'AGENCE Alicent Wide Leg Jeans $295 SHOP NOW

2. White Tees

"Basic white tees will always be a wardrobe essential—they go with everything! To spice things up and add some variety in my wardrobe, I like to opt for those novelty tees that play with color and pattern. I love this ringer style from ASKK NY."

ASKK NY Rib Tee $175 SHOP NOW

Splendid Skye Tee $58 SHOP NOW

RE/DONE 1960s Slim Tee $95 SHOP NOW

3. Two-Strap Sandals

"The two-strap sandal is a must! They're comfortable, practical, and perfect for those on the go. Play with color and embellishments to keep things fun and on-trend through the seasons. I absolutely adore this red suede pair from Isabel Marant."

Isabel Marant Lennyo Slides $650 SHOP NOW

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Sandals $160 SHOP NOW

Jil Sander Leather Sandals $1150 SHOP NOW

4. Trucker Hats

"I love a trucker hat and think everyone should have one in their wardrobe arsenal. There's a lot of opportunity to show your personality and play with color, pattern, and prints. They can really bring an outfit together and are perfect for those days when you're lounging poolside or beachside during the summer months."

R13 Trucker Hat $125 SHOP NOW

Clare V. Trucker Hat $49 SHOP NOW