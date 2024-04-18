TikTok Is Making the Case For Dressing Like Ralph Lauren’s Polo Bear

Gen Z Says is a bimonthly column chronicling the latest trends in the fashion and beauty space through the lens of Who What Wear's own Gen Z editors. Expect a download on the upcoming class of tastemakers, emerging designers, and shopping and style choices straight from the generation setting the trends.

I've seen quite a few stylish figures make the rounds on TikTok, from celebrities like Bella Hadid and Jennifer Lawrence to creators like Mandy Lee and Wisdom Kaye. But the algorithm's latest fascination, however, caught me by surprise. It's not an A-lister wearing head-to-toe The Row or an influencer wearing trending brands like Sandy Liang or Ganni—it's Ralph Lauren's iconic polo bear. Yes, the little polo bear that's been plastered on sweaters, socks, and hats since the '90s and is always wearing a layered ensemble that can only be described as cool prep.

TikTok creator Lindy Goodson started the trend when she was wearing her Ralph Lauren sweater and found inspiration from the bear's outfit. "Come to think of it, this lil' dude is wearing a really freakin' cute outfit," said Goodson in her video, which has surpassed 10M views since February. Now, when you scroll through the #dressinglikeapolobear hashtag, you'll find a trove of users curating bear-inspired outfits from their own wardrobe. While brands tend to create these trends for advertising purposes, it was the sheer opposite in this case. After the trend took off, Ralph Lauren started to include the dressing idea in their own marketing and influencer ads.

While I was initially surprised, it makes sense as to why such momentum was created from the bear's outfits. It's no secret that Gen Z is trying to make sense of what style means to them, and cuteness aside, the bear wears visually interesting outfits that feel so true to Ralph Lauren and his design codes. The bear's outfits don't innately rely on trends, which is why it's able to stand out as a style star 30 years later. It might feel silly tying so much sartorial meaning to well, a bear, but I'm a firm believer that inspiration can be found anywhere.

