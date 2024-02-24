5 Superior Outfit Formulas That Just Surfaced During Fashion Month

woman in red dress

(Image credit: @isthisfate)

The first morning of New York Fashion Week, I found myself rushing to leave the house on time, a pile of clothes on the floor, dressed in all black, when I spotted a red sweater, hung across the top of the closet door. I swung it around my neck, wanting to add a little punch, and quickly strode my way to the train. Those intuitive last-minute choices are sometimes what I love the most about my fashion week outfits. And when I’m outside of shows, it’s these little decisions that I look for in the outfits of my peers. It could be styling track pants with unexpected outerwear, or adding a colorful bag for a surprising pop, but it’s the unexpected that transforms the overall vibe.

Both IRL and via Instagram, I’ve spent my free time gathering inspiration and perhaps tucking away a few outfit ideas to break out on days when my own creativity is falling a little short. If you, like me, are always on the hunt for some outfit inspiration, I’m sharing five ensembles that caught my eye, for their spunk, simplicity, or simply the fact that I know they’re easy to recreate with what’s already sitting and waiting in my closet. Scroll for some fresh ideas, along with similar pieces hand-picked by me to help you recreate these looks yourself. Enlist a friend to be your photographer, and have a street style moment wherever you are.

woman in a furry jacket

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Never underestimate the power of a great coat. Even a simple, casual ensemble can transform into something bold and playful when you add a statement coat into the mix. On a day when you're dressed in comfy staples, finish with furry outwear to instantly feel dressed up.

Wool Blend Coat with Removable Faux Fur Collar and Cuffs
Vince Camuto
Wool Blend Coat

Embrace the rich textures of this coat.

The Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck
Everlane
The Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck

A cashmere turtleneck is a great base layer.

Mango, Wide Leg Suit Pants

Mango
Wide Leg Suit Pants

Tailored pants with a relaxed fit are so comfortable.

Classic Mini II Boots
UGG
Classic Mini II Boots

These boots can survive any temperature.

Bungalow cat-eye sunglasses
J.Crew
Bungalow Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Finish the look with cool sunglasses.

a woman in track pants

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Track pants are a cool, sporty staple to add to your wardrobe for 2024. They can be balanced out with dressier pieces like a tailored coat or cropped cardigan at a fashion show, or worn with other relaxed pieces for a post-gym ensemble.

ZARA, WOOL BLEND FROCK COAT ZW COLLECTION
Zara
Wool Blend Coat

A tailored coat adds a polished touch.

Cardigan sweater in TENCEL™-lyocell
J.Crew
Cardigan

A simple layering piece.

Three-stripe recycled-polyester track pants
Wales Bonner
Three-Stripe Track Pants

The must-have track pants.

XT-6 Mindful 2 technical low-top trainer
Salomon
XT-6 Trainer

Sneakers with a fresh look.

green bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Large Megan Leather Tote

Use a bag to add a pop of color.

woman in a yellow jacket

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

During New York Fashion Week, a few balmier days meant a peek at spring outfit ideas from those at shows. A buttery yellow blazer can be styled like a neutral, styled with bold colors or as a simple addition to a quiet luxury look.

Oversized Single-Breasted Jacket
Toteme
Oversized Single-Breasted Jacket

Add a subtle pop of color.

white shirt
Jenni Kayne
Classic Shirt

This is a wardrobe essential.

The Shortie Favorite Pants
Favorite Daughter
The Shortie Favorite Pants

Trousers don't just have to be for work.

white shoe
SARTO by Franco Sarto
Kimberly Half d'Orsay Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pump

A simple everyday heel.

Rafaella Medium Trapeze Tote
Reformation
Rafaella Medium Trapeze Tote

Swap a canvas tote for a colorful carryall.

woman in leopard pants

(Image credit: @greceghanem)

Fashion month is a time for risk taking, but there are ways to bring bold style from outside the shows to your everyday life. A print like leopard can play nicely with pops of color, so try a look centered around a pair of leopard jeans. You can style it with a bright coat or colorful shoe for brunch or a birthday.

black polo top
Vince
Rib Polo Top

Simple, yet stylish.

shearling jacket
mango
Shearling-lined leather-effect jacket - Women

A cozy topper.

Tan Leopard Jeans Women&Men Denim Pants Female Oversize Wide Leg Trousers Street Wear Hip Hop Vintage Cotton Loose Casual
Amazon
Tan Leopard Jeans

Relaxed jeans are a cool way to test out leopard print.

red shoe
Jeffrey Campbell
Persona Pointed Toe Slingback Pump

Bold shoes make the outfit.

socks
Falke
Shiny Socks

Go above and beyond with sparkly socks.

a woman in a red dress

(Image credit: @isthisfate)

If you scroll through street style albums, you'll see someone dressed in a beautiful dress, navigating the cold with nary a coat in sight. Channel this fun look for any fancy occasions on the calendar, like an upcoming wedding.

Hades Dress
Diane von Furstenberg
Hades Dress

A dress designed to turn heads.

black tights
Nordstrom
Opaque Control Top Tights

Tights were a popular choice this fashion month.

black mary janes
Marc Fisher LTD
Nillie Mary Jane Pump

You'll want to wear these every day.

Florence Earrings
Jenny Bird
Florence Earrings

Finish the look with simple earrings.

Mini Falabella Faux Leather Tote
Stella McCartney
Mini Falabella Faux Leather Tote

An elevated tote bag takes the look from day to night.

