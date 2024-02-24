5 Superior Outfit Formulas That Just Surfaced During Fashion Month

(Image credit: @isthisfate)

The first morning of New York Fashion Week , I found myself rushing to leave the house on time, a pile of clothes on the floor, dressed in all black, when I spotted a red sweater, hung across the top of the closet door. I swung it around my neck, wanting to add a little punch, and quickly strode my way to the train. Those intuitive last-minute choices are sometimes what I love the most about my fashion week outfits. And when I’m outside of shows, it’s these little decisions that I look for in the outfits of my peers. It could be styling track pants with unexpected outerwear, or adding a colorful bag for a surprising pop, but it’s the unexpected that transforms the overall vibe.

Both IRL and via Instagram, I’ve spent my free time gathering inspiration and perhaps tucking away a few outfit ideas to break out on days when my own creativity is falling a little short. If you, like me, are always on the hunt for some outfit inspiration, I’m sharing five ensembles that caught my eye, for their spunk, simplicity, or simply the fact that I know they’re easy to recreate with what’s already sitting and waiting in my closet. Scroll for some fresh ideas, along with similar pieces hand-picked by me to help you recreate these looks yourself. Enlist a friend to be your photographer, and have a street style moment wherever you are.

Never underestimate the power of a great coat. Even a simple, casual ensemble can transform into something bold and playful when you add a statement coat into the mix. On a day when you're dressed in comfy staples, finish with furry outwear to instantly feel dressed up.

Vince Camuto Wool Blend Coat $280 SHOP NOW Embrace the rich textures of this coat.

Everlane The Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck $74 SHOP NOW A cashmere turtleneck is a great base layer.

Mango Wide Leg Suit Pants $90 SHOP NOW Tailored pants with a relaxed fit are so comfortable.

UGG Classic Mini II Boots $160 SHOP NOW These boots can survive any temperature.

J.Crew Bungalow Cat-Eye Sunglasses $80 SHOP NOW Finish the look with cool sunglasses.

Track pants are a cool, sporty staple to add to your wardrobe for 2024. They can be balanced out with dressier pieces like a tailored coat or cropped cardigan at a fashion show, or worn with other relaxed pieces for a post-gym ensemble.

Zara Wool Blend Coat $169 SHOP NOW A tailored coat adds a polished touch.

J.Crew Cardigan $118 SHOP NOW A simple layering piece.

Wales Bonner Three-Stripe Track Pants $280 SHOP NOW The must-have track pants.

Salomon XT-6 Trainer $167 SHOP NOW Sneakers with a fresh look.

Rebecca Minkoff Large Megan Leather Tote $348 SHOP NOW Use a bag to add a pop of color.

During New York Fashion Week, a few balmier days meant a peek at spring outfit ideas from those at shows. A buttery yellow blazer can be styled like a neutral, styled with bold colors or as a simple addition to a quiet luxury look.

Toteme Oversized Single-Breasted Jacket $900 $540 SHOP NOW Add a subtle pop of color.

Jenni Kayne Classic Shirt SHOP NOW This is a wardrobe essential.

Favorite Daughter The Shortie Favorite Pants $218 SHOP NOW Trousers don't just have to be for work.

SARTO by Franco Sarto Kimberly Half d'Orsay Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pump $140 SHOP NOW A simple everyday heel.

Reformation Rafaella Medium Trapeze Tote $498 SHOP NOW Swap a canvas tote for a colorful carryall.

Fashion month is a time for risk taking, but there are ways to bring bold style from outside the shows to your everyday life. A print like leopard can play nicely with pops of color, so try a look centered around a pair of leopard jeans. You can style it with a bright coat or colorful shoe for brunch or a birthday.

Vince Rib Polo Top $195 SHOP NOW Simple, yet stylish.

mango Shearling-lined leather-effect jacket - Women $160 $80 SHOP NOW A cozy topper.

Amazon Tan Leopard Jeans $22 SHOP NOW Relaxed jeans are a cool way to test out leopard print.

Jeffrey Campbell Persona Pointed Toe Slingback Pump $170 SHOP NOW Bold shoes make the outfit.

Falke Shiny Socks $26 SHOP NOW Go above and beyond with sparkly socks.

If you scroll through street style albums, you'll see someone dressed in a beautiful dress, navigating the cold with nary a coat in sight. Channel this fun look for any fancy occasions on the calendar, like an upcoming wedding.

Diane von Furstenberg Hades Dress $378 SHOP NOW A dress designed to turn heads.

Nordstrom Opaque Control Top Tights $9 SHOP NOW Tights were a popular choice this fashion month.

Marc Fisher LTD Nillie Mary Jane Pump $90 SHOP NOW You'll want to wear these every day.

Jenny Bird Florence Earrings $138 SHOP NOW Finish the look with simple earrings.