Party Heels Can Wait—I’ll Be Rotating These Classy and Comfy Boot Outfits Instead This Winter

In my opinion, there's nothing worse than an uncomfortable shoe. I'm not very patient if footwear requires me to layer ten plasters in order to wear them, which is why I'm always on the lookout for styles that won't take much breaking in. You may automatically think of flat styles when it comes to peak comfort, but let me tell you, there are so many heeled iterations that will let you walk pain-free. And as someone who has put a pair of boots on Vinted a week after buying them because of blisters, you can trust I won't make the same mistake again.

I haven't bought any new season boots, as yet, so I decided to have a look at some of my favourite Instagram accounts to get some inspiration for us all. What did I find? Emili Sindlev in this season's key animal print kitten heel boots, Emmanuelle Koffi in a classic style you'll love for years and Amaka Hamelihnck showing everyone how to make shorts and skirts last longer with the ultimate pair of knee-high boots. Here's 7 comfy boots outfits I'll be recreating on repeat this autumn.

COMFY BOOTS OUTFITS I'M ROTATING THIS WINTER;

1. Flat Tall Boots + Biker Jacket + Shorts

Style Notes: A tall, flat boot has the power to make your summer skirts and shorts last throughout the cooler months. Make like Amaka and add a pair to a layered look comprised of a shirt, cardigan and leather jacket. When winter hits, just add tights and a wool coat.

Shop the look:

We The Free Jealousy Leather Moto Jacket £648 SHOP NOW This comes in six different shades.

Gap Brown Cashsoft Cropped Cardigan £42 SHOP NOW Love the fit of this Gap cardi.

ZARA Darted Bermuda Shorts £30 SHOP NOW Knee-high boots are the key to making shorts last longer.

Whistles Maceo Lug Sole Knee High Boot £259 SHOP NOW You'll be able to walk for miles in these.

2. Kitten Heel Ankle Boots + Suede Jacket + Ecru Jeans

Style Notes: Light wash jeans needn't be reserved for the warmer months, instead, layer with autumn textures like suede. See how a jacket and comfy kitten heel boots makes the humble jeans feel fresh for new season? Perfection.

Shop the look:

Mango Mango Relaxed Fit Suede Blazer in Vintage Brown £285 SHOP NOW This is bound to sell out so fast.

TOTEME Pleated High-Rise Wide-Leg Organic Jeans £270 SHOP NOW You'll wear these across all seasons.

BOTTEGA VENETA Jodie Teen Knotted Intrecciato Suede Tote £2600 SHOP NOW The Jodie bag in suede = dreamy.

Dune Odele Chiselled Toe Kitten Heel Chelsea Ankle Boots £150 SHOP NOW I've seen these all over Instagram already.

3. Western Boots + White Dress + Wool Coat

Style Notes: Western boots are key once again this year, but instead of an in-your-face fussy pair, give a sleek nod to the trend with simple details such as a low angled heel and a square-toe. Lucy proves how these will work with any classic outfit.

Shop the look:

John Lewis John Lewis Double Breasted Wool Melange Coat £139 SHOP NOW Well done, John Lewis!

& Other Stories Contrast-Panel Maxi Dress £77 SHOP NOW Love the neckline and panelling on this & Other Stories dress.

Reformation Small Silvana Bucket Bag £298 SHOP NOW Red and khaki work so well together.

COS Square-Toe Leather Chelsea Boots £180 SHOP NOW The classic black ankle boots has been given a 2024 update.

4. Riding Boots + Roll Neck Jumper + Mini Dress

Style Notes: Everyone from Mango to Toteme has created riding boots this season––wear them the Parisian way with a fine roll neck knit and layered mini dress duo.

Shop the look:

& Other Stories Merino Turtleneck Jumper £65 SHOP NOW The base to so many brilliant outfits.

Reformation Tropez Denim Mini Dress £228 SHOP NOW Elevated denim at its best thanks to Reformation.

FALKE Needlepoint Knitted Organic Cotton-Blend Socks £25 SHOP NOW Long socks will keep you cosy when temperatures drop.

TOTEME + Net Sustain the Riding Leather Knee Boots £860 SHOP NOW You'll find every excuse to wear these, each and every year.

5. Chunky Chelsea Boots + T-shirt + Trench Coat

Style Notes: Simple, effortless and easy to copy––this T-shirt, trench coat and Chelsea boot formula is one that'll save the day on many "I have nothing to wear" mornings.

Shop the look:

COS Convertible Nylon Trench Coat £225 SHOP NOW This belted trench is selling out so quickly already.

Arket Crew-Neck T-shirt £17 SHOP NOW Arket's basics are always some of the best around.

CELINE EYEWEAR 01 Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses £340 SHOP NOW Sunnies are an integral part of autumn/winter outfits, too.

Ganni Womens Ganni Black Leather Xl Chelsea Boots £395 SHOP NOW Ganni is always the destination for chunky Chelsea boots.

6. Leopard Loose-Fit Tall Boots + Quilted Jacket + Sleek Bag

Style Notes: Animal print boots (and everything in leopard, for that matter) is huge for autumn. Emili proves how lively knee-high boots can also be comfy by opting for a loose-fit, low-heel style. See, practical boots needn't be boring!

Shop the look:

Reiss Ollie Reversible Quilt Jacket £348 SHOP NOW Love this reversible style.

TOTEME T-Lock Croc-Effect Leather Shoulder Bag £1100 SHOP NOW Keep the look polished with a timeless bag.

Kangol Wool 504 Vino Flat Cap £62 SHOP NOW Give the look a Parisian twist.

Reformation Remy Knee Boot £478 SHOP NOW The low heel and loose-leg fit makes these fun boots comfier than you would think.

7. Block Heel Boots + Skirt Co-ord

Style Notes: Ticking off all the credentials for a great autumn/winter 2024 boot––suede, knee-high and a wearable heel height––Vikile styles hers with a co-ord. Basically the easiest outfit you can rely on for any season.

Shop the look:

MANGO Check Overshirt With Pockets £46 SHOP NOW Layer over a roll neck when it get cooler.

MANGO Check Skirt With Slit £46 SHOP NOW This skirt will go with any knee-high boot.

Missoma Hera Ridge Pendant Cord Necklace £98 SHOP NOW Love this.