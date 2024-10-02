Party Heels Can Wait—I’ll Be Rotating These Classy and Comfy Boot Outfits Instead This Winter

In my opinion, there's nothing worse than an uncomfortable shoe. I'm not very patient if footwear requires me to layer ten plasters in order to wear them, which is why I'm always on the lookout for styles that won't take much breaking in. You may automatically think of flat styles when it comes to peak comfort, but let me tell you, there are so many heeled iterations that will let you walk pain-free. And as someone who has put a pair of boots on Vinted a week after buying them because of blisters, you can trust I won't make the same mistake again.

I haven't bought any new season boots, as yet, so I decided to have a look at some of my favourite Instagram accounts to get some inspiration for us all. What did I find? Emili Sindlev in this season's key animal print kitten heel boots, Emmanuelle Koffi in a classic style you'll love for years and Amaka Hamelihnck showing everyone how to make shorts and skirts last longer with the ultimate pair of knee-high boots. Here's 7 comfy boots outfits I'll be recreating on repeat this autumn.

COMFY BOOTS OUTFITS I'M ROTATING THIS WINTER;

1. Flat Tall Boots + Biker Jacket + Shorts

Best comfy boots

Style Notes: A tall, flat boot has the power to make your summer skirts and shorts last throughout the cooler months. Make like Amaka and add a pair to a layered look comprised of a shirt, cardigan and leather jacket. When winter hits, just add tights and a wool coat.

Shop the look:

We the Free Jealousy Leather Moto Jacket
We The Free
Jealousy Leather Moto Jacket

This comes in six different shades.

Brown Cashsoft Cropped Cardigan
Gap
Brown Cashsoft Cropped Cardigan

Love the fit of this Gap cardi.

Darted Bermuda Shorts
ZARA
Darted Bermuda Shorts

Knee-high boots are the key to making shorts last longer.

Maceo Lug Sole Knee High Boot
Whistles
Maceo Lug Sole Knee High Boot

You'll be able to walk for miles in these.

2. Kitten Heel Ankle Boots + Suede Jacket + Ecru Jeans

Best comfy boots

Style Notes: Light wash jeans needn't be reserved for the warmer months, instead, layer with autumn textures like suede. See how a jacket and comfy kitten heel boots makes the humble jeans feel fresh for new season? Perfection.

Shop the look:

Mango Relaxed Fit Suede Blazer in Vintage Brown
Mango
Mango Relaxed Fit Suede Blazer in Vintage Brown

This is bound to sell out so fast.

Pleated High-Rise Wide-Leg Organic Jeans
TOTEME
Pleated High-Rise Wide-Leg Organic Jeans

You'll wear these across all seasons.

Jodie Teen Knotted Intrecciato Suede Tote
BOTTEGA VENETA
Jodie Teen Knotted Intrecciato Suede Tote

The Jodie bag in suede = dreamy.

Dune , Odele Chiselled Toe Kitten Heel Chelsea Ankle Boots
Dune
Odele Chiselled Toe Kitten Heel Chelsea Ankle Boots

I've seen these all over Instagram already.

3. Western Boots + White Dress + Wool Coat

Comfy boot outfits

Style Notes: Western boots are key once again this year, but instead of an in-your-face fussy pair, give a sleek nod to the trend with simple details such as a low angled heel and a square-toe. Lucy proves how these will work with any classic outfit.

Shop the look:

John Lewis Double Breasted Wool Melange Coat, Green
John Lewis
John Lewis Double Breasted Wool Melange Coat

Well done, John Lewis!

Contrast-Panel Maxi Dress
& Other Stories
Contrast-Panel Maxi Dress

Love the neckline and panelling on this & Other Stories dress.

Small Silvana Bucket Bag
Reformation
Small Silvana Bucket Bag

Red and khaki work so well together.

COS, Square-Toe Leather Chelsea Boots
COS
Square-Toe Leather Chelsea Boots

The classic black ankle boots has been given a 2024 update.

4. Riding Boots + Roll Neck Jumper + Mini Dress

Comfy boot outfits

Style Notes: Everyone from Mango to Toteme has created riding boots this season––wear them the Parisian way with a fine roll neck knit and layered mini dress duo.

Shop the look:

Merino Turtleneck Jumper
& Other Stories
Merino Turtleneck Jumper

The base to so many brilliant outfits.

Tropez Denim Mini Dress
Reformation
Tropez Denim Mini Dress

Elevated denim at its best thanks to Reformation.

Needlepoint Knitted Organic Cotton-Blend Socks
FALKE
Needlepoint Knitted Organic Cotton-Blend Socks

Long socks will keep you cosy when temperatures drop.

+ Net Sustain the Riding Leather Knee Boots
TOTEME
+ Net Sustain the Riding Leather Knee Boots

You'll find every excuse to wear these, each and every year.

5. Chunky Chelsea Boots + T-shirt + Trench Coat

Comfy boot outfits

Style Notes: Simple, effortless and easy to copy––this T-shirt, trench coat and Chelsea boot formula is one that'll save the day on many "I have nothing to wear" mornings.

Shop the look:

Convertible Nylon Trench Coat
COS
Convertible Nylon Trench Coat

This belted trench is selling out so quickly already.

arket,

Arket
Crew-Neck T-shirt

Arket's basics are always some of the best around.

Monochroms 01 Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses
CELINE EYEWEAR
01 Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses

Sunnies are an integral part of autumn/winter outfits, too.

Womens Ganni Black Leather Xl Chelsea Boots | Harrods Uk
Ganni
Womens Ganni Black Leather Xl Chelsea Boots

Ganni is always the destination for chunky Chelsea boots.

6. Leopard Loose-Fit Tall Boots + Quilted Jacket + Sleek Bag

Comfy boot outfits

Style Notes: Animal print boots (and everything in leopard, for that matter) is huge for autumn. Emili proves how lively knee-high boots can also be comfy by opting for a loose-fit, low-heel style. See, practical boots needn't be boring!

Shop the look:

Ollie Reversible Quilt Jacket
Reiss
Ollie Reversible Quilt Jacket

Love this reversible style.

T-Lock Croc-Effect Leather Shoulder Bag
TOTEME
T-Lock Croc-Effect Leather Shoulder Bag

Keep the look polished with a timeless bag.

Kangol Wool 504 Vino Flat Cap
Kangol
Wool 504 Vino Flat Cap

Give the look a Parisian twist.

Remy Knee Boot
Reformation
Remy Knee Boot

The low heel and loose-leg fit makes these fun boots comfier than you would think.

7. Block Heel Boots + Skirt Co-ord

Comfy boots outfits

Style Notes: Ticking off all the credentials for a great autumn/winter 2024 boot––suede, knee-high and a wearable heel height––Vikile styles hers with a co-ord. Basically the easiest outfit you can rely on for any season.

Shop the look:

Check Overshirt With Pockets
MANGO
Check Overshirt With Pockets

Layer over a roll neck when it get cooler.

Check Skirt With Slit
MANGO
Check Skirt With Slit

This skirt will go with any knee-high boot.

Hera Ridge Pendant Cord Necklace
Missoma
Hera Ridge Pendant Cord Necklace

Love this.

Raven Knee Boot
Reformation
Raven Knee Boot

The stretchy style is so comfy.

