I Just Tried On the Latest M&S Denim—These 7 Pieces Wowed Me

Almost by definition, it’s a fundamental condition in fashion that things tend to come and go. And, as much as we try to fight the ‘fad’ culture at Who What Wear, it’s a given that trends have their moment. There are however some staples that seem to stand the test of time, that never seem to fade away—cashmere or a really good wool coat, for example, there’s just no arguing their position in a capsule wardrobe. There’s another item on this list too: Denim. Imagine a world without it? It’s hard, isn’t it, because it’s so firmly ingrained in our culture. Smart, casual, smart-casual—there are multiple iterations and levels of appropriateness. So when one of our most-loved brands, Marks & Spencer, told us they were unveiling a whole new denim campaign, you can imagine our excitement.

The thing that’s so great about M&S Denim is that it’s so much more than jeans. Trench coats, tailoring, skirts and more, that allow for not only double denim, but yes! You guessed it—triple denim to come into play. I’m the first to admit that I’m not the biggest denim wearer, of course like most people I have several pairs of jeans in my arsenal, but I find it difficult to style on my shorter, hourglass frame. Which is why this collection really attracted me, because it isn’t your typical denim silhouettes at all, meaning anyone, and really everyone can get on board with pieces from it.

For the office worker who likes to feel put-together and professional, there’s a suit. Lovers of vintage will appreciate the denim trench and midi skirt, which to me felt distinctly reminiscent of the seventies, but with a modern twist. And those who enjoy a more casual denim look, wide-leg jeans and a denim shirt worn together bring the idea up to date. Adding to this, the jeans come in several different cuts, M&S’s signature Sienna straight-leg, which is a best-seller, as well as some new silhouettes—a cargo style, a wide-leg fit and a carrot cut have been added in different wash choices, perfect for those who have a favourite that they’re most confident in. As always with M&S, sizing runs from a 6-24, with 3 different leg lengths (petite, regular, long), so this range also gets our seal of approval when it comes to inclusivity.

What’s also great about this collection, is that it uses cotton from the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI). Which brings me on to my final thought—just how transitional denim actually is. Made primarily from cotton, it’s considerably more breathable than other fabrics, so in the cooler months it’s easy to layer and still feel cosy, but won’t feel stifling on warmer days in spring. Which is exactly what I look for when shopping for new pieces, those that are wearable, versatile, and of course, stylish.

But less talking, more showing. Here I’ve pulled my favourite hero pieces and have styled them into 4 outfits. Enjoy!

Style Notes: Forget a two-piece, this is all about the three-piece suit. It goes without saying that all of these pieces are great basics to style separately (imagine those trousers with a knit and sneakers, or that blazer over a slip dress in spring), but there’s a real power with all of them styled together. It’s also supremely easy, no effort required when you know they already match. As the leg is wide, I’ve paired this look with some chunky heels to give me some height. For a day of meetings I’d wear this exactly as pictured (those who prefer a flat could swap these heels for a loafer), and for the evening I’d add some jewellery and a bold lipstick.

Style Notes: What I love about this coat is that it provides all the functionality of your usual trench coat, but feels just a little cooler, more contemporary. Here I’ve put it over a plain white T-shirt and simple beige wide-leg tailored trouser (an absolute essential in my wardrobe), which allows the denim coat to take centre stage, as it should! I love that it’s both tailored and slightly oversized, so it gives a waistline, but isn’t at all restrictive. Perhaps if you are looking for a more fitted feel, consider taking a size down. I’m petite, but the length is good for that extra-long coat cut that fashion girls love right now. This piece is such a hero, it wouldn’t surprise me to see it on the streets at fashion month this season.

Style Notes: The comeback of the midi denim skirt is an extremely welcome addition to the trend cycle in the last few seasons. Whether it’s trousers or a skirt, I love a high-waist—it’s definitely my zone of comfort. This particular midi comes in a few washes, but the dark indigo appealed to me most. There is nothing quite like a white cotton shirt and denim paired together, and along with the roll neck, it feels right for the crisp spring months. Special mention has to go to these sling-backs, everyone in the Who What Wear UK team is just obsessed with a pointed kitten heel at the moment—so chic yet comfortable (not an easy combination to come across with footwear), these are such a keeper!

Style Notes: As I mentioned before, denim isn’t my natural clothing habitat, so for me to be doubling up on it, must mean it’s really special. I think the secret for me with double denim, is actually the slightly different shades—there’s a slight contrast even though there’s also a similarity. M&S’s wide wash range really allows you to play with this. I love to tuck my shirts into the waist, but my tip if you’re nervous of this trend is to wear the shirt open with a white vest below it, it will break it up and ease you in. I’m not a sneakerhead like many, so I’ve opted for the much-loved sling-backs, I just think they elevate this casual outfit into something I’d happily wear for the office or for a lunch with friends, but it would definitely work with a trainer or even a heeled ankle boot. Because when it comes to embracing something new with your style, it’s all about incorporating it into formulations you already love or putting it with accessories you already have—that’s the way to make it feel most “you.”

