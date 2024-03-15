Spring Is Officially Here—3 Foolproof Outfits to Re-Create

The sun is setting a bit later, our brighter clothes are coming out of hiding, and outdoor dining is officially back. The excitement for spring is so real after an unpredictable winter, and I'm ready to start shedding layers—but not without adding some core pieces to my wardrobe. I'm a huge proponent of the seasonal refresh, and it would be unfair to keep my latest finds from you. I'm giving the people what they want and sharing my hidden gem of the season: Macy's private brand, On 34th.

Shopping online at huge retailers like Macy's can be overwhelming, especially when there are thousands of products to sift through and tons of items worthy of a spot in your cart. This is where browsing a singular brand such as On 34th—which is stocked with trendy clothing, shoes, and accessories—comes in handy. And luckily, you have a WWW editor on your side. I scrolled through 518 products and created three looks to add to your spring lineup. You can thank me by scrolling to find your new favorites below.

2024 trend I'm channeling: The coquette aesthetic dominated 2023 and shows no signs of slowing down in 2024. I'm seeing bows, shades of pink, and the daintiest details all over social media and on my favorite celebs. I took a page out of their books and paired this dress with a matching bow, sheer black tights to combat the colder temperatures, and a pair of cap-toe pumps to finish off the look.

Where I'm wearing this: I'd wear this look to the ballet followed by a nice dinner in the city. The fabric of this dress is soft and breathable but still extremely elevated and appropriate for all the unexpected events that take place in a day in the life of an NYC editor. I can't lie—my confidence skyrocketed when I stepped out in this outfit, and no one would guess that the head-to-toe look was under $200.

On 34th Double-Weave Sheath Dress $70 SHOP NOW

Natori Shimmer Sheer Control Top Tights $28 SHOP NOW

On 34th Dotti Captoe Pumps $70 SHOP NOW

On 34th Rectangular Hoop Earrings $30 SHOP NOW

2024 trend I'm channeling: Burgundy is defining this year's color palette, and we have 2024 runway looks to back it up. This hue typically surges in the fall and fizzles out just in time for its spring replacement, but this year is different. I opted for a paired-back look and layered this burgundy sweater over a white long-sleeve and cargo pants. The silver accessories added a nice touch to an otherwise simple outfit.

Where I'm wearing this: Running errands around the city means going for a look that feels chic and comfortable when getting from one borough to the next. I love being hands-free and planted firmly on the ground in a pair of flat shoes (that are on-trend and under $100, might I add) when I'm walking the Brooklyn Bridge or window-shopping in SoHo. I could easily transition this to an impromptu comedy show or a late-night bite and feel equal parts stylish and relaxed.

On 34th Crewneck Sweater $50 SHOP NOW

On 34th Ribbed T-Shirt $22 SHOP NOW

On 34th High Rise Utility Cargo Jeans $60 SHOP NOW

On 34th Rosemari Wallet on a String $50 SHOP NOW

On 34th Mayaa Slingback Flats $70 SHOP NOW

2024 trend I'm channeling: Leopard is digging its claws into 2024. I'd call this a resurgence, but as far as I'm concerned, animal print will always be in style. We're not only seeing it on outerwear—printed pants and shoes have also entered the chat. My take on this trend includes an all-black midi dress with a tie at the waist paired with leather ballet flats. This leopard-print trench coat was the perfect addition to add some spice to an otherwise simple spring look.

Where I'm wearing this: This outfit hits the sweet spot of casual yet elevated. I strolled around my neighborhood before lunch with some friends and garnered several compliments from strangers. It felt good not to run down the long list of brands I was wearing and instead tell them my whole outfit was from Macy's On 34th. It's safe to say I won't be surprised when I spot other city dwellers sporting On 34th's new arrivals this season.

On 34th Leopard-Print Classic Trench Coat $150 SHOP NOW

On 34th Side-Tie Knit Midi Dress $50 SHOP NOW

On 34th Nessa Square-Toe Mary Jane Flats $70 SHOP NOW