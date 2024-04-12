28 Dazzling New Watches Everyone Is Talking About Right Now

(Image credit: Chopard)

In the watch-loving community, all eyes are on Geneva, Switzerland, right now. That's where the 2024 edition of Watches and Wonders is being held from April 9 to April 15. Iconic luxury brands such as Cartier, Chopard, Van Cleef & Arpels, TAG Heuer, and Chanel all have a strong presence at the annual expo, where brands unveil their newest timepieces in front of a global audience of press and insiders. Luckily for watch enthusiasts, the final three days are open to the public.

Below, I rounded up my favorite new watches that just debuted in Geneva. Some are durable and practical, while others are fanciful and precious. Select styles will be available to purchase, and others will only be offered in extremely limited quantities. In the case of one Chanel watch, for instance, only 12 timepieces will be made. How's that for exclusive? Scroll down to learn about my favorite launches from the 2024 edition of Watches and Wonders.

TAG Heuer

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

TAG Heuer just added three new 36-millimeter timepieces to its iconic Carrera Date collection. The version pictured above features a mother-of-pearl dial, an 18-karat rose-gold crown and bezel, and a total of 87 diamonds in two different sizes.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

The newest TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph was inspired by a 1960s piece from the brand's archives. TAG Heuer describes it as "a symbol of precision and iconic design evolution."

Van Cleef & Arpels

(Image credit: Van Cleef & Arpels)

The new Van Cleef & Arpels Lady Arpels Jour Nuit watch comes complete with a blue aventurine glass dial and an interchangeable 18-karat rhodium-plated white-gold bracelet strap paved with diamonds.

(Image credit: Van Cleef & Arpels)

The Lady Arpels Brise d'Été watch by Van Cleef & Arpels is a true work of art. "White- and yellow-gold butterflies rendered in plique-à-jour enamel not only tell the time, but flutter off thanks to an on-demand animation module that also breathes life into the flowers and their stems," the brand explains in a press release.

Tudor

(Image credit: Tudor)

Tudor just updated its Clair de Rose line with brand-new blue dials. The delicate stainless steel timepiece is available with or without diamonds and comes in three sizes: 26 millimeters, 30 millimeters, and 34 millimeters.

(Image credit: Tudor)

Tudor's third-generation Black Bay watch boasts a radial-brushed black dial with silver accents. The master chronometer is certified by the Federal Institute of Metrology (aka METAS).

Chopard

(Image credit: Chopard)

Chopard's mesmerizing new Alpine Eagle 41 XP Frozen Summit watch is set with several hundred diamonds, each meticulously cut by the house's artisans, requiring over 800 hours of work.

(Image credit: Chopard)

Chopard just updated its timeless L'Heure du Diamant collection with new octagonal cases adorned with crown settings. The dials come in either mother-of-pearl or malachite.

(Image credit: Chopard)

Originally launched in 1993, Chopard's Happy Sport collection has now been updated with this "luminous" blue hue. The stunning watch is framed by a diamond-paved bezel.

Rolex

(Image credit: Rolex)

An updated version of the Rolex Perpetual 1908 was just unveiled in Geneva. The ice blue dial, featuring a guilloche rice-grain motif, is new this year, as is the brown alligator strap.

(Image credit: Rolex)

Rolex's new Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona is made with only the finest materials, including mother-of-pearl, 18-karat white gold, and brilliant-cut diamonds.

(Image credit: Rolex)

Rolex also debuted a 2024 version of its iconic divers' watch: the Oyster Perpetual Rolex Deepsea, which is made with 18-karat yellow gold for the first time. "This new version also incorporates a technical innovation: the high-performance compression ring within the Ringlock system is crafted from ceramic," the brand explained in a press release. "A marvel of precision engineering, this Cerachrom ring is the result of a pioneering manufacturing process."

Hermès

(Image credit: Hermès)

An instant classic, the new Hermès Cut watch comes in a wide variety of styles. You can choose one with a steel bracelet, shown above, or go with a two-tone version in steel and rose gold. Or perhaps you're feeling sporty, in which case you'd gravitate towards the rubber strap options, which are available in eight different colors. Last but not least, The Cut watch comes in versions with and without diamonds. The choice is yours.

(Image credit: Hermès)

Behold: The striking new Hermès Arceau Chrous Stellarum watch. "The characters—dashing skeleton riders astride their noble steeds—are embodied in mobile yellow gold appliqués, engraved and painted by hand," the brand explained in a press release.

Jaeger-LeCoultre

(Image credit: Jaeger-LeCoultre)

Jaeger-LeCoultre explained the most intriguing element of its new watch in a statement: "Powered by the new Calibre 391, the Duometre Chronograph Moon presents an intriguing contrast between the lightning-fast operation of the chronograph— which can time intervals as small as 1/6th of a second—and the slow rhythm of the moon as it passes through its cycle in 29.53 days, complemented by a Night and Day display."

Cartier

(Image credit: Cartier)

The mythical chimera, a cross between a zebra and a crocodile, inspired this jaw-dropping Cartier Animal Jewelry watch that debuted at this year's Watches and Wonders.

(Image credit: Cartier)

The new Reflection de Cartier design is the ultimate melding of the watch and jewelry worlds. The open bracelet features a dial on one side and a mirror on the opposite side. The diamond-set white-gold version is pictured above, and it also comes in yellow gold, rose gold, and white gold paced with colored stones. It's driven by a quartz movement.

(Image credit: Cartier)

Cartier's legendary Tank Louis watch will be available in a new mini size in September 2024. The petite timepiece's new yellow-gold case will measure 24 millimeters by 16.5 millimeters.

(Image credit: Cartier)

Fans of the classic Cartier Santos watch will love this updated version. It's called the Santos de Cartier Dual Time watch because it can display two time zones, making it perfect for traveling.

(Image credit: Cartier)

Cartier's new crocodile Animal Jewelry watch is set with brilliant-cut diamonds and cabochon-cut emerald eyes.

Piaget

(Image credit: Piaget)

Six years after Piaget debuted the thinnest watch in the world, the Altiplano Ultimate Concept, the house has again pushed boundaries. The new version, unveiled at Watches and Wonders, is just as thin as its predecessor at just 2 mm thick, yet can handle the 25% additional power required by the new tourbillon complication. Impressive.

Baume & Mercier

(Image credit: Beaume & Mercier)

Baume & Mercier's new Clifton M0A10756 watch features a lacquered blue dial and matching alligator strap. It's driven by the Baumatic manufacture movement, which the house designed in Les Brenets, Switzerland.

(Image credit: Baume & Mercier)

Baume & Mercier also just launched the minimal Hampton M0A10760 boasting a rectangular steel case. The brand touts this timepiece as "the epitome of French-style elegance," and I can't help but agree.

(Image credit: Baume & Mercier)

Lastly, Baume & Mercier's Classima M0A10783 rounds out the brand's new offerings. In addition to the version with a green dial and gray strap shown here, this 42-millimeter watch comes in two other colorways: Blue and Sand.

Zenith

(Image credit: Zenith)

At this year's Watches and Wonders in Geneva, Zenith debuted its beautiful new Defy Skyline Chronograph watch, available in three colors: black, white, and blue. One push of a button allows you to swap the steel bracelet with a practical rubber strap.

Chanel

(Image credit: Chanel)

Chanel's limited-edition Première Cuff watch features a black lacquered dial and a steel chain bracelet coated with 18-karat yellow gold interlaced with black leather.

(Image credit: Chanel)

The new Chanel J12 X-Ray Pink Edition watch boasts nearly 100 pink sapphires spread throughout the dial, crown, bracelet, and bezel set. This special watch is numbered to only 12 pieces.

IWC Schaffhausen

(Image credit: IWC)

At Watches and Wonders, IWC Shaffhausen unveiled three new colorways of its famous Portugieser Chronograph watch, including Horizon Blue pictured above.