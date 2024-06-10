4 Major Trends Fashion Insiders Are Buying at Saks This Summer

As summer rapidly approaches, fashion insiders are flocking to their favorite stores to curate their wardrobes for the new season. I’m lucky to be well connected with the industry crowd so I have been taking that to my advantage, asking around about new summer trends and it-buys. At a few events I've recently attended, a mix and mingle over cocktails turned into a chat about our summer wardrobes—after overhearing whispers that people are finding success at Saks when it comes to discovering their favorite trends, I just had to do more research.

I decided to do more digging and while selecting a few members of the style set to interview, I came across the Saks Social Club ambassadors and instantly fell in love with each and every one of them. Impeccable style is a must for this group. I'm convinced that together we've compiled the ultimate shopping list for summer 2024. These 5 trends are the best to discover at Saks. Below, read about them all.

1. Linen

“This summer, I'm particularly drawn to the trend of incorporating natural textures and lightweight materials into my wardrobe. At Saks, I'm currently shopping for linen separates, mesh flats, and rattan bags. These pieces not only offer comfort and breathability but also add a sophisticated, effortless elegance to my summer style.”

Halliday Tuck Shorts
Zimmermann
Halliday Tuck Shorts

Linen Dress
Prada
Linen Dress

Kai Linen-Blend Bustier Romper
SIMKHAI
Kai Linen-Blend Bustier Romper

Holden Linen Drawstring Pants
A.L.C.
Holden Linen Drawstring Pants

August Linen Halterneck Playsuit
Zimmermann
August Linen Halterneck Playsuit

2. Statement Jewelry

"Currently shopping bold, gold, statement jewelry pieces from Saks! I'm captivated by the trend of jewelry that combines modern elegance with timeless allure. From chunky and sculptural designs to intricately detailed and uniquely shaped freshwater baroque pearls, these pieces are redefining everyday luxury - and my wardrobe - with a sophisticated, artistic edge.”

Xl Link Chunky Chain Necklace
Rabanne
Xl Link Chunky Chain Necklace

Serpenti Viper 18k Yellow Gold Wrap Bracelet
BVLGARI
Serpenti Viper 18k Yellow Gold Wrap Bracelet

True Love 18k Yellow Gold Heart Token Bracelet
Foundrae
True Love 18k Yellow Gold Heart Token Bracelet

Underwater Mermaid Dreams Gold-Plated & Resin Drop Earrings
Julietta
Underwater Mermaid Dreams Gold-Plated & Resin Drop Earrings

10k Yellow Gold & Diamond Star Pendant Necklace
Stone and Strand
10k Yellow Gold & Diamond Star Pendant Necklace

3. White Dresses

“I am currently browsing through Saks for some major summer wardrobe staples. One trend that caught my eye is the little white dress, which is perfect for brunches and garden parties. Another trend I'm excited about is pairing transparent skirts with longer blazers or oversized tops, creating a chic and effortless look. These trends are not only stylish but also versatile, allowing you to express your personal style while staying on-trend for the summer season.”

white dress
Toccin
Melody Corset Cotton-Blend Midi-Dress

white dress
Jacquemus
Pralu Logo Hardware Minidress

Kristina Pintuck Sleeveless Midi-Dress
Staud
Kristina Pintuck Sleeveless Midi-Dress

Lorenza Stretch-Cotton Short-Sleeve Minidress
Staud
Lorenza Stretch-Cotton Short-Sleeve Minidress

Isla Column Midi-Dress
Acler
Isla Column Midi-Dress

4. Mini Mania

“I am all about Mini Mania for the summer! Think vintage inspired embellished minis that sparkle in the sun. I love how it can be worn with a cute ballet flat during the day and easily transitioned for night with a classic slingback heel. While I love a bit of embellishment for when I'm dressed up, I do love the simplicity of a good linen sundress or set. Just give it an oversize gold earring and baseball cap and you're good to go. I love a trend that can still be completely timeless and worn over and over again.”

Harmony Flounce Minidress
Zimmermann
Harmony Flounce Minidress

Le Sable Floral Beaded Minidress
Staud
Le Sable Floral Beaded Minidress

The Margot Mini Dress
Hill House Home
The Margot Mini Dress

Cameron Solid Linen Strapless Dress
Milly
Cameron Solid Linen Strapless Dress

Metallic Fringe & Cut-Out Minidress
PatBO
Metallic Fringe & Cut-Out Minidress

5. Playful Vacation Dresses

"I am in love with the playful mini dress trend for the summer, especially for those vacation moments. I love the play with proportion that a mini dress, or even a micro mini dress allows for, especially when paired with a cute pair of ballet flats or a simple pair of slides. For styling, I would do a little handbag and an oversized shirt thrown over for day, and then slicked back hair and bold earrings for night."

Willow Sweetheart Minidress
Aje
Willow Sweetheart Minidress

Tropical Forest Ruffle Minidress
Farm Rio
Tropical Forest Ruffle Minidress

mini dress
Prada
Printed Silk Twill Mini-Dress

Summery Mindset Halter Mini Dress
Johanna Ortiz
Summery Mindset Halter Mini Dress

Wells Toile Cotton Poplin Minidress
Staud
Wells Toile Cotton Poplin Minidress

Sierra Mayhew
Associate Editor

Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, rollerblading through New York City traffic, or exploring the latest luxury vintage boutique.

