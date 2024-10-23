The Designer Jewelry Edit: 5 Key Trends to Know Before 2025

Now is the perfect time of year to treat yourself or a loved one to a piece of exquisite designer jewelry. With fall in full swing, people are settling back into their routines, and people like me are beginning to think about 2025 trends. For me, purchasing designer jewelry always requires thoughtful consideration. While some may indulge in spontaneous, last-minute buys, I prefer to take my time, reflecting on trends throughout the year and considering what feels timeless.

In the world of fashion, trends often come and go. However, when it comes to designer jewelry—a meaningful, lasting investment—it’s not a category where fleeting trends should dictate your choices. That's why this story focuses on pieces that stand the test of time, rather than those that quickly fade out of style. This is the Designer Jewelry Edit—discover the 5 trends for 2025 that we’re already thinking about.

Pendant necklaces are having a standout year, with designs reminiscent of Elsa Peretti for Tiffany bold, sculptural art pieces taking center stage. Recently, these statement pendants seem to be getting longer and more eye-catching. What began as simple shapes on cords has evolved into increasingly unique and striking designs.

Isabel Marant Black Leather Necklace

Jil Sander oversize-pendant leather chocker

Tiffany Bean design Necklace

Agmes Bodmer Pendant Necklace

If you're new to the world of watches, you might be wondering: what exactly is a Tank watch? It all began with the Cartier Tank, introduced in 1917. Known for its sleek, rectangular or square case, the watch's distinctive name was inspired by the shape of military tanks from World War I. The design is minimalist, often paired with a leather strap or metal bracelet, and is a favorite of fashion icons like Jackie Kennedy and Princess Diana, making it a symbol of understated luxury.

Ferragamo Crystal Watch

Cartier Tank Française Diamond Watch

Cartier Tank Louis Cartier Watch

Gucci G Frame Watch

Hermès Cape Cod Mother-Of-Pearl and Diamond Watch

A breakthrough trend, resin jewelry, jumped out at the fashion crowd during Saint Laurent's runway show. Their latest collections have been dominated by maximalist jewelry and this trend is up next. These oversized, geometric shapes reminiscent of the 1970 will elevate your wrist stack instantly turning any outfit into a moment.

Saint Laurent Resin Bracelet

Saint Laurent Bumpy Moon Resin Bracelet

Gigi Clozeau Sun Classic Gold and Resin Bracelet

Alaïa Bubble Resin and Gold-Tone Cuff

Mariner jewelry can instantly be spotted upon the sight of bold chain links reminiscent of nautical elements. Thanks to a recent appearance amongst the Gucci collections it has gained significant traction recently. Oversized chains have been a moment for some time but this latest upgrade exudes timeless elegance and feels fresh.

Gucci Marina Chain Necklace

Sophie Buhai Grandfather Silver Bracelet

Jenna Blake Mariner Diamond Earrings

Jenna Blake Mariner 18K Yellow Gold Ring

Sidney Garber Mariner Chain Bracelet

Beaded jewelry necklaces have made a strong comeback and are *quite literally* bigger than ever. Offering a playful yet elevated approach to accessories this is an easy way to add color to your outfit, intricate designs, and statement-making pieces. This trend offers a voice to a broader movement towards artisanal craftsmanship and a DIY aesthetic, while remaining chic and polished.

Lizzie Fortunato Olympia Resin Beaded Necklace

Lauren Rubinski Enamel Beaded Necklace

Irene Neuwirth 18-Karat Gold Turquoise Necklace

Jia Jia Arizona Large Candy Gold Morganite Necklace