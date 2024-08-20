I'm a Stylist for the Best Rap Artists—5 Streetwear Trends I Approve Of

There's a special place in this world where hip-hop meets fashion, and few names resonate in that realm with as much influence and innovation as Fatima B. Her impressive list of clients and her ability to seamlessly blend luxury with streetwear have made her a must-know figure in celebrity styling. Fatima B's visionary approach to fashion has not only set trends but has also redefined them. Looking ahead to the fall, we were eager to ask her about the trends currently on her radar. She took a break from touring with Metro Boomin to talk shop with us.

(Image credit: @fatima)

How did you get your start in styling and fall in love with fashion?

I kicked off my styling journey back in 2009, initially working as an assistant for a few months before landing a gig at Right On!, a teen music magazine. There, I got to produce and style photo shoots for artists like Tyga and other artists, including Nicki Minaj. The turning point came when Nicki Minaj hired me as her first full-time stylist. That experience not only honed my skills but also ignited my passion for styling, as I saw firsthand how style could elevate an artist's image and connect with audiences.

What's your favorite part of being a stylist?

The best part of being a stylist, particularly in the music industry, is the creative freedom to shape an artist's image. I thrive on working with diverse artists, helping them develop a visual identity that reflects their music and persona. It's about crafting narratives through fashion, collaborating with brands that resonate with the artist's vision, and making a lasting impact on their career and fan base.

Do you have any favorite style lessons learned during your most recent trip to Paris?

We had an exclusive with Balenciaga and Metro Boomin during fashion week, highlighting the importance of aligning with brands that complement the artist's style. Fashion isn't just about clothing—it's about creating synergies that elevate both the brand and the artist.

How does your experience styling each client differ?

Every client brings something unique to the table. The key is understanding the nuances of their music, personality, and vision. My approach varies with each artist, allowing me to tailor their look to fit their individual narrative. This adaptability ensures that each styling experience is fresh, dynamic, and reflective of the artist's true self.

Can you name five streetwear or rap music–inspired trends we should look out for in 2024?

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber, Loewe via Imaxtree)

"Expect to see Loewe pushing boundaries with unique textures and materials, offering a fresh take on streetwear that's both luxurious and experimental."

(Image credit: Mowalola via Imaxtree, @mimixn)

"Mowalola is all about vibrant colors and daring silhouettes, bringing a rebellious energy to the fashion scene that's perfect for those who want to make a statement."

(Image credit: Miu Miu via Imaxtree, @himichelleli)

"Miu Miu is blending sporty elements with high fashion, creating looks that are both comfortable and effortlessly stylish—a perfect fusion for the modern streetwear enthusiast."

(Image credit: JW Anderson via Imaxtree, @izzipoopi)

"JW Anderson continues to infuse art into fashion with pieces that challenge conventions and invite wearers to express their individuality through bold, creative designs."

(Image credit: @fatima, Alaïa via Imaxtree)

"Alaïa is bringing a touch of timeless elegance to streetwear, offering pieces that balance sophistication with street-inspired aesthetics [and] catering to those who appreciate classic style with a contemporary twist."

