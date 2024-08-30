I Accidentally Spent Hours Scrolling Scandi Girl Style, 7 Fall Staples They All Own

I recently found my TikTok algorithm taking a left turn away from the French girls I was used to seeing and instead showing me a lot of Scandinavian influenced style and I couldn’t think of better timing—they hav the best taste for fall. Last night, hours accidentally passed as I discovered so many effortlessly chic looks that I just had to pitch this story the next day. There’s something undeniably captivating about the way Scandinavian women dress—they have a taste for minimalism with just the right amount of edge. As I dove deeper into my FYP, certain fall staples kept appearing over and over again and I started noting trends. But these weren’t just any fall trends; these thought patterns were timeless.

Since Scandi girls have mastered the art of looking polished yet laid-back, I’ve decided to create a full-on fall shopping guide that’s centered around their personal style. If you’re looking to infuse some Scandi-inspired sophistication into your own closet, these are the must-have pieces you’re just going to have to get started with.

1. Rugby Shirts

I saw this exact rugby shirt on multiple Scandinavian girls Instagrams and was immediately convinced that I had to buy into this trend. It’s the upgraded take on a plain white tee that we all need to know.

J.Crew Relaxed Rugby T-Shirt in Heavy Jersey

Guest in Residence Striped Cashmere Rugby Pullover

Madewell Rugby Polo Tee

2. Oversized Shirting

I’ve been neglecting the oversized shirts in my collection as of late and the research I did for this story convinced me of that. I need to wear them more often. They’re the perfect layering piece to show off whatever it is your choose to wear underneath.

J.Crew Étienne Oversized Shirt

Reformation Will Oversized Shirt

DISSH Mason Slate Stripe Oversized Shirt

H&M Oversized Cotton Shirt

3. Trench Coats

Trench coats are a Scandi girl staple. I can’t name one Scandi girl who doesn’t live in them most of the year. Not only is it perfect for their fall and spring climate, it’s also incredibly chic.

Banana Republic Factory Timeless Trench Coat

Babaton New Tabloid Trench Coat

MANGO Cotton Trench Coat With Shirt Collar

4. Bermuda Shorts

Bermuda shorts are the trendy buy right now that I’ve been shying away from but the more I see how good people style them, the more I’m convinced that they need to be mine.

Babaton Pleated Bermuda Short

We The Free We the Free Boomerang Long Shorts

Banana Republic Factory Relaxed Bermuda Short

5. Long Skirts

Whether they’re knee-length, midi, or maxi, you can’t go wrong with a long skirt right now. I’ve seen a lot of Scandi girls style them with interesting tops as opposed to basics and I’m here for it.

With Jéan Ava Midi Skirt

H&M Flared Jersey Skirt

RAILS Anya Skirt

6. Cool Sneakers

When I think of it-sneakers, I think of Scandi girls. They love their Adidas and are also the first to buy into some other trendy styles that end up being big names. If you’re looking for a new pair, you need to see what I found below.

adidas X Wales Bonner Samba "wonder Clay Royal Blue" Sneakers

New Balance® Rc42 Unisex Sneakers

Reebok Club C Grounds Uk Sneakers

7. Sheer Knits

As we slowly ease into fall, when it’s too hot to fully wear a turtleneck, I’ll probably be gravitating towards a sheer gauzy knit. Think: just the right amount of see through.

Reformation Kate Sheer Knit Cardigan

Enza Costa Linen Open-Knit Bateau-Neck Sweater