If You Want to Look Expensive This Autumn, Here Are 5 Elegant Colours to Have in Your Wardrobe

As the temperatures begin to dip and the leaves start to turn, the world of fashion shifts its focus to the rich, evocative palette of autumn. This year, the runway has been a testament to the power of colour, where designers have embraced shades that range from the bold and daring to the soft and sophisticated.

Whether you lean toward timeless neutrals or are keen to experiment a little, the autumn 2024 has something to offer for everyone. The biggest selling point of these shades, however, is just how darn expensive they can look.



Naturally, black, white and beige can form the crux of any seasonal wardrobe, not just autumn, but beyond these staple tones there are so many other timeless-looking hues coming to the fore this season, that will make your outfits feel much more elegant from the moment you put them on.

So, let’s delve into the five autumn 2024 fashion colour trends I just know will dominate this season, for which I've also found the chicest shopping options.

5 Expensive Looking Fashion Colour Trends Set to Dominate 2024

1. Burgundy

Burgundy is back and chicer than ever for autumn 2024, bringing a sense of depth and sophistication to the season. This rich, wine-inspired hue is the epitome of elegance, perfect for everything from statement coats to sumptuous knitwear. It’s a versatile colour that pairs beautifully with both neutrals and vibrant shades, making it a staple for any autumn wardrobe. This year, look for burgundy in unexpected textures—think leather midi skirts or velvet blazers that add a touch of luxury to your look. Whether worn head-to-toe or as an accent, burgundy is all about making a polished statement.

Shop the Shade:

ZARA Strappy Heeled Buckled Shoes £28 SHOP NOW

THE ROW Azul Wool Blazer £3000 SHOP NOW

MANGO Shoulder Bag With Buckles £46 SHOP NOW

Reformation Angelo Dress £298 SHOP NOW

2. Pale Blue

Sky blue is breathing fresh air into autumn 2024, offering a light, airy contrast to the season’s typically darker palette. This soft, serene hue brings a sense of tranquility and optimism to your wardrobe, making it perfect for transitional pieces like blouses, midi skirts, or lightweight knits. Pair sky blue with slate grey or chocolate brown for a sophisticated look, or combine it with other pastel shades for a softer, more romantic vibe. This season, sky blue is all about adding a refreshing pop of colour that’s unexpected yet utterly chic for autumn.

Shop the Shade:

Sézane Slip Skirt £115 SHOP NOW

ZARA Cotton Blend Oxford Shirt £26 SHOP NOW

Great Plains Great Plains Carice Wool Blend Jumper, Corfu Blue £75 SHOP NOW

Bottega Veneta Kalimero Cha-Cha £2600 SHOP NOW

3. Chocolate Brown

Chocolate brown is emerging as the new neutral this autumn, offering a warm, grounded alternative to black and grey. This rich, earthy shade brings a sense of comfort and timelessness to any outfit, making it perfect for everything from tailored outerwear to soft, cozy knits. Chocolate brown is incredibly versatile, complementing other autumnal hues like burgundy, deep green, and mustard yellow. This season, it’s all about playing with textures—think chunky sweaters, suede boots, or a sleek leather jacket. Embrace chocolate brown to add a refined, understated elegance to your autumn wardrobe.

Shop the Shade:

MARCÉLA LONDON Tol Wool Jacket With Scarf Chocolate Brown £299 SHOP NOW

Reformation Remy Knee Boot £478 SHOP NOW

COS Wide-Leg Drawstring Trousers £85 SHOP NOW

KHAITE Hencil Knitted Midi Dress £2100 SHOP NOW

Whistles Kate Burnished Leather Jacket £349 SHOP NOW

4. Clay Green

Clay green is the understated yet no less captivating colour of the season. This muted green shade feels both soothing and sophisticated, perfect for those who love a more grounded palette. From flowing dresses to relaxed cardigans, clay green is incredibly versatile and works well with both light neutrals and deeper autumn tones like chocolate brown and slate grey. It adds a touch of organic elegance to any outfit, making it ideal for everyday wear or weekend getaways. Clay green is all about embracing nature’s calm with a chic twist.

Shop the Shade:

COS Oversized Linen Shirt £75 SHOP NOW

ZARA Blazer With Rolled-Up Sleeves £50 SHOP NOW

DÔEN Ambrosia Bow-Detailed Shirred Silk-Satin Midi Dress £558 SHOP NOW

ZARA Flowing Top With Buckle £26 SHOP NOW

NA-KD Low Waist Wide Leg Denim £45 SHOP NOW

5. Slate Grey

Slate grey is the timeless tone that’s redefining neutrals this season. This cool, muted hue offers a modern take on classic grey, bringing a fresh, minimalist feel to autumn dressing. It’s ideal for structured blazers, tailored trousers, and oversized outerwear that make a subtle statement. Pair slate grey with other neutrals for a monochrome look, or mix it with richer shades like burgundy or chocolate brown for an added depth. Sleek, versatile, and endlessly chic, slate grey is a must-have for those who favor understated elegance with a contemporary edge.

Shop the Shade:

& Other Stories Voluminous Belted Wool Coat £245 SHOP NOW

DeMellier The New York | Stone Grey Small Grain Ecru Stitching | Demellier £495 SHOP NOW

NEW BALANCE 990v4 Leather-Trimmed Suede and Mesh Sneakers £210 SHOP NOW

STELLA MCCARTNEY Knotted Draped Cashmere and Wool-Blend Sweater £650 SHOP NOW