Summer's Prettiest Dress Collab Just Dropped—Here's What's Selling Out First

(Image credit: Courtesy of Rixo)

Fashion magic happens when you combine two cult-favorite brands, each at the top of their game. That's exactly the case with the new Rixo x Ciao Lucia partnership, which launched this week with 12 pieces. The London and Los Angeles brands designed a super cute selection of mini, midi, and maxi dresses that's guaranteed to sell out immediately.

"Collaborating with Ciao Lucia on this collection has been an absolute joy," Orlagh McCloskey, co-founder and design director of Rixo said in a press release. "From the outset, there was an amazing synergy between our two brands where our aesthetic complemented one another. Working closely with Lucy, the founder of Ciao Lucia, was seamless; her passion for design, vintage, and attention to fits and fabric mirrored our own ethos at Rixo. The creative process allowed us to really ensure each piece felt like a mix of both our brands." Scroll down to shop the new pieces, which are already selling quickly.

Rixo X Ciao Lucia Iris Dress Cream $380 SHOP NOW

Rixo x Ciao Lucia Neroni Dress White $380 SHOP NOW

Rixo X Ciao Lucia Isla Dress Check $380 SHOP NOW

Rixo X Ciao Lucia Jillian Dress Soft Blue $365 SHOP NOW

RIXO x Ciao Lucia Ivy Dress Black $345 SHOP NOW

RIXO x Ciao Lucia Anise Dress in Angel Floral Cream $320 SHOP NOW

RIXO Rixo X Ciao Lucia Bonita Dress Black $345 SHOP NOW

Rixo X Ciao Lucia Seraphina Dress Cream $380 SHOP NOW

RIXO ⋆ Lily Dress Black $380 SHOP NOW

RIXO x Ciao Lucia Lucia Marlice Dress Black $440 SHOP NOW