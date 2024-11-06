Victoria Beckham Just Wore the Pants Trend That's Way More Posh Than Jeans

As someone who famously said she "can't concentrate in flats," it's no surprise that Victoria Beckham is not one for casual outfits. She's rarely photographed in jeans, leggings, or sneakers, preferring sleek dresses and pantsuits instead. That's why she's the perfect celebrity to look to for dressier outfit inspiration. You know she'll always deliver when it comes to elegance and poshness. (Yes, that's a Spice Girls reference—how could I not include just one?)

Attending the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in London yesterday, Victoria wore a white pantsuit in a sumptuous satin fabric. (And her daughter, Harper, looked equally chic in a pale-blue dress by her mom's eponymous brand.) Looking ahead to the holiday party season, it's never a bad idea to experiment with elevated fabrics such as satin, silk, velvet, and sequins. These options will look much more festive and fun than basic wool, cotton, or denim. Scroll down to see the Beckham women's latest outfits and shop the Victoria-approved trouser trend from Aritzia, Banana Republic, J.Crew, Veronica Beard, Fleur du Mal, and more.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Victoria Beckham: Victoria Beckham blazer and pants

Shop White Satin Trousers

Aritzia The Limitless Pants in Satin $148 SHOP NOW

FAVORITE DAUGHTER The Satin Favorite Pants $248 SHOP NOW

Banana Republic Alix Italian Satin Pants $150 SHOP NOW

Anna October x J.Crew Wide-Leg Trousers in Textured Satin $298 $157 SHOP NOW

Fleur du Mal Tuxedo Pants $375 SHOP NOW

Veronica Beard Robinne Pants $498 SHOP NOW