Victoria Beckham Just Wore the Pants Trend That's Way More Posh Than Jeans
As someone who famously said she "can't concentrate in flats," it's no surprise that Victoria Beckham is not one for casual outfits. She's rarely photographed in jeans, leggings, or sneakers, preferring sleek dresses and pantsuits instead. That's why she's the perfect celebrity to look to for dressier outfit inspiration. You know she'll always deliver when it comes to elegance and poshness. (Yes, that's a Spice Girls reference—how could I not include just one?)
Attending the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in London yesterday, Victoria wore a white pantsuit in a sumptuous satin fabric. (And her daughter, Harper, looked equally chic in a pale-blue dress by her mom's eponymous brand.) Looking ahead to the holiday party season, it's never a bad idea to experiment with elevated fabrics such as satin, silk, velvet, and sequins. These options will look much more festive and fun than basic wool, cotton, or denim. Scroll down to see the Beckham women's latest outfits and shop the Victoria-approved trouser trend from Aritzia, Banana Republic, J.Crew, Veronica Beard, Fleur du Mal, and more.
On Victoria Beckham: Victoria Beckham blazer and pants
Shop White Satin Trousers
