Alexa Chung and Rashida Jones Are Wearing Summer's Most Elegant Skirt Trend
They may be over 3,000 miles apart, but Alexa Chung and Rashida Jones are on the same wavelength when it comes to summer fashion trends. Over in England, Chung attended a Wimbledon tennis match wearing head-to-toe Ralph Lauren, including the brand's Aubrie Cotton Skirt ($1750). In New York City, Jones appeared on CBS Mornings wearing a similar full, A-line midi skirt in a neutral hue (hers is by Co).
Many people reach for miniskirts this time of year, but not everyone wants to show so much skin. And that's where this trend comes in. An A-line midi skirt is an elegant alternative that's simultaneously trendy and timeless. Scroll down to see how Alexa Chung and Rashida Jones are wearing the skirt silhouette right now and shop the trend for yourself.
On Rashida Jones: Co top and skirt; Jimmy Choo shoes
On Alexa Chung: Ralph Lauren cardigan and Aubrie Cotton Skirt ($1750)
Shop Full Midi Skirts
Hot top: & Other Stories has an excellent selection of summer skirts right now.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.