Alexa Chung and Rashida Jones Are Wearing Summer's Most Elegant Skirt Trend

They may be over 3,000 miles apart, but Alexa Chung and Rashida Jones are on the same wavelength when it comes to summer fashion trends. Over in England, Chung attended a Wimbledon tennis match wearing head-to-toe Ralph Lauren, including the brand's Aubrie Cotton Skirt ($1750). In New York City, Jones appeared on CBS Mornings wearing a similar full, A-line midi skirt in a neutral hue (hers is by Co).

Many people reach for miniskirts this time of year, but not everyone wants to show so much skin. And that's where this trend comes in. An A-line midi skirt is an elegant alternative that's simultaneously trendy and timeless. Scroll down to see how Alexa Chung and Rashida Jones are wearing the skirt silhouette right now and shop the trend for yourself.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Rashida Jones: Co top and skirt; Jimmy Choo shoes

(Image credit: Courtesy of Ralph Lauren)

On Alexa Chung: Ralph Lauren cardigan and Aubrie Cotton Skirt ($1750)

Shop Full Midi Skirts

Ralph Lauren Aubrie Cotton Skirt $2490 $1750 SHOP NOW Alexa Chung's exact skirt is bound to sell out.

& Other Stories Pleated Midi Skirt $139 SHOP NOW This is a worthy alternative to Alexa Chung's skirt.

H&M Pleated Satin Skirt $40 SHOP NOW This $40 price tag is calling my name.

MANGO Long Flared Skirt $70 SHOP NOW White skirts can be styled in a million different ways.

& Other Stories A-Line Midi Skirt $139 SHOP NOW Hot top: & Other Stories has an excellent selection of summer skirts right now.

PROENZA SCHOULER Moore Pleated Cotton-Blend Twill Midi Skirt $1090 SHOP NOW Proenza Schouler can do no wrong.