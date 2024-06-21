Kate Moss Wore the Shorts Trend That's Way Chicer Than Denim Cutoffs

You're not alone if you've ever felt like it's somehow fashion week all year long. Aside from the two traditional ready-to-wear seasons (spring/summer and fall/winter), brands hold additional shows for cruise, couture, and menswear collections. As for what's happening right now, fashion's top luxury labels are showcasing their spring/summer 2025 menswear collections in Paris.

The Dior Homme show today drew a particularly starry crowd. Attendees included Robert Pattinson, Kate Moss, Bad Bunny, Maluma, Demi Moore, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, and others. I immediately focused on Moss's outfit because she managed to make short shorts look fully red carpet ready. The trick? Instead of laid-back denim cutoffs, she chose a pair of tailored shorts with a matching blazer, finishing the look with posh heels. Scroll down to see how Kate Moss styled her shorts suit for the Dior menswear show in Paris and shop the trend for yourself.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Kate Moss: Dior suit and shoes

Shop Shorts Suits

ANINE BING Quinn Blazer $500 SHOP NOW

MANGO 100% Linen Blazer $130 SHOP NOW

TOM FORD Pleated Brushed Wool-Twill Shorts $1490 SHOP NOW

Good American Luxe Suiting Boyfriend Blazer $169 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Tailored Shorts $80 SHOP NOW