Kate Moss Wore the Shorts Trend That's Way Chicer Than Denim Cutoffs
You're not alone if you've ever felt like it's somehow fashion week all year long. Aside from the two traditional ready-to-wear seasons (spring/summer and fall/winter), brands hold additional shows for cruise, couture, and menswear collections. As for what's happening right now, fashion's top luxury labels are showcasing their spring/summer 2025 menswear collections in Paris.
The Dior Homme show today drew a particularly starry crowd. Attendees included Robert Pattinson, Kate Moss, Bad Bunny, Maluma, Demi Moore, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, and others. I immediately focused on Moss's outfit because she managed to make short shorts look fully red carpet ready. The trick? Instead of laid-back denim cutoffs, she chose a pair of tailored shorts with a matching blazer, finishing the look with posh heels. Scroll down to see how Kate Moss styled her shorts suit for the Dior menswear show in Paris and shop the trend for yourself.
On Kate Moss: Dior suit and shoes
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.