As a fashion editor, I revel in celebrity press tours. It's not only fascinating to see each outfit but to analyze the progression of looks and the overarching story they tell. Right now, Elle Fanning is promoting the Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, in which she stars with Timothee Chalamet, Monica Barbaro, and Edward Norton.

Since the movie takes place in the '60s, she and her stylist Samantha McMillen have been experimenting with fun retro looks loosely inspired by the decade. Most recently, she wore a Versace blazer and leggings with Stuart Weitzman boots. I'll admit that I've never been very adventurous when it comes to styling my leggings—typically some sneakers and a hoodie will do it for me—but Elle just convinced me to try knee-high stiletto boots next time. Scroll down to see her outfit and re-create the look for yourself.

On Elle Fanning: Versace blazer and leggings; Stuart Weitzman Power Boots 75 ($850); Cartier jewelry

Re-Create Elle Fanning's Outfit

H&M Textured-Weave Jacket $75 SHOP NOW H&M's blazer selection is excellent right now.

H&M 2-Pack Jersey Leggings $20 SHOP NOW This two-pack is a steal at $20.

ALDO Laroche Pointed Toe Knee High Boots $198 SHOP NOW I usually wear sneakers with my leggings, but thanks to Elle Fanning, I'll be trying these boots.

Shop More of Our Favorite Leggings

SPANX Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings $98 SHOP NOW

Zella Live in High Waist Leggings $59 $35 SHOP NOW