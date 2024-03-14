The Racy Lingerie Trend Celebs Are Suddenly Wearing Outside of the House
When I spot the same unusual accessory on celebrities twice in the span of four days, you can bet my interest is piqued. First, I noticed Irina Shayk wearing a garter belt on the red carpet at the Oscars after-party on Sunday. Then today, I was scrolling through Getty Images looking for an intriguing celeb outfit to cover, and I came across Kristen Stewart wearing the very same thing. I don't believe in fashion coincidences, so I have a feeling garter belts will quickly become the next big lingerie-inspired trend.
Promoting her new film Love Lies Bleeding, Stewart was photographed in New York City wearing a Brunello Cucinelli Leather Blazer ($6337), Vex Fishnet Bikini Top ($140) and garter belt, and The Andamane Narea Mini Skirt ($300). The finishing touches? A Chanel bag, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Victoria's Secret stockings. Four days prior, Shayk styled her garter belt with a vintage Dolce & Gabbana dress from S/S 92. Scroll down to see how both women wore the accessory and shop one for yourself.
On Kristen Stewart: Brunello Cucinelli Leather Blazer ($6337); Vex Fishnet Bikini Top ($140) and garter belt; The Andamane Narea Mini Skirt ($300); Christian Louboutin shoes; Victoria's Secret stockings
On Irina Shayk: vintage Dolce & Gabbana S/S 92 dress; Wempe jewelry
Shop Garter Belts
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 12 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of senior news editor (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.