The Racy Lingerie Trend Celebs Are Suddenly Wearing Outside of the House

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When I spot the same unusual accessory on celebrities twice in the span of four days, you can bet my interest is piqued. First, I noticed Irina Shayk wearing a garter belt on the red carpet at the Oscars after-party on Sunday. Then today, I was scrolling through Getty Images looking for an intriguing celeb outfit to cover, and I came across Kristen Stewart wearing the very same thing. I don't believe in fashion coincidences, so I have a feeling garter belts will quickly become the next big lingerie-inspired trend.

Promoting her new film Love Lies Bleeding, Stewart was photographed in New York City wearing a Brunello Cucinelli Leather Blazer ($6337), Vex Fishnet Bikini Top ($140) and garter belt, and The Andamane Narea Mini Skirt ($300). The finishing touches? A Chanel bag, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Victoria's Secret stockings. Four days prior, Shayk styled her garter belt with a vintage Dolce & Gabbana dress from S/S 92. Scroll down to see how both women wore the accessory and shop one for yourself.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Kristen Stewart: Brunello Cucinelli Leather Blazer ($6337); Vex Fishnet Bikini Top ($140) and garter belt; The Andamane Narea Mini Skirt ($300); Christian Louboutin shoes; Victoria's Secret stockings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Irina Shayk: vintage Dolce & Gabbana S/S 92 dress; Wempe jewelry

