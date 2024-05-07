Michaela Bushkin is the associate fashion director on the branded content team. She is based in Los Angeles and is going on her sixth year at Who What Wear. Michaela has always worked in the content world, previously at Whalerock and The Zoe Report. Her current role involves executing content, photo shoots, and events for fashion brands from retailers to luxury designers and everything in between. She spends her free time online shopping (or "researching" as she likes to call it), reading at the beach, and trying as many new restaurants in L.A. as possible.