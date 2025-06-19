I Went to Barcelona—Here Are 6 Ways Women Are Styling Their Denim Better Than in New York

(Image credit: Courtesy of Levi's)

The other week I went to Primavera Sound in Barcelona, a music festival I've always wanted to attend. I knew it would be different than Coachella in California and Gov Ball in New York but I had no idea just how different it would be until I got there.

For one, there's the location. It's set along the water in Barcelona which means you get seaside views while also experiencing a lovely breeze while you dance. Typically I'm used to standing for hours in the blazing heat with either mud all over my feet from the New York rain or sand in my eyes from the California dusty winds. Primavera felt like a true vacation in comparison—a destination I would gladly add onto my itinerary just for the vibes alone. Then there's the set times. Most of the big artists don't go on until midnight and continue past six in the morning. I've always thought music festivals tested endurance, but this was on another level. Than again this is Spain and I am Spanish, so I fully leaned in and just accepted that I'd be going to bed at 5AM. It's the most fun I've had in weeks.

And then finally, there's the outfits. People love to talk about Coachella festival style and how it's contrived or that it peaked in the 2010s (which, as a Tumblr girlie, I do agree) but it's got nothing on Primavera Sound, in my opinion.

There's just a bit more effortlessness to what people are wearing there, which may have to do with the fact that they're getting dressed to mostly attend the festival when the sun isn't at its peak. There's also far more emphasize on comfort. It really does feel like everyone is there for the experience and to really see the music—not just look like they're there to see the music—which means the way that they accessorize their outfits reflects the practicality necessary to do so.

As someone who typically doesn't wear a lot of denim—but also did fall in love with Levi's shorts while getting dressed for the festival—I was in awe of how Pimavera sound attendees styled their denim. Below, six lessons I learned that'll forever change how I look at my jeans.

The Structure of a Cowl Neck Top Looks Great Contrasted With Loose, Baggy Jeans

The default for jeans seems to always be a t-shirt or a tank top. But a high neck sleeveless top looks infinitely better. I can't believe I've never thought of this before, but it's the easiest way to add some structure and elegance to a more loose pair of pants.

Studded Belts and Loafers Were Made for Dark Wash Denim

Dark wash denim is not typically my go-to, but I am not realizing it's because I wasn't styling it with thick studded belts, socks, and loafers. It's a classic look that feels a little less casual, with just the right amount of edge. Sometimes jeans make me feel like I'm dressing down, but these accessories make them a look.

We Aren't Thinking About Tub Tops Enough

I saw this outfit in person and immediately made a mental note of it. I genuinely think we aren't thinking about tube tops enough. I certainly am not. But it's the perfect simple thing to throw on that helps you show some skin (and set up for a great tan) without doing too much. In the summer I tend to gravitate away from jeans because they feel too covered-up...but that's where the tube top comes in! I also love how she styled it with yet another chunky studded belt and platform loafers.

A Canadian Skirt Set Is a Great Alternative to a Canadian Tuxedo...

A Canadian Tuxedo in the summer sounds like a sweat-filled nightmare...but a Canadian skirt suit set? That sounds better, and also like something I'd never consider before. I love the look of this long denim skirt with a cropped denim short sleeve top. The boots make it feel western but you could easily switch up the vibe with so many other accessories.

...But A Canadian Tuxedo Is Still Great—Especially If You Wear a Zip-Up Jacket

When I saw this look, I realized I had been too in the box when thinking about Canadian Tuxedos. Typically I define them as a denim jacket with pants. But this look felt a little more special, just because the jacket was a denim zip-up trucker jacket that I don't see people wearing as often. It feels more polished in the best way but more distinctive and less expected.

A Metallic Bag Makes a Tee and Jeans So Much More Interesting

At the end of the day, a white t-shirt and jeans are a classic for a reason. And everyone looks good in the pairing. That being said, if you want to make things a little bit more interesting, a metallic shoulder bag will do just that. The pop of texture makes the outfit feel more interesting but with minimal effort.