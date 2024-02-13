TikTok Has the Best Valentine's Day Gift Ideas—These 16 Prove I'm Right

Valentine's Day is the perfect occasion to show some extra appreciation to the people you love most. A bouquet of roses and a box of chocolates are nice, but if you want to give that special person something they actually want, look no further than who they're following on TikTok. The app's trendy aesthetics and hyper-specific niches serve as the best inspiration, and they're a great place to start if you want to get your loved ones the gifts they're secretly wishing for. To make it easy for you, I've rounded up four popular aesthetics—green flag couple, balletcore beauty, rich mom, and self-care connoisseur—and the gifts that pair perfectly with each.

If you know your own version of TikTok-viral couple Pookie and Jett and want to get them a V-Day gift, I suggest a cozy candle, a fluffy blanket, and an IG-famous card game for an at-home date night. Or if you really want to treat them, go for matching his-and-her wallets.

Balletcore is poised to be a major trend again this year. As a former dancer, I consider myself an expert in this aesthetic. I recommend gifting this person some dainty bows, makeup from French brands such as Dior and Chanel, and the ultimate balletcore self-care product.

The rich mom aesthetic is synonymous with expensive taste, so look for designer beauty products such as a Tom Ford fragrance or the universally loved Chanel Les Beiges bronzer. If you really want to impress, gift some luxe accessories like the iconic Prada sunglasses or Bottega drop earrings.

If you have a self-care guru in your life, I guarantee their jaw will drop if you get them the Versace robe and some energizing eye patches from celeb-loved brand Lancer Skincare. Essentials like a silk pillowcase and chic diffuser will elevate their everyday routine.

