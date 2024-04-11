I Try a Lot of Skincare Devices, But None Give a Lift and Glow Quite Like This One

I'm a huge skincare device girlie. I'm always game to try any beauty device that will clear up my acne, smooth out any fine lines, reduce inflammation, and give me an otherworldly glow. But after trying so many over the years, I can count on one hand the number of devices I've truly loved and now use in my weekly rotation. One said device that I absolutely swear by is Ziip's Halo Device ($400). I was a huge fan of Ziip's original GX device previously, but this newer, updated version is even better.

I love modalities like microcurrent, but the mastermind behind Ziip, esteemed electric esthetician Melanie Simon married microcurrent with her signature electrical current nanocurrent. You may already be familiar with some of the benefits microcurrent offers (an immediate lifting and toning of the skin), but nanocurrent has even more to offer. Keep reading below for all my thoughts on this device and a bit more on nanocurrent (and what makes it so great). I'm sharing it all ahead.

Microcurrent vs. Nanocurrent

Microcurrent is an electric waveform that stimulates the muscles to contract and relax, toning, strengthening, and lifting them over time. It's a great waveform to utilize if you like an immediate lift and contour, but nanocurrent is totally unique to Ziip. In addition to the lifting effect microcurrent offers, it also stimulates the surrounding tissue of the face and cellular activity. It increases cellular energy in the form of adenosine triphosphate (ATP) which allows for optimized cellular function. This allows your skin cells to do everything important like synthesize collagen, repairing damage, preventing environmental damage, and repairing existing damage.

Nanocurrent works on a cellular level to rejuvenate and repair the skin from within. With consistent use of nanocurrent, you'll begin to notice reduced fine lines, a balanced, toned complexion, and best of all, a natural glow—or what Simon likes to call the "halo effect."

My Honest Review of Ziip Halo

ZIIP BEAUTY Halo $399 SHOP NOW

I swear, this post is not sponsored. I genuinely think Ziip's device is one of the best skincare devices I've ever used. Like I said above, I was a huge fan of Ziip's GX device, but this one really improved on the old model. You sync your device with the Ziip app so you can follow along with the different treatments it offers. I know having to use an app with your device might be a turn-off to some, but trust me, this one is so easy to use and the treatments are so quick. Simon offers a variety of treatments that range from three to 12 minutes. All of them are super easy to follow along with and practically make your skin sparkle.

My favorite treatments were, of course, the ones with combined microcurrent and nanocurrent waveforms and a treatment called Problem Solver. What I love most about this device is that it offers a variety of skin treatments for different concerns—it's not just for reducing wrinkles and fine lines. Problem Solver is really helpful if you struggle with acne. It utilizes a waveform that kills acne-causing bacteria, helping you to achieve clear skin. While it does zap your skin a little bit when you do this treatment, I found that it works incredibly well. It really helped get rid of a few angry breakouts I was experiencing after I got a chemical peel. I did Problem Solver and a few days later, the pimples were almost completely gone.

I loved the combined treatments because they really did give me both a lift and a glow. It does take a few treatments to start noticing the "halo effect," but after using my device four times a week for three weeks, I started to notice a huge difference in the quality of my skin.

I also tell anyone who will listen how much I love Ziip's conductive gels. Yes, they're pricier than some gels out there, but I truly think they're the best on the market and, like the device, give your skin this incredible glow. I even like to keep them on as a mask after I finish my treatment. I'll explain a bit more about each of the brand's gels below.

Overall, while this device isn't exactly budget-friendly at $400, I honestly think it's worth the investment. Compared to other devices out there, this one is pretty well-priced for what's offered. Simon's unique electrical approach to skincare is revolutionary and nanocurrent can seriously work wonders for your skin. I love Ziip and will honestly use it for the rest of my life because it's easy to use, delivers real results, and doesn't require more than a few minutes out of your day.

ZIIP BEAUTY Electric Complex Gel $25 SHOP NOW I haven't tried this option from Ziip, but it's the brand's most-affordable option at just $25. It's super lightweight and great for daily use.

ZIIP BEAUTY Silver Gel $50 SHOP NOW This gel is my favorite out of the bunch. So many conductive gels dry up too quickly and you have to reapply it so much while using your device, but that's not the case with any of Ziip's gels. This one is extremely hydrating and suitable for even my crazy-sensitive skin. It's packed with glow-inducing actives and crushed pearls to promote luminosity. Let me tell you, it delivers in this department. This is the one I love doing as a mask because your skin looks so radiant afterward.

ZIIP BEAUTY Crystal Gel $80 SHOP NOW I know the price tag is a bit steep on this gel, but you'll love this if you're looking for an organic gel that's going to deliver extra radiance and help repair the skin. It contains glutathione, plant-based collagen, and cedar bark extract to help repair any damage to the skin.

ZIIP BEAUTY Golden Gel $129 SHOP NOW The brand's Golden Gel is its most luxurious option. This one includes five growth factors, wrinkle-reducing peptides that firm and brighten the skin. Simon once told me this is a great option for special occasions, so I whip this one out for one of those.

More Devices and Skincare Products I Love

LYMA Kit De Inicio LÁser Laser Starter Kit $2695 SHOP NOW Lyma truly offers the only $1000+ skincare device I can warrant buying. It worked wonders for the lines on my neck and my smile lines after only two and a half months of use. While it's not a device you'll see instant results with, you will notice major improvements over time if you stay patient and consistent with it. It also helps reduce inflammation so it's great for active breakouts.

Sofie Pavitt Face Mandelic Clearing Serum $54 SHOP NOW It honestly took me years to find an exfoliant that actually worked for my acne and didn't break me out further. If you have similar skin, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Pavitt designed this serum for those with skin like mine—too sensitive for stronger exfoliants but still breaks out and could use some type of daily exfoliation. Mandelic acid (Pavitt's star ingredient) is the perfect thing for this. It's great for sensitive skin, is pregnancy-safe, and still works well to eliminate breakouts.

Dieux Air Angel Gel Cream $44 SHOP NOW I love this moisturizer from Dieux Skin. It's reasonably priced and doesn't clog my pores but still offers enough rich hydration for my otherwise dehydrated skin.