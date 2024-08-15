4 of the Most Common Skincare Concerns for South Asian Skin and How to Address Them

The skincare market may be oversaturated with information, but I'm noticing more and more that brands, creators and educators are often only addressing specific skin types. One area in particular that needs more attention in the beauty world is South Asian skin.

As explained to me by award-winning makeup artist, beauty expert and founder of South Asian Beauty Collective Aarti P, South Asian skin has specific needs that often aren't addressed enough by both product formulations and brand marketing. As a beauty editor, I was keen to learn more about how to care for South Asian skin and address common skincare concerns within the South Asian community, so I asked Aarti P all of my burning questions. Keep on scrolling for all of her top tips and insight.

What Are Some of the Most Common Skincare Concerns for South Asian Skin?

First things first, I wanted to learn more about common skincare concerns. According to Aarti, there are four main concerns when it comes to South Asian skin, the first one being hyperpigmentation. "Due to higher melanin levels, South Asian skin is prone to hyperpigmentation and dark spots," explains Aarti. "Using products containing ingredients such as vitamin C, niacinamide or liquorice extract [can help to] fade dark spots. Regular use of sunscreen is also crucial to prevent further pigmentation."

Speaking of sunscreen, Aarti explains that sun sensitivity is another concern. "While melanin provides some natural protection, South Asian skin can still be prone to sunburns, which may worsen pigmentation issues. Daily use of a broad-spectrum SPF 50 is essential, regardless of the weather, to protect against UV damage."

Not only can South Asian skin be sensitive to the sun, but it can also be sensitive to harsh ingredients, which can result in irritation or inflammation. "Opt for products with soothing ingredients like aloe vera, chamomile, or Centella asiatica. Patch-testing new products is also important to avoid reactions," Aarti says.

Last but by no means least, Aarti tells me that South Asian skin is prone to oiliness and acne. "Many individuals experience excess oil production, which can lead to acne. Incorporate salicylic acid to help control oil and prevent breakouts. A gentle, non-comedogenic moisturiser can keep skin hydrated without clogging pores."

How to Care for South Asian Skin

So now that we know a little bit more about common skincare concerns, it's important to know how to care for your skin. "For South Asian skin, it's important to focus on sun protection, hydration and gentle exfoliation," says Aarti. "Regular use of sunscreen helps prevent pigmentation issues. Hydrating serums and moisturisers keep the skin balanced, especially if it tends to be oily. Gentle exfoliation, using products like AHAs or BHAs, can help manage hyperpigmentation and uneven texture without causing irritation. It's also beneficial to incorporate antioxidant-rich products to combat environmental stressors and maintain a healthy complexion."

How Brands Can Do More for South Asian Skin

I was really keen to get Aarti's thoughts on what brands can do going forward to help address South Asian skin concerns. "I would like to see more inclusive marketing and product development that addresses the specific needs of South Asian skin," she tells me. "This includes formulations that consider concerns like hyperpigmentation, sensitivity and oiliness. Additionally, brands should offer a wider range of shades in makeup products, such as foundations and concealers, to accommodate the diverse skin tones within the South Asian community.

"It would also be beneficial to see more education and representation in campaigns, showcasing diverse models and providing information on how to care for different skin types. Lastly, there's a need for products with natural and culturally significant ingredients, such as turmeric, neem or sandalwood, which have long been used in traditional skincare routines."

An Expert-Approved Skincare Routine for South Asian Skin

I asked Aarti what her go-to skincare routine was, including her favourite products, and she shared so many amazing recommendations.

1. Cleanser

First up is a cleanser. Aarti recommends "a gentle cleanser to remove impurities without stripping the skin."

Kate Somerville Delikate Soothing Cleanser £38 SHOP NOW

2. Toner

Next, go in with a toner. "[I recommend] an alcohol-free toner to refresh and balance the skin's pH," says Aarti. You can also incorporate a gentle exfoliant with AHAs or BHAs, which she tells me can help with texture and pigmentation. Be sure to follow the instructions on how often to use this product, as you want to avoid irritating your skin.

Medik8 Press & Glow £32 SHOP NOW

3. Serum

There are lots of different serums out there, but Aarti recommends a vitamin C serum in the morning (for an antioxidant boost) and a niacinamide serum in the evening to help even your skin tone and reduce the appearance of pores.

L'Oréal Paris Bright Reveal Niacinamide Dark Spot Serum £32 SHOP NOW

4. Moisturiser

A moisturiser is always key. "[Opt for] a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturiser to keep the skin hydrated."

CeraVe Oil Control Gel-Cream Moisturiser £17 SHOP NOW

5. Sunscreen

Finally, in the morning, always finish things off with an SPF. "[I apply] a broad-spectrum SPF 50 sunscreen every morning."

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Spf 30 £40 SHOP NOW

6. Night Cream/Oil

In the evening, finish things off with a nourishing night cream or facial oil to support overnight skin repair. Aarti loves the Sarah Chapman Skinesis Overnight Facial, which can actually be used before your night cream for an extra boost.

