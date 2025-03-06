Don't Miss Dermstore's Spring Refresh Sale—I Saved $267 on These 18 Beauty-Editor Essentials

As a beauty editor, I never underestimate the power of a seasonal beauty refresh. It helps you evaluate your current routine, identify what works, and eliminate what doesn't. I do one quarterly—before spring, summer, fall, and winter. I make sure to deep-clean my makeup brushes, wipe down my vanity, and make important skincare swaps based on the weather and my current skin concerns.

It's high time I completed my spring beauty refresh. Luckily, Dermstore's Beauty Refresh Sale is on now through March 13. Use the code REFRESH at checkout to save up to 20% on your favorite items. Obviously, I'm using this as an opportunity to stock up on some of my favorite skin, hair, and makeup products—18 to be exact. Normally, buying 18 beauty products would do a number on my bank account, but thanks to the sale, I'm saving a whopping $267. Want to see all 18 essential items I'm snagging? Keep scrolling!

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 $44 $35 SHOP NOW This sunscreen is elite. It's lightweight, oil-free, and safe for sensitive and acne-prone skin. It's even spiked with niacinamide to treat breakouts and discoloration. The best part? It won't leave a white cast. It's so good I just might buy two.

Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant $35 $28 SHOP NOW This best-selling, TikTok-viral product lives up to the hype. With 2% salicylic acid and green tea, it unclogs pores, controls oil, and prevents new breakouts from forming. In fact, it's clinically proven to get you clearer skin in just one week. Oh, and don't think you should skip it if you don't have acne. It also works like a charm for reducing the appearance of pores.

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch The Original $13 $10 SHOP NOW If you do have acne-prone skin, I highly suggest using these pimple patches. I find they're the most effective at absorbing gunk and shrinking the size of the blemish overnight.

Supergoop! Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 $36 $29 SHOP NOW This fast-absorbing, nongreasy, and ultra-moisturizing body sunscreen is enriched with sunflower, rosemary, and rice antioxidants. Together, they protect against UV damage and fight free radicals and environmental aging. This will be my go-to formula for all upcoming beach days.

RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner $152 $122 SHOP NOW If you want full, fluttery lashes this spring, I suggest you try this eyelash serum. The physician-developed formula is chock-full of strengthening, lengthening, and shine-boosting ingredients. There's a BioPeptin Complex, liposomal technology, ginseng, saw palmetto, amino acid, and B vitamins, just to name a few.

RevitaLash RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner $111 $89 SHOP NOW Don't forget the matching brow serum for full, fluffy, and bold brows.

BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner 20% Vitamin C Brightening Serum $85 $68 SHOP NOW This is one of my favorite vitamin C serums… ever. It's also one of Hailey Bieber's favorites. She calls it her "holy grail." That's probably because it contains 20% pure L-ascorbic acid, green tea, tartaric acid, and squalane to deliver optimum results without any color change or loss of efficacy. Ever since it lightened stubborn dark spots on my nose and cheek, I've been a firm believer that it's one of the best vitamin C products in the game.

COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $25 $20 SHOP NOW TikTok loves this product, and yes, it lives up to the hype. Dermatologists say snail mucin is hydrating, antioxidant-rich, and anti-inflammatory and can boost the plumpness or "bounce" of the skin. Sign me up.

HigherDOSE Red Light Face Mask $349 $279 SHOP NOW LED light therapy has been proven to benefit the skin in so many ways. Red light, like the kind emitted by this face mask, reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, boosts elasticity, and strengthens the skin barrier. This mask combines LED with near-infrared light, which penetrates even deeper into the skin for better results.

Act+Acre Cold Processed Stem Cell Serum $86 $69 SHOP NOW This scalp serum uses stem cells derived from apples to promote and extend the growth phase of the hair follicles. Translation? It's growth boosting. It also prevents fallout and soothes and hydrates the scalp. I'm snagging one so I can have my longest, most luscious hair yet come summer.

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation $52 $42 SHOP NOW A full-coverage foundation, this iconic product is beloved by so many beauty editors and makeup artists. Even though I normally stay away from full-coverage formulas for fear they'll look cakey and unnatural on my skin, I'm buying this one. I've seen firsthand how it evens, smooths, and perfects my complexion without looking detectable. To put it simply, it's the best of the best.

Paula's Choice Pro-Collagen Peptide Plumping Gloss Balm Lip Treatment $24 $19 SHOP NOW I love a plumping lip balm, and this one is no exception. Packed with procollagen peptides, the lightweight formula actually volumizes the look of the lips over time. Plus, it offers lip gloss–level shine without any of the stickiness.

First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub With 10% AHA $30 $24 SHOP NOW This spring, I want smooth, petal-soft skin, and this is how I'm going to get it. If you have textured skin or keratosis pilaris (small bumps on the back of your arms and legs), this body scrub will fix that. It combines the benefits of chemical and physical exfoliation with 10% AHA exfoliating acids and pumice to instantly smooth skin.

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask $39 $31 SHOP NOW One of my all-time favorite hair masks, this formula transforms dry, damaged hair into soft, silky hair. The secret is in its ultra-nourishing formula. Ingredients like algae extract, B vitamins, almond oil, and rose hip oil restore body, shine, and strength without any weight or residue.

Dr Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel $153 $122 SHOP NOW I've been using this product since I was in my early 20s. The patented two-step peel pads use AHAs and BHAs to improve the skin. Expect them to reduce the look of pores, fine lines and wrinkles, and even stubborn acne scars.

RMS Beauty Legendary Lip Oil in Karolina $25 $20 SHOP NOW RMS Beauty's Legendary Lip Oils are so lovely. They have a silky-smooth, moisturizing texture and deposit the prettiest wash of color with a little bit of sheen. So yeah, I'm using this sale as an excuse to stock up on my favorite shade, Karolina.

VIRTUE Healing Oil $45 $36 SHOP NOW Another beauty-editor essential, Virtue's Healing Oil has greatly improved the strength and shine of my hair. I run it through my ends whenever they're feeling dry. The antioxidant- and moisture-rich formula gets to work strengthening the hair shaft and preventing split ends. If you deal with dryness, dullness, or damage, I highly recommend it.