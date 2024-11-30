I Just Learned You Can Get Botox for "Tech Neck," and I'm Sprinting to My Derm

I try not to obsess about it, but my "tech neck" bands really bother me sometimes. Despite having tried most things to help them appear less prominent—from the Lyma laser to microcurrent—nothing seems to completely get rid of them. Don't get me wrong; using a laser consistently and a microcurrent device has made a huge difference, and I'm grateful, but sometimes, when my skin gets extra dehydrated or it's winter, they come back with a vengeance and really stick out. While adding extra hydration does help, I'm starting to consider other solutions to help smooth them out a little better.

As luck would have it, I just recently learned that you can use neuromodulators like Botox to relax the lines on your neck, just like you would for other areas of the face. I have gotten Botox in my forehead and brow area before, so I'm no stranger to injections, but I have a lot of questions when it comes to using it for your neck bands. To get a little more insight, I talked to a few experts. Keep reading for what they had to say.

What is "tech neck"?

If you're not familiar with this term, let me explain. "Tech neck" refers to the stress put onto our necks (and other areas of the upper body) from repeatedly looking down at phones, tablets, and other screens. Unfortunately, electrical aesthetician and Ziip founder Melanie Simon also once told me that it can cause fine lines to appear on the neck—especially if your skin gets dehydrated or dry easily.

What are signs of premature aging on the neck?

If you're worried about premature aging on the neck, double-board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon Nigar Ahmedli, MD, says there are a few key signs to look for. "Premature aging in the neck can be seen under the chin (submental) fullness, loss of the sharp cervicomental angle (where the neck meets the under chin area), skin laxity, horizontal wrinkles across the neck, and platysmal bands (vertical neck muscles)."

Honestly, I've had horizontal lines across my neck since I was in my early 20s. It's most likely because I wasn't bringing my skincare down to the neck area like aesthetic injector and certified Eastern medicine face reader Vanessa Lee always tells me to. Trust me, if you're not doing that, your neck can definitely start to exhibit early signs of aging.

Who should get Botox in the neck area?

While some have more prominent vertical bands, platysmal bands can also refer to the horizontal bands across your neck. My most noticeable ones run horizontally across the bottom half of my neck—that's where I would consider getting Botox. According to experts, Botox is great for relaxing fine lines on the neck, but I should note that it's not for skin sagging. Ahmedli stressed that there's no actual lifting of the neck; Botox can only help soften lines, similar to using it on the forehead area. It won't do anything to tighten up the skin, but it will help any "tech neck" bands. Ahmedli says, "Botox is ideal for patients who have noticeable platysmal bands (vertical cord-like muscle bands that form when laughing and talking) at rest or when animating. Botox will soften these bands, which will make the neck look smoother. Botox injections into the neck muscle is better suited for younger patients who have prominent vertical stripes (the platysmal bands) that form with muscle contraction.”

What else can you do to smooth out neck bands without injections?

If you're not interested in getting injectables for any prominent neck bands, there are always a few other options. Like I mentioned above, I've seen amazing results just using my Lyma laser and Ziip Halo device consistently, but I know that expensive devices like this might not be within everyone's budget. If you do have the extra money to spare, however, I will say that they're both amazing at stimulating collagen production in the neck area and softening those bands. According to Simon, Ziip's founder, you shouldn't ever run your microcurrent device over the thyroid area of the neck, but it's great for other parts. The Lyma laser is also a great option for this area because, according to the brand's founder, Lucy Goff, it can be used on the thyroid area with no issues unless you have an overactive thyroid. If you do have any kind of thyroid condition, you should definitely check with your doctor before trying it, but it works wonders if you can use it and are consistent.

Aside from devices, Ahmedli has a few key skincare recommendations that can help with fine lines on the neck too. Like Lee, she says it's important not to neglect the neck during your skincare routine. "In general, whatever you use for your skin regimen should be carried onto the neck," she explains. "You should not just use the products on your face. Three products I would recommend for the face and neck are Retin-A [reintoids], DefenAge neck cream, and Revision Skincare Nectifirm. Retin-A increases skin turnover, leading to more glowing skin and decreasing the look of fine lines (like the horizontal wrinkles in the neck). DefenAge neck cream and Revision Skincare Nectifirm cream help with neck skin tightening and suppleness."

On a personal note, I've noticed that hydration is absolutely key. The more I hydrate this area, the less prominent any fine lines are. It seems simple, but it works. I make sure to slather on both water-based hydration and a good face oil like Le Prunier's Plum Beauty Oil ($72). This, along with a retinoid, has made a huge difference for me.

Ahmedli also recommends treatment options like radio frequency micro-needling, which can help smooth the area out without injections and may produce longer last results since it stimulates your own natural collagen.

To shop all Ahmedli's product recs and a few of my own favorites, keep scrolling.

The Best Products That Help Smooth Neck Bands

DefenAge 6-Week Perfection Neck Tightening Cream $98 SHOP NOW This brand is a favorite among doctors. Ahmedli recommends this cream for neck care because it's designed to product treatment-like results.

Revision Skincare Necktifirm Advanced $159 SHOP NOW This neck complex contains eight peptides and potent antioxidants to help minimize the appearance of fine lines while boosting firmness and elasticity. It's pricey, but Revision is another doctor-loved brand that I've tried myself and love.

Skinfix Barrier+ Strengthening and Moisturizing Triple Lipid-Peptide Refillable Cream $54 SHOP NOW This Skinfix cream isn't necessarily designed for the neck, but I love how rich it is without being too heavy. It helps firm and plump the skin with peptides, essential lipids, and super hydrators. It's great to add to any routine, especially during the winter.

RoC Multi Correxion 5 in 1 Chest, Neck, and Face Moisturizer Cream With Spf 30, for Neck Firming and Wrinkles, Oil Free Skin Care, Stocking Stuffers for Men & Women, 1.7 Ounces (packaging May Vary) $28 SHOP NOW This drugstore cream is another great option for daytime since it also contains SPF. It's lightweight and noncomedogenic but also rich enough to hydrate the neck area and keep fine lines at bay.

Le Prunier Plum Beauty Oil $72 SHOP NOW As I mentioned above, I love Le Prunier's Plum Beauty Oi because it's so hydrating but never clogs my pores. It also brightens skin and softens any fine lines instantly.

Medik8 Crystal Retinal 3 $64 SHOP NOW This is my favorite retinoid on the market. I love it so much I wrote a love letter to it. It produces results quickly, never irritates my skin, and doesn't dry my skin out at all. It has also made a huge difference in the fine lines on my neck area.

ALASTIN Skincare Restorative Neck Complex With Trihex Technology $142 SHOP NOW Alastin's Restorative Neck Complex is another dermatologist favorite because it helps with skin texture, loss of firmness, pigmentation, fine lines, and wrinkles all in one. It utilizes the brand's TriHex Technology, which is a blend of active peptides that help clear out damaged collagen and elastin, supporting skin's natural ability to produce new collagen.