According to an Expert, Great Skin Will Come When You Break These Bad Beauty Habits

Let me set the scene for you. It was a normal Monday afternoon and I was sat at my desk typing away when an email landed in my inbox offering some time with Susanne Kaufmann. Yep, I'm talking about the Susanne Kaufmann; skincare expert and founder whose eponymous beauty brand has been a staple in my skincare routine for years now. I replied to the email in lightning speed and already started putting together a list of questions that I was desperate to ask her.

A couple of weeks later I practically ran into Chiltern Firehouse with my list of questions in hand, ready to quiz Kaufmann on all things skincare, including what I should and shouldn't be doing as part of my daily routine.

Much to my surprise, it turns out that I've picked up quite a few bad skincare habits over the years which I will definitely be putting a stop to for the season ahead. In fact, after speaking to Kaufmann, I've decided to switch up my spring skincare routine and I'm already seeing some pretty noticeable results. So, if you're also in the mood for a little skin refresh, keep on scrolling to read all about the skincare habits that I am making a conscious effort to break...

1. Over Exfoliating

First up is over exfoliating. When I asked Kaufmann which skincare mistakes she sees the most, over exfoliating was her very first answer. "If you over exfoliate, [it can be] very harsh for the skin," she explained. I used to exfoliate a lot as I suffer with dry patches on my skin, however, since using gentler products and only using these products once or twice a week, I've noticed a huge difference in how my skin looks and feels.

Shop Gentle Exfoliants:

Paula's Choice Calm 1% BHA Sensitive Skin Exfoliant £35 This gentle exfoliant from Paula's Choice has been designed with sensitive skin in mind and works to decongest pores while also hydrating and calming the skin.

Aveeno Face Calm and Restore Gentle PHA Exfoliating Cleanser £12 Aveeno is one of my go-to brands for sensitive skin so I already know that this exfoliating cleanser will be a winner.

2. Skipping a Double Cleanse

We've all been there. It's late at night, you've been out all day and all you want to do is climb into bed so you decide to skip your double cleanse in favour of a cotton pad and a bit of micellar water. Although double cleansing isn't always necessary, Kaufmann advises thinking about how much makeup you've been wearing or where you've been travelling throughout the day when it comes to your evening skincare routine. "Here in London I always do a double cleanse," she says. "I use a cleansing oil, and a purifying gel, then a toner afterwards. I prefer to use an oil and then a gel on top."

Shop Cleansers:

Susanne Kaufmann Deep Cleansing Oil £45 A cleansing oil makes a great first step in your skincare routine to remove any makeup or impurities.

Caudalie Vinopure Purifying Gel Cleanser £20 Then, follow with a gel formula for a really deep cleanse.

3. Not Hydrating From the Inside

Often we are all so focused on using hydrating products in our skincare routine that we don't think about hydrating our body from the inside out. I'm definitely guilty of this and tend to ask myself why my skin is so dry when I've barely had any water that day. "It's very important to also moisturise from inside," explains Kaufmann. "Drink enough water, tea, cucumber water, everything that also helps to moisturise from inside."

Shop Moisturising Skincare Products:

Susanne Kaufmann Face Oil £65 If you're staying hydrated and your skin is still feeling a little dry, this nourishing face oil will leave you with a silky soft complexion.

Eve Lom Daily Rejuvenating Cream £120 With hyaluronic acid and wild indigo seed extract, this face cream offers some serious hydration.

4. Using Chemical Preservatives

When I asked Kaufmann if there were any skincare ingredients she actively avoided, she told me that she doesn't use products with chemical preservatives. "I've been discussing how we keep our skincare as clean as possible and [I] wouldn't use ingredients such as chemical preservatives. With regards to skincare in general, it's about not being too aggressive on the skin when choosing what products and ingredients to use."

Now I'm definitely not suggesting that you throw away all your skincare and only use products that are free from chemical preservatives from now on as I wouldn't want any products going to waste, however I do think that there is something to be said about choosing cleaner formulas when buying new skincare and being aware of what ingredients are in the products we use every single day.

5. Not Wearing Sun Protection

Last but by no means least, we've got to stop skipping our SPF. "I think the most important [step] is protection against the sun. My mum always told me to use it but sometimes you are just too lazy. [If I could go back in time] I would use a lot of sun protection." This is such a crucial step in our daily skincare routines, and not just in summer either. I wear SPF all year round in order to protect my skin from harmful rays.

Shop SPF:

Beauty Pie Super Healthy Skin™ Featherlight UVA/UVB SPF 50 Sunscreen + Primer £15 Price shown is members' price. This SPF is so lightweight on the skin and perfect for everyday use.