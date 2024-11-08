I Want to Look Glowy and Radiant This Winter—Pro MUAs Told Me This Is the Simple Routine to Follow

No matter which beauty trends come and go, our obsession with glowy skin feels universal at this point. In fact, of all the topics that I’m asked about most as a beauty editor , it’s recommendations for products that boost brightness that tend to be top of the list. Luckily, when it comes to achieving glowy skin, there is plenty out there. From moisturisers that boost dewiness to illuminating primers that transform the most dull of skin into something resembling a glazed doughnut, the market is saturated with formulations that dial up the radiance.

However, there’s a fine line between nailing a mega-watt glow and leaving your skin looking overly shiny. And as someone with oily skin myself, I have often carefully applied a full face of glowy makeup only to find that I look more sweaty than chic. So, in my quest to find out how to master the ultimate glowy makeup look, I reached out to two celebrity makeup artists to create a full 9-step routine that will leave you looking radiant and bright, without verging into disco ball territory. Plus, their tips on how to get that glow to last all day.

HOW TO ACHIEVE A GLOWY MAKEUP LOOK, ACCORDING TO EXPERTS:

1. MIST, MIST, MIST

Before you do anything, our experts were unanimous in the importance of using a facial mist before you get started on your skin prep. Choose one that’s packed with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid to drench your skin in moisture and help to create that plump, dewy base.

Sofia Schwarzkopf-Tilbury , Global Artistry Director and Brand Muse at Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, rates Charlotte’s Magic Hydrator Mist. “For fresh, dewy skin, it’s an ideal way to start your routine as it bathes your skin in hydration, allowing it to act like a sponge and quickly absorb any products you apply after,” she explains.

While celebrity make-up artist Brooke Simons ’s mist of choice is the Shane Cooper Hyaluronic Mist. “I always begin my skin prep with it to helps keep the skin hydrated and dewy,” she says.

Shop Mists:

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Hydrator Mist £35 SHOP NOW

Shane Cooper Hyaluronic Mist £60 SHOP NOW

Tatcha Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist £48 SHOP NOW

2. PREP YOUR SKIN

It’s tempting to skip this step in order to get straight to the fun part—applying the makeup—but making sure that your skin is prepped will ensure that you’re working with the ideal canvas for a glowy makeup look.

“If I want to achieve really glowy-looking skin, I will always use a lovely hydrating moisturiser and include hyaluronic acid,” explains Simons. “Skin prep is really important when you want to achieve a natural glow, and seeking out products specifically for this will really help to enhance the finished look.”

Shop hydrating moisturisers:

Elemis Superfood Glow Priming Moisturiser £40 SHOP NOW

e.l.f. Cosmetics Holy Hydration! Face Cream £13 SHOP NOW

Glow Recipe GPlum Plump Hyaluronic Cream £35 SHOP NOW

3. PRIME

“A glowy gel or primer is a must as the last step of your skin routine if you’re trying to get a glowy makeup look, “ says Simons. A radiance-boosting primer should be applied after skincare, but before your base products to really lock in that dewy base. However, if you have oily skin then you might want to use your primer sparingly.

“You don't need to cover the entire face with it, just use it in the areas you want to highlight like the high points of your cheeks,” explains Simons. “You want to be careful using these products all over the face, and it’s best to avoid certain areas like the T-zone, as you don’t want to make your skin look oily.”

Shop glowy primers:

Saie Glowy Super Gel £22 SHOP NOW

Erborian Glow Crème £40 SHOP NOW

Vieve Skin Nova £31 SHOP NOW

4. APPLY YOUR BASE

You might feel like it’s essential to opt for a luminous foundation when creating a glowy makeup look, but thanks to all of that skin prep our experts weren’t too evangelical about the type of base product that you should use. However, Simons does recommend opting for cream or liquid formulas “to keep the skin glowing” and for a more dewy finish compared with powder products.

Shop foundations:

Nars Light Reflecting Foundation £41 SHOP NOW

L'oréal Paris True Match Liquid Foundation With SPF and Hyaluronic Acid £11 SHOP NOW

Lisa Eldridge Seamless Skin Foundation £44 SHOP NOW

5. CONCEAL SPARINGLY

There is no doubt that your skin is the star of a glowy makeup look, so letting it shine and look naturally healthy is key. So while it might be tempting to conceal every hint of redness, dark circle and blemish, taking the time to pinpoint the areas that actually might need a little extra coverage and applying a concealer precisely will give the most luminous results.

Schwarzkopf-Tilbury suggests looking for a liquid formula with a medium-buildable coverage for the healthiest looking skin. “Charlotte’s Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer contains skin-loving ingredients and it conceals, brightens, smooths and lifts the look of your complexion—like shapewear for the eyes and face,” she explains.

Shop concealers:

Kosas Revealer Super Creamy and Brightening Concealer £25 SHOP NOW

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer £27 SHOP NOW

Nyx Professional Makeup Bare With Me Concealer Serum £11 SHOP NOW

6. ADD CREAM BRONZER

Now that you have a glowing canvas, it’s time to add some colour—and Schwarzkopf-Tilbury swears by cream bronzer for doing this. “I like to use cream products as they melt into the skin and look more realistic,” she explains. “Apply it over the high points of your face and across the nose for a natural sun-kissed look.” And if you want to create more of a structured shape, then you can use the same cream bronzer to contour with too.

Shop cream bronzers:

Merit Beauty Bronze Balm £32 SHOP NOW

Pixi On-The-Glow Cream Bronzer £18 SHOP NOW

Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer £30 SHOP NOW

7. TIME TO BLUSH

The final pop of colour comes via a decent blusher. “Blush is having a huge moment right now and there are so many ways to apply it,” says Schwarzkopf-Tilbury. To create a “melting, dewy effect on the cheeks” she suggests dotting a cream of liquid blusher into a “W shape across the nose and cheeks for a sun-blushed look”.

Simons swears by the Rare Beauty Liquid Blushes that “are so glowy, I don’t even need an additional highlighter”. But, if you’re very oily, then she suggests switching out your cream blush for “powder products that have some shimmer, so you get some glow without totally mattifying the skin”.

Shop glowy blushers:

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush £22 SHOP NOW

Trinny London Lip2cheek £26 SHOP NOW

8. DIAL UP THE GLOW

Our experts were in agreement that creating a glowy makeup look is all about personal preference—you might want to apply blush and bronzer and skip the highlighter, or you might want to use all three. Either way, there’s no denying that for a really megawatt glow, a cream or liquid highlighter will really bring the luminosity.

“Apply it in a C-shape along the cheekbone and towards your brow, then blend in a tapping motion with your fingers to instantly enhance your face,” explains Schwarzkopf-Tilbury.

Shop highlighters:

Sculpted by Aimee Liquid Lights Highlighter £18 SHOP NOW

Refy Gloss Highlighter £18 SHOP NOW

Dior Forever Glow Maximizer £36 SHOP NOW

9. SET IT ALL IN PLACE

Using a setting powder might sound counterintuitive when achieving a glowy look, but it’s essential in areas that are prone to oilines. “Setting powder is really important for long-lasting makeup, but I rarely use it anywhere other than under eyes, the sides of the nose and mouth, or if I am concealing a blemish,” says Simons. “If you want to set makeup without losing the glow, just apply it to the areas that tend to get oily and leave areas like the cheekbones.”

Setting sprays are another great option, and work particularly well on drier skin types too.

Shop setting powders and sprays:

By Terry Hyaluronic Hydra-Powder £33 SHOP NOW

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray £20 SHOP NOW