Zoe Kravitz, Sofia Richie, and Jennifer Aniston All Love this Editor-Approved Hair Product

What do Zoe Kravitz, Sofia Richie-Grainge, and Jennifer Aniston have in common? No, this isn't some sort of riddle. It's a real question. The first and most obvious answer is that they're all celebrities, but that's not the answer we're looking for here, so allow us to clue you in. Even though they're different ages and have different hair types and aesthetics, all three of them love the exact same hair product. That's right. It has not one but three celeb cool-girl seals of approval.

As if that's not enough, it's also beloved by beauty editors, including most of the beauty editors on the Who What Wear team. That's really saying something. We test hundreds—if not thousands—of hair products every year, so to say that we keep going back to just one means a lot. Keep scrolling to see the exact product.

UNITE Hair 7seconds Detangler $38 SHOP NOW Here it is—Unite Hair's 7Seconds Detangler. We know what you might be thinking. What's so great about a basic detangling spray? Well, it's not a basic detangling spray. It's a true multi-tasking hair product that can be used in a variety of ways to achieve a variety of looks. Its main ingredients are panthenol (provitamin B5), hydrolyzed rice protein, and amodimethicone. The first boosts moisture and shine. The second strengthens weak hair strands. The third detangles the hair and offers thermal and UV protection. Together, these ingredients seal the hair cuticle to boost shine and offer a whole list of other benefits. The Unite Hair 7Seconds Detangler... -Moisturizes to boost smoothness and manageability. -Detangles for smooth, knot-free hair. -Strengthens weak hair that's prone to split ends. -Protects against heat and UV damage.

As beauty editors, we keep this product on hand to reverse damage done by chemical processes. In other words, when our hair is suffering from bleach exposure, keratin treatments, or any other salon situation, this leave-in product helps bring it back to life. We consider it to be a detangling spray, heat protectant, and leave-in conditioner in one.

It couldn't be easier to use either. Shampoo and towel dry your hair. Then, spray the product throughout, from roots to ends (the brand recommends about 4 to 6 sprays in total, although this will depend on hair type, thickness, and texture). Comb it through to distribute the product evenly. Then, you can leave your hair as is or style it. It's pretty much foolproof.

