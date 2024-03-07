I Always Get Complimented on My Hair—3 Easy and Elegant Hairstyles I Come Back to Every Spring

Spring’s arrival is all about fresh starts and new beginnings, making it the perfect time to experiment with a new hairstyle. Social events and gatherings like weddings and outdoor parties provide the perfect opportunity to showcase a new hair look that will give your confidence a boost and add something new to your look. And I’m here to prove that trying out a different hairstyle doesn't always necessitate a salon visit; sometimes it's about making the most of what you already have.

Bow accessories have been one of my favourite hair trends for a while now, and I've been incorporating them into my everyday styles. As seen on the Prada runway and gaining popularity on TikTok through the coquette aesthetic, bows exude a timeless, pretty charm. There are numerous ways to incorporate bows into your hairstyles, like in a half-up look or at the bottom of a braid. Whether you opt for a sleek, understated bow for a polished look or go for a larger, statement-making accessory for an exaggerated style, incorporating bows into your hairstyles can instantly elevate your look.

For those not keen on bows, flower accessories are also a great way to embrace spring. From flower claw clips to individual floral pieces, there are various ways to incorporate this trend into your hairstyle, adding a touch of freshness and playfulness that truly says "spring is here." The half-up ponytail is another trend making waves for spring. As seen all over TikTok and replicated by celebrities like Sydney Sweeney and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, I think we can all agree this style suits everyone.

I like to put my own twist on it by using a claw clip to add an extra boost of volume, and it’s a great look to try if you want to keep your hair off your face but don’t have the time to create a full-on up-do. Elevating your hairstyle can also involve experimenting with classic looks such as a low bun. Incorporate braids or twists to personalise the style to suit your hair length and texture, and why not explore different techniques and lengths to discover the perfect spring style for you?

Have a look at some of my easy-to-replicate hairstyles below to inspire you for spring.

My 3 Favourite Spring Hairstyles to Re-Create at Home

1. A Low Pony With a Bow

Get the Look:

1. Tie your hair into a low ponytail

2. Push the hair tie downwards

3. Above the hair tie, separate the hair

4. Loop the ponytail inwards and pull through

5. Tighten the hair tie to create more tension

6. Clip a bow clip between the loop to hide the hair tie.

Anisa Sojka Black Velvet Bow Hair Clip £29 SHOP NOW

Maison Michel Aya Mesh Hair Bow £250 SHOP NOW

2. A Low Bun

1. Tie a mini bun with half of your hair and leave the rest loose

2. Separate the loose hair into two sections

3. Bring the sections upwards and around the bun and secure with a mini hair tie

4. Twist the two sections and loop through the bun

5. Tuck the remaining hair under the bun and pin to secure.

Get the Look:

Color Wow Pop & Lock High Gloss Finish £22 SHOP NOW

3. Half-Up, Half-Down

Get the Look:

1. Apply a few drops of Celui hair oil on lengths for hydration and shine

2. Separate the top half of your hair from the bottom

3. Section the top half in half

4. Cross over both halves

5. Drop the right half, take the left half upwards and hold on top of your head temporarily

6. Using a secure mini claw clip, clip where the halves meet

7. Bring the top half down over the clip

8. Gently separate the hair so it covers the clip.

celui Nourishing Hair Oil £26 SHOP NOW