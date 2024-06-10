Trust Me: These Affordable Viral Body Mists Smell Just As Good As My Most Expensive Fragrances

From Byredo to Diptyque , the Who What Wear beauty editors have never been ones to gatekeep how they build their luxury fragrance collections without breaking the bank, and discovery sets are undoubtedly one of the best entry points into the world of designer scents. However, despite being an avid perfume collector, I’m a firm believer that affordable fragrances can smell just as incredible as the expensive ones and nothing proves that more than the viral body mists by Sol de Janeiro .

Renowned for their bestselling Brazilian Bum Bum Cream , Sol de Janeiro’s delicious smelling products have truly earned trending status. I can barely scroll through TikTok without spotting the iconic yellow pot of body lotion in at least one carefully documented bodycare routine —and their body mists are equally raved about. Yet despite being a huge fan of the cult Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 62 Body Mist , which smells like the brand’s instantly recognisable trademark blend of vanilla, salted caramel and pistachio, I hadn’t tried any of the other fragrances from the brand that many of my beauty editor friends have been raving about.

That was, until, they launched their very own discovery set. Containing five of the brand’s best selling scents, the Sol de Janeiro Perfume Mist Discovery Set is the perfect entry point to the world of Sol de Janeiro fragrance. Effectively a perfume wardrobe that captures the spirit of a Brazilian beach party, I have been misting myself in a different fragrance every day this week and can undoubtedly say that these are going to be the scents of summer 2024.

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

What’s inside the Sol de Janeiro Perfume Mist Discovery Set?

Before we get into my review of the individual fragrances, I thought it would be a good idea to break down exactly what the Sol de Janeiro Perfume Mist Discovery Set comprises. Beautifully packaged in a vibrant and colourful cardboard sleeve, my first thought on receiving this is what a great gift it would make if you have a fragrance lover in your life. And once you open it up it gets even better.

Inside you’ll find five 30ml bottles of the brand’s viral perfume mists—Cheirosa ‘40, ‘59, ‘62, ‘68 and ‘85 respectively—nestled in a biodegradable and sustainable carton. The bottles are vibrant, colourful and the perfect size for chucking into your handbag to spritz on throughout the day.

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

And while the set itself costs £40, the contents are actually worth £55, so it’s a decent saving and a great way to try the brand’s offering before committing to a full-size purchase. (Sold individually, the Sol de Janeiro perfume mists come in 90ml bottles and will set you back £24 each.) It’s safe to say, though, once you’ve started spritzing these, you’ll be hard-pressed to choose a favourite.

Shop the Sol De Janeiro Perfume Mist Discovery Set

Sol de Janeiro Perfume Mist Discovery Set (worth £55.00) £40 SHOP NOW

As for what the individual perfume mists themselves smell like? Keep scrolling as I break down the notes and give you the lowdown on the scents.

Discover the individual Sol de Janeiro Perfume Mists

1. Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa ‘40 Perfume Mist

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa '40 Perfume Mist £24 SHOP NOW Notes: Black Amber Plum, Vanilla Woods, Musk For me, this is probably the sultriest scent in the lineup and one that I can see myself wearing more of an evening or for a night out. Rather than tropical fruits that Sol de Janeiro are known for, this one has a rich stickiness from dark fruits like plums and blackberries and a floral headiness from orchid and jasmine. However, it never feels too cloying as there’s lightness there too, thanks to creamy musk and vanilla woods for a decadent cocktail.

2. Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa ‘59 Perfume Mist

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa '59 Perfume Mist £24 SHOP NOW Notes: Vanilla Orchid, Sandalwood, Sugared Violet This is Sol de Janeiro’s take on a skin scent, and I can’t get enough of it. Like expensive linen sheets that have been dried in the sun, it’s musky and warm but with an undercurrent of sweetness. I am wild about violet perfumes, and this has an unexpected sugared violet note which feels nostalgic and comforting, to me, but also elevates the fragrance from being a basic homage to clean cotton. I think this could be the most universally-appealing mist in the lineup.

3. Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa ‘62 Perfume Mist

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa '62 Perfume Mist £24 SHOP NOW Notes: Pistachio, Salted Caramel, Vanilla The very same fragrance as Sol de Janeiro’s iconic Bum Bum Cream, Cheirosa ‘62 is a playful homage to summer in Rio and an unashamedly gourmand scent. Pistachio, almonds, salted caramel, and vanilla….the list of notes reads like a delicious dessert and it smells just as mouthwatering. Yes, this is sweet, but it manages to avoid feeling sickly and instead delivers an abundance of fun and joyfulness.

4. Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa ‘68 Perfume Mist

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa '68 Perfume Mist £24 SHOP NOW Notes: Brazilian Jasmine, Dragonfruit, Ocean Air This body mist has gone viral on TikTok thanks to many claiming that it smells very similar to the cult fragrance Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540. And I have to admit that I can see what people mean. Sure, it doesn’t have the longevity or note complexity of that iconic eau de parfum, but it’s definitely a potent fruity-floral that will have people complimenting you.

5. Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa ‘87 Perfume Mist