These Nordstrom Beauty and Home Goods Collect Compliments (and They're on Sale)
Now that it's fall, I'm feeling the need to refresh and revamp my routine. So I'm buying new makeup products to suit my seasonal look. I'm swapping all the lightweight skincare products I used in summer for richer, more moisturizing ones. I'm also investing in new fragrances (for my home and myself).
Unless I'm lucky enough to hop on the odd annual sale, I usually spend a pretty penny on beauty and home items. Not this time, though. Why? Well, lucky for me, Nordstrom is holding a home and beauty sale now through October 1. Even luckier for me, many of the on-sale products are editor approved. I'm talking about items that never fail to garner us compliments from far and wide. Keep scrolling to see every single item. Hurry, though. There's a good chance that they'll sell out.
Warm, spicy, and so fall-specific, this candle is at the top of my wish list. With notes of pumpkin, ginger, cardamom, black pepper, cinnamon, and coconut milk, it's unashamedly autumnal. I'm planning on buying one for me and one for my mom.
Another way to shop the scent:
Colder days are coming, so I'm snagging this hydrating set while it's almost half off its original price. It includes three iconic Kiehl's products—the Creme de Corps body lotion (my fave), the Ultimate Strength Hand Salve, and the Lip Balm.
I'm just a girl, and I want to take part in all the biggest fall hair trends without compromising my hard-earned hair health. So I'm switching out my old, damaging hair dryer for this one. It automatically adjusts its five-heat and three-speed settings to maximize results and minimize heat damage.
My fall makeup aesthetic? Minimal, fresh, and glowy. That's why I'm snagging this iconic Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer while it's on sale. I love that it creates a lightweight, no-fuss base for concealer and blush. I also love that it boosts the effects of my sunscreen with SPF 30.
An effective hand cream is a fall-and-winter staple. This one moisturizes dry skin with andiroba oil (there are absolutely no petroleum minerals or water in the formula) and leaves behind a lingering scent of orange, lavandin, and eucalyptus.
I've been seeing this device (and devices like it) all over TikTok, and I must say I'm intrigued. It combines three technologies—LED light therapy, thermal, and vibration—to minimize the visible signs of aging like wrinkles, lines, uneven skin tone, and loss of firmness and elasticity. I'm finally going to try it out now that it's on sale.
Here's another Kiehl's skincare set that I can't resist. It includes a full and travel-size version of the brand's Creamy Eye Treatment With Avocado. I've been using it for years, and I still swear it's one of the best moisturizing eye creams out there.
Another candle that's on sale, this one has a delectable vanilla-santal scent. It's warm and cozy, and I can't stop sniffing it (or burning it on cold, dark fall nights). And, truly, I've never met a single person who's not as obsessed with this candle as I am.
Another way to shop the scent:
Fun fact: Many beauty editors (myself included) keep mini mascaras on hand because we're able to use them up before they expire, unlike a full-size tube. So imagine my delight when I came across this set, which includes three of Benefit's best-selling travel-size mascaras—Roller Lash, Bad Gal, and Fan Fest.
Remember how I said I want to try new fall hairstyles but not at the cost of my hair? This in-shower treatment is another way that I'll do it. It features vegan lactic acid to resurface and seal the hair cuticle. (Translation: It leaves behind a glossy sheen.) The plant-derived bonding molecule penetrates the hair strands to literally build and strengthen its bonds for stronger hair from the inside out.
Is it obvious that I'm obsessed with candles yet? Last but not least, I'm snagging Voluspa's Temple Moss Candle. With notes of green leaf, pine, cool moss, and river rock, it's earthy and grounding and surprisingly on-point for the fall season.
Another way to shop the scent:
Kaitlyn McLintock is an Associate Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. Although she covers a wide range of topics across a variety of categories, she specializes in celebrity interviews and skincare and wellness content. Having lived in Los Angeles and Austin, Texas, she recently relocated back to her home state of Michigan where she works remotely. Prior to Who What Wear, she freelanced for a variety of industry-leading digital publications, including InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, Hello Giggles, and Coveteur. Before that, she held a long-term internship and subsequent contributor position at Byrdie. When she's not writing, researching, or testing the latest and greatest beauty products, she's working her way through an ever-growing book collection, swimming in the Great Lakes, or spending time with family.
