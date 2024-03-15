I Wanted the Same Scent for My Skin, Car, and Home—This Brand Makes It Possible

Fragrance has become the blueprint of my aura. You can tell my mood for the day by the fragrance I've chosen. But I didn't know you could have the same scent for your home, your car, and even your skin until I discovered Aroma360, a fragrance brand that keeps your entire life smelling fresh.

It was the brand's scent Fly by Lisa Hochstein that introduced me to this magic. I first became familiar with Hochstein while bingeing The Real Housewives of Miami and fell in love with her fragrance shortly after. What makes her scent unique is that it comes in the form of a perfume as well, so I got to work on setting up the scent pods in my home. I immediately fell in love with it for hosting since people who come to my home for a cocktail might recognize that my home has the same scent as my perfume. Below, learn more about why I love this fragrance.

Aroma360 Fly Wireless Pro Scent Diffuser $199 SHOP NOW

I've been testing out the scent diffuser for a few weeks now, and I'm absolutely obsessed with it. Even though I have it set up in one corner of my room, I find that it somehow evenly distributes throughout my space. When people come over, I receive instant compliments on how great it smells. It's wireless, so I can move it to wherever I see fit, and the rose-gold design is my favorite thing about it. Hochstein spoke to me about how this scent came to life.

What role does fragrance play in your life?

I've always loved fragrance. As a very young child, I would go into my mother's bathroom when she wasn't watching and play with her makeup, her skin creams, and of course, her fragrances. Because of that experience, I've always had a knack for what smells and feels good. Over the years, I've done a lot of research in the beauty space, and I'm always studying it and asking questions like, How does this cream work? What ingredients does it have? Why do I like this? I'm always learning.

How did Aroma360 come into your life?

I have been part of the Aroma360 family for about 13 years, maybe more. I've been friends with Benny Aboud, the CEO, and they approached me and wanted me to be an investor. I really loved the idea, so I just helped them out with with marketing and just built a relationship with the Aroma360 team over the years. I've always wanted to do my own fragrance and make it part of the show because now that [I'm] on my own, after a difficult divorce, I thought this would be a perfect opportunity to pursue my love and my passion for fragrance and all things beauty. The name is butterfly because I have always been so in love with butterflies and everything that they represent. My daughter's room is made up of all butterflies, so I just thought the name Fly was perfect.

What is your favorite note in the fragrance?

I think the Bulgarian rose. I think it's honestly the combination of all of it. I went back and forth with the chemist many, many times—that's why it took longer than it should have taken—because I wanted it to be perfect. Even the percentage, the strength, of the fragrance wasn't strong enough at first. Initially when you spray it on yourself, it does feel strong, but it settles into the skin so nicely, and I wanted it to last. I love the amber, the musk. I feel like that's why it can be unisex. It just has a very sexy, alluring, powerful vibe.

Aroma360 Fly Parfum $165 SHOP NOW

Tell us about how you designed the bottle.

My favorite color is rose-gold pink, so of course, I needed the bottle to be rose-gold pink. I wanted it to look like a piece of art, so when you have it sitting on your vanity, it's like your eyes are just drawn to it. The packaging is just so beautiful. I really took my time and put a lot of thought into developing this fragrance from beginning to end.

Shop more from Aroma360:

Aroma360 Smart Car Diffuser $99 SHOP NOW

I'm not lucky enough to have access to a car in New York City, but if I did, this would be my first purchase for it. No more dangling trees; your car will smell amazing when you pop a scent pod into this.

Aroma360 My Way $54 SHOP NOW

Everyone knows the power of a good hotel fragrance. It makes all the difference, and you can walk around any property and feel at home thanks to the scent that wafts through the hallways. You can now get that experience at home with this scent pod that's inspired by the 1 Hotel.

Aroma360 24k Magic $54 SHOP NOW

If you're looking for a scent pod that's a bit muskier, I would order this one right away. It's inspired by the W Hotel and will remind you of summertime.

Aroma360 Wireless Pro Scent Diffuser $209 SHOP NOW

While I love the rose-gold scent diffuser, if I were buying a gift for someone else, I would also consider the classic gray colorway. It's timeless and elegant plus will blend into any home décor and distribute an amazing scent evenly across a room.

Shop more of my favorite fragrances:

Kilian Paris Rolling in Love $295 SHOP NOW

I can't talk about my love for this perfume enough. It's a warm floral scent that incredibly alluring and always has me wanting more.

Jo Malone London English Pear & Freesia Diffuser $110 SHOP NOW

If you're more of a fan of a traditional diffuser, you probably already now about how classic Jo Malone is. Fruity and floral, it will make your home smell like a dream.

Diptyque Santal Scented Candle $74 SHOP NOW

I recently discovered this candle and can't get enough of it. It's a velvety sandalwood scent that will fill up a room with warmth in seconds.

Parfums de Marly Althair Eau De Parfum $260 SHOP NOW

A day-to-day go-to of mine, this is another warm scent that reminds me of being cozy at home. It's a perfect combination of vanilla and orange flower with wood and musk.